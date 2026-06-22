Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15h

Americans reject metric because we do not like being managed by people who think human life should fit inside a decimal chart. The imperial system is inconvenient, irregular, historical, inherited, local, practical, and stubborn — which is to say, American. Metric is tidy, rationalist, French, centralized, and soulless. Yes, scientists use it. Fine. Let them. But ordinary people measure life in miles to grandma’s house, pounds of beef, gallons of milk, feet of lumber, and 72 degrees on a beautiful day. Washington’s Dream was not efficiency. It was liberty. Keep the yardstick. Annoy Europe. Defend America.

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Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
15hEdited

A great Monday read and start to my week!

Les Français... ils feront ce que leurs maîtres musulmans leur ordonneront de faire.

Les Britanniques... cela fait des années que c'est le cas pour eux.

Me…I’ll take America, with all its faults, is still better than the shithole formerly known as Europe, now Europistan.

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and these United States of America!!

APS

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