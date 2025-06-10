“Today, demonstrations across the city of Los Angeles remained peaceful, and we commend all those who exercised their First Amendment rights responsibly.” —LAPD on Saturday while demonstrators set fires.

The Democrat Party’s plan to block the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens is an act of desperation because Democrats know the opportunity to block him at the district court-level soon will end. Chief Justice Roberts certainly must realize how damaging the bizarre barrage of unconstitutional orders from 677 district judges are. These judges reduce the esteem of the judicial branch of government every time they issue an unprecedented edict, such as demanding the military turn a plane around in midair.

On Roberts’ watch, approval of the Supreme Court has fallen from a peak of 58% in 2020 to 44% in 2024, according to Gallup. It is a simple matter of logic that you cannot continue to make unpopular decisions and remain popular. Few things are as unpopular as blocking the deportation of illegal aliens who also are violent criminals.

But, that’s where we are. Democrats are trying to ignite an insurrection by greeting ICE with protests and an occasional brick. David French of NYT made the Conservative Case For Throwing Molotov Cocktails:

It’s hard to avoid the conclusion that the Trump administration is spoiling for a fight on America’s streets. On Saturday, after a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrests degenerated into violence, the administration reacted as if the country were on the brink of war. The violence was unacceptable. Civil disobedience is honorable; violence is beyond the pale. But so far, thankfully, the violence has been localized and, crucially, well within the capacity of state and city officials to manage. But don’t tell that to the Trump administration. Its language was out of control. Stephen Miller, one of President Trump’s closest advisers and the single most important architect (aside from Trump himself) of the administration’s immigration policies, posted one word: “Insurrection.”

Gee, I wonder where Miller got the idea to call a protest an insurrection.

Civil disobedience requires one to go to jail. Henry David Thoreau was furious when his aunt paid his taxes and he was released from jail.

Democrats don’t want to go to jail for their cause, no matter what it happens to be this week. They sent Maxine Waters and four other congressional goons to try to spring David Huerta, the president of the Service Employees International Union California, from the brig or if you prefer, the ICE house.

A guard shut the door in the face of Waters. Many readers may be jealous right now because not only did he get to do that, he got paid to do it.

Media coverage is about as objective as always, although CNN seems to be showing more burning and other damage than usual.

Collin Rugg tweeted:

CNN panel is clearly flustered after President Trump calls the LA rioters a bunch of “insurrectionists.” Trump: The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They’re insurrectionist. They’re bad people. Dana Bash: That word he used, they;re insurrectionists. I can’t imagine that that was an accident. Stephen Collinson: This is a very serious word that is being thrown around.

And Collinson is quite right. Unless someone is carrying Nancy Pelosi’s lectern around the Capitol, you don’t have an official insurrection. It’s like calling a bubbly wine not from the Champagne region of France champagne.

The media failed in describing the ICE raids properly.

Border Czar Tom Homan said, “The Fashion District wasn’t an immigration raid. It was the service of three criminal warrants at locations based on a large criminal conspiracy that ICE is investigating, that has to do with money laundering, tax evasion and customs fraud—where a company under-declared over $80 million in goods, failed to pay $17 million in fees.

“And it’s part of an overall conspiracy on numerous businesses that they believe that some of this money is being laundered in Mexico and Colombia. So, this was a criminal investigation that they are responding to.”

Follow the money and you will find who finances this protest.

The Democrats’ insistence on being on the 20 side of an 80/20 issue tells me there’s a lot of power and money at stake. Indeed, 11 million to 20 million more illegal aliens included in the next Census means Democrats will gain 15 to 25 seats in Congress in 2032.

On top of that, the ladling of federal largesse to states is based on population. California would go broke if only citizens and legal aliens were included.

That explains why Democrats are going to the mats on this one.

Acclaimed feminist writer Rebecca Solnit offered a hopey-dopey reason for rioting in LA:

I think maybe it’s begun, the bigger fiercer backlash against the Trump Administration which is itself a violent backlash against every good thing that's happened over the past several decades—the advance of rights for nature, women, children, indigenous peoples, BIPOC and immigrants/refugees, queer people, trans people, people with disabilities, workers, the right of us all to be free from being poisoned by food, water, air. It’s begun in Los Angeles, the city of angels, a city of almost 4,000,000 people, almost half of them Latino, in a region of almost 12,000,000 that 2,000 California National Guards cannot and will not subjugate. All they can do is punish and incite, and I hope that some of the protesters are telling them they’re violating their mission and maybe the law. In the nonwhite-majority state of California, which recently advanced to become the fourth largest economy in the world.

She is Linus Van Pelt waiting for the Great Pumpkin to rise from his pumpkin patch and deem it most sincere. Her definition of sincerity is “nonwhite-majority.”

She’s one of those Karens (“I spent months, kind of as an experiment, trying to get them [NYT] to publish a retraction and wrote about the process here”) who believe they not only be spared but they will be hailed as liberators when the revolution is won.

Robert Reich used the deployment of National Guardsmen as an excuse to label Trump authoritarian for the eleventeenth time. With a name like Reich, you would think that he would know what the third one actually was.

But he wrote:

We are witnessing the first stages of a Trump police state. Last week, raids in San Diego, in Martha’s Vineyard and in the Berkshires led to standoffs as bystanders angrily confronted federal agents who were taking workers into custody. Trump’s dragnet also includes federal courthouses. Ice officers are mobilizing outside courtrooms across the US and immediately arresting people – including migrants whose cases have been dismissed by judges. History shows that once an authoritarian ruler establishes the infrastructure of a police state, that same infrastructure can be turned on anyone.

History also shows what happens when the guardians of the gates accept bribes and open the city gates wide to allow military-age men to swarm in.

Surely you didn’t think Biden opened the border because he likes tacos. The border is a multi-billion-dollar industry that combines drug money with human trafficking money with sex trafficking money with cheap labor money. 10% went to the big guy.

And if Democrats have to burn down LA to get that money, so what? It’s not as if the Palisades fires bothered them.

NPR whined, “This is the first time since the 1960s that the federal government has called up National Guard troops without a governor’s consent.”

What NPR did not tell its audience was JFK called up the Alabama National Guard to get Democrat Governor George Wallace to quit blocking the schoolhouse door and let black students enroll. Actually it was a door to Foster Auditorium to pay their fees at the University of Alabama.

Wallace tried to make it a states’ rights issue, just as his fellow Democrat governor, Gavin Newsom, tried to do on Monday.

As for Trump sending in the 7th Marines to back the National Guard, President Eisenhower earlier sent the 101st Airborne in to let 9 black kids integrate Central High in Little Rock.

Kurt Schlichter, who was once deputy commander of the National Guard brigade that Trump sent in, wrote, “What Trump is doing is messaging to the country that he’s not taking their crap. He’s not going to be intimidated. He’s not going to let this get out of control. The ones who are letting it get out of control are the Democrats who run California, like slack-jawed moron Mayor Karen Bass and Governor Gavin Hairstyle.

“Let’s understand the relationship between the riots and the Democrat establishment. The rioters are catspaws, cut-outs whose act of violence and intimidation support Democrat policies even as the Democrat establishment pretends to be upset about the chaos. However, the Democrats must at least appear to be trying to maintain order.

“Trump knows that is one of their weaknesses. He is sticking them with the consequences of their own disorder. Have you noticed how the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles sheriffs, and the California Highway Patrol are the ones dealing with riots? They are the ones who look powerless in the face of the rioters. This, in turn, makes Gavin Newsom and his pals look powerless—an image compounded when they whine and complain impotently about Trump calling up the Guard and Trump ignores them.”

On top of that, the riots dropped MAGA complaints about the speed of deportations to near zero.

Oh, and the White House dropped a 58-second video highlighting Democrats lying about the riots in LA.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the country, Nick Sortor tweeted, “Anti-ICE ‘protestors’ have just been arrested by NYPD en masse after they took over Trump Tower. NYPD wasted almost NO time moving in.”

In Texas and Florida, ICE does its work unimpeded by governors who realize Americans want mass deportations.

Democrats chose war. If they were smart, they would already regret it.

That’s right. They’ll walk right in, sit right down, and baby let their hair hang down.

