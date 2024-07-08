The political media’s sudden laser focus on the mental acuity of the Figurehead In Chief begs the question, what story are they diverting our attention from?

Let’s see. The last news that was not about Biden’s brain turning to pudding was that Putin was sending ships and missiles to Cuba, where Red China already has a military base.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week, “Satellite Images Show Expansion of Suspected Chinese Spy Bases in Cuba.

“Analysts identified four electronic eavesdropping stations, including a previously unreported site near a U.S. naval base.”

By near, the Journal means 70 miles from Gitmo. While we were giving that putz Zelensky hundreds of billions of dollars, the communists were carefully throwing a million here and a million there as they try to become the next rulers of the world. The buildup quickened under FJB as he foolishly imposed useless economic sanctions on Russia that backfired and drew Russia and Red China closer together.

Nixon played one against the other and helped facilitate the collapse of the Soviet Union. 50 years later, our government either by design or incompetence is bringing them together.

Putin isn’t doing too shabby. Not only has he annexed another sliver of Ukraine, Niger just gifted Russia a military base, which we built near its capital.

Reuters reported last month, “The U.S. and its allies have been forced to move troops out of a number of African countries following coups that brought to power groups eager to distance themselves from Western governments. In addition to the impending departure from Niger, U.S. troops have also left Chad in recent days, while French forces have been kicked out of Mali and Burkina Faso.”

Those coups don’t just pop up overnight. The CIA used to stage them. It appears whatever they call the KGB today is doing a better job.

But Red China and Russia taking over Cuba and Africa might not be the thing the media is trying to distract us from. It could be a dozen other things. Whatever the media is trying to get us to ignore must be pretty big because they are dumping on the only person to ever defeat President Donald Trump.

For years, the media fiercely protected Biden from any and all questions about his mental health.

On June 19, NBC reported:

Misleading videos and false claims that President Joe Biden wandered off aimlessly from the G7 conference last week continued to go viral despite debunkings and fact-checks that tried to correct the record. Google recommended false versions of the story as “top stories.” Deceptive video clips continued to accumulate millions of views on X. Copies of the videos were replayed on TikTok and YouTube with little context. Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, applied fact-checking labels to some posts but not to all. The persistent nature of the misleading videos illustrates how major tech platforms and partisan media are playing off each other in the 2024 election cycle, keeping viral stories in people’s feeds after they’ve been proven to be misleading or even false.

A week later, came the debate which showed 50 million Americans what most of them already knew: Biden is not up to the job.

The truth was so heavy that AP — the Atrophied Press — needed five bylined reporters and five others to spin it: “Biden at 81: Often sharp and focused but sometimes confused and forgetful.”

Let’s see, he’s sharp as a bowling ball (already used that). Marshmallow (used). How sharp as a pillow?

The story said:

President Joe Biden’s conduct behind closed doors, in the Oval Office, on Air Force One and in meetings around the world is described in the same dual way by those who regularly see him in action. He is often sharp and focused. But he also has moments, particularly later in the evening, when his thoughts seem jumbled and he trails off mid-sentence or seems confused. Sometimes he doesn’t grasp the finer points of policy details. He occasionally forgets people’s names, stares blankly and moves slowly around the room. Biden’s occasional struggles with focus may not be unusual for someone his age. But at 81 years old and seeking another four years in the White House, the moments when he’s off his game have taken on a fresh resonance following his disastrous debate performance against Republican Donald Trump. The president appeared pale, gave nonsensical answers, stared blankly and lost his train of thought.

After George Stephanopoulos of Disney’s ABC interviewed him, it finally dawned on the folks at AP that the establishment wants Pedo Joe to go.

AP reported, “Biden faced a low bar in his first post-debate interview. It’s not certain he cleared it.”

None of these revelations surprised Trump supporters because we are free from the propaganda. We do not rely on an unreliable media. We knew all along Biden was not up to the job.

Damin Toell tweeted:

Right-wingers are fully aware of what non-right-wing media outlets say. Libs often have absolutely no idea what goes on in right-wing media, they have no understanding of what right-wingers actually think. This is part of why it’s so shocking to them now that anyone would question Biden’s competence. They haven’t seen a million videos of Biden mumbling and trailing off and lumbering around and looking lost, they didn’t know that he gets fed questions in advance. Two weeks ago, libs would’ve called it all fake news and cheapfakes, but right-wingers have known this stuff for years. Despite positioning themselves as the educated ones in the room, libs so often have absolutely horrendous media literacy. This is also why every two months, you get “we’re canceling our New York Times subscriptions” freakouts — and we’re seeing this happen to journos and news outlets on a nuclear scale right now — because anything uncomfortable is seen as traitorous and must be immediately rejected. They’re not used to bad news (the type of bad news that makes them feel bad about themselves instead of the other guy being bad) and they have no idea how to navigate that.

The media knew too. They also knew they were not permitted to tell the truth about Biden. Now the message has gone out to the Flying Monkeys in the media. Biden’s through. Simon J. Levien of the New York Times was comfortable enough to report a ham-fisted attempt to rein him in by Biden’s people.

You can afford such courage after your paper calls for the candidate to drop out of the race.

Olivia Nuzzi of New York magazine bravely penned, “The Conspiracy of Silence to Protect Joe Biden. The president’s mental decline was like a dark family secret for many elite supporters.”

She didn’t break the silence until after the debate. She wrote:

Up close, the president does not look quite plausible. It’s not that he’s old. We all know what old looks like. Bernie Sanders is old. Mitch McConnell is old. Most of the ruling class is old. The president was something stranger, something not of this earth. This was true even in 2020. His face had then an uncanny valley quality that injectable aficionados call “low trust” — if only by millimeters, his cosmetically altered proportions knocked his overall facial harmony into the realm of the improbable.

She did not report it in 2020 because telling the facts without compromise was not her job then. Ousting Trump was.

The administration was above conspiratorial chitchat that entertained seriously scenarios in which the president was suffering from a shocking decline most Americans were not seeing. If the president was being portrayed that way, it was by his political enemies on the right, who promoted through what the press office termed “cheap fakes” a caricature of an addled creature unfit to serve. They would not dignify those people, or people doing the bidding of those people, with a response. For many inclined to support the president, this was good enough. They did not need to monitor the president’s public appearances, because under his leadership the country had returned to the kind of normal state in which members of a First World democratic society had the privilege to forget about the president for hours or days or even weeks at a time. Trump required constant observation. What did he just do? What would he do next? Oh God, what was he doing right at that moment? Biden could be trusted to perform the duties of his office out of sight. Many people were content to look away.

Trump did not require such coverage. Nuzzi and her fellow knuckleheads just wanted excuses to attack him constantly. A typo in an early morning tweet which was quickly deleted became a three-news-cycle piece of journalism and added covefe to the dictionary. Their pettiness is exceeded only by their unwarranted sense of importance.

Reporters talk a good game about accountability but they just do what their bosses tell them to do, and their bosses are part of the clique.

Probably the best example of media mendacity comes from Joe Scarborough, the Republican congressman who sold his soul for a gig at NBC.

In March, he said he met with Biden and nothing is wrong, saying, “And f*** you if you can’t handle the truth. This version of Biden, intellectually, analytically, is the best Biden ever. Not a close second. And I’ve known him for years. If it weren’t the truth, I wouldn’t say it.”

Top of his game, Ma.

After the debate, Scarborough said, “He spent much of the night with his mouth agape and his eyes darting back and forth. He couldn’t fact-check anything Donald Trump said. He missed one layup after another after another. [Now] is the last chance for Democrats to decide whether this man we’ve known and loved for a very long time is up to the task of running for president of the United States.”

The media doesn’t matter. Freeze Frame Joe is in trouble with voters. Politico reported on Saturday, “Angie Craig becomes first battleground Dem to call for Biden to withdraw.”

Battleground state? She is from Minnesota, a state that Bribin’ Biden carried by 7 points — a state that Republicans have not won in 52 years. No other state has gone Democrat in every one of the last 12 presidential elections. Now Minnesota is a battleground state.

The electorate has already knew something about Pedo Joe before the press bothered to report on it.

One nice thing about the sudden realization that FJB is unfit is the story gives everyone a chance to see how useless the press is. Victor Blackwell of CNN was freed on Saturday to tweet, “A radio host who interviewed President Biden on Wednesday tells me the White House sent her the questions before the interview.” His tweet linked his on-air interview.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl, former head of the White House Correspondents Association, acted shocked and tweeted, “Say what?”

Karl knows exactly what. He is surprised that you do too. Access is the name of the game for journalists. He who owns the access names the price. Trump gave access freely in his first term. I hope he learned his lesson.

In the meantime, I would love to figure out just what story the press is obscuring with this midsummer’s nightmare for Jell-O Brains.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment