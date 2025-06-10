Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dennis D. Duffy's avatar
Dennis D. Duffy
6h

Don I love this:

Surely you didn’t think Biden opened the border because he likes tacos. The border is a multi-billion-dollar industry that combines drug money with human trafficking money with sex trafficking money with cheap labor money. 10% went to the big guy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
6h

With peaceful protests like this who needs insurrections?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
103 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture