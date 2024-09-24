NBC reported last week, “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrested by federal agents in New York.”

He’s a rapper mogul worth maybe $400 million. The story said:

Combs has faced a wave of lawsuits — one as recent as last week — accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct since November, when former girlfriend Casandra Ventura sued him in federal court, accusing him of years of physical and sexual abuse. Ventura, who is best known by her stage name, Cassie, was once signed to Combs’ Bad Boy record label. The two settled her lawsuit a day after it was filed, without disclosing the terms of the settlement. An attorney for Combs said the settlement was not an acknowledgment of wrongdoing. He previously denied the allegations.

A curious thing happened this weekend. Singer Usher deleted his tweets by the thousand.

Forbes reported, “Usher’s friendship with Combs goes back to the 1990s, when he lived with Diddy for a year to learn about the industry.”

Many other celebrities are implicated as well. The curious thing is none of the them are fans of Donald Trump.

Diddy said, “White men like Trump need to be banished.”

Why we accept black racism against people simply because they are white is a subject for a future newsletter. Suffice it to say, Diddy is not a good guy. Nor are many of his supporters.

Usher endorsed Kamala.

The Daily Beast reported, “The Powerful Celebs Who Acted as Diddy’s Human Shield.”

Topping the list was Ashton Kutcher. On January 30, 2017, IMDB reported:

Things naturally got political at the SAG Awards. In light of Donald Trump's recent immigration ban, Ashton Kutcher kicked off the ceremony on Sunday by welcoming "everyone in airports that belong in my America." Not only was his jab met with a rupture of applause from the crowd, but he even took it one step further by adding that immigrants are "part of the fabric of who we are." The president's recent executive order certainly hits close to home for the actor as his wife, Mila Kunis, came to the United States as a refugee when she was only 7 years old, which he pointed out in a heated Twitter rant ahead of the award show. My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!

Ah yes, his wife, Mila Kunis.

On September 11, 2023, Variety reported, “Mila Kunis Once Said Danny Masterson Bet Ashton Kutcher $10 to French Kiss Her on That ’70s Show Set: ‘I Was a 14-Year-Old Little Girl.’ ”

Masterson now is serving 30 years in prison for unrelated rapes.

Other less toxic protectors of Diddy (according to that Daily Beast story) include the Kardashians, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah. Of course, Diddy is connected to Oprah. You no longer can have a sex scandal in Hollywood without Oprah. Ask Bill Cosby. Ask Harvey Weinstein. And now ask Diddy.

The Daily Beast story by Eboni Boykin-Patterson ended:

Rapper and mogul Jay-Z is yet another powerful person known to have maintained a friendship with Diddy, as both of them emerged on the hip-hop scene around the same time. They even evaded jail time in the same year, 1999. Later, each of them made entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and the fusing of luxury industries with hip-hop major facets of their personal brands. Jay has regularly participated in charity events and performed on stage with Combs, and there’s no shortage of photographs that show the two men sharing space over the last 30 years—and yet, Jay-Z has never offered any public thoughts on the downfall of his friend. Rapper 50 Cent, in his taunting of Diddy, has noted that Jay-Z seemed to abandon Combs amid the allegations from his various lawsuits. The list of names could go on, but as Combs prepares to stand trial for a wide range of crimes, his celebrity friends remain—so far—united in silence.

The U.S. attorney is not silent.

Reuters reported:

Sean “Diddy” Combs used his fame as one of hip-hop's biggest names to coerce women into demeaning sexual acts as part of a long-running scheme of sex trafficking and racketeering, prosecutors said on Tuesday in bringing three criminal charges against him. Combs, 54, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan federal court hours after the 14-page indictment was unsealed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky denied bail for Combs, granting a prosecution request for continued detention before trial following the music mogul's arrest on Monday. The rapper and producer used his business empire including his record label Bad Boy Entertainment to transport women, as well as male sex workers, across state lines to take part in recorded sexual performances called Freak Offs in which the music mogul would watch and masturbate, prosecutors said. In a possible preview of defense strategy, Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo called the sexual activity described by prosecutors consensual. "Does everybody have experience with being intimate this way? No. Is it sex trafficking? No. Not if everybody wants to be there," Agnifilo told the judge.

My question is not about his guilt or innocence. The U.S. attorney will have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt his charges to a jury in New York. That the case will before a federal judge and not some NYC hack whose daughter collects his bribes gives me hope that Diddy will receive a fair trial.

My question is who approved prosecuting Diddy? Selective prosecution may as well be DOJ’s motto.

His sex parties and grooming of children were an open secret that was joked about it in TV shows and movies.

Under Obama and now Biden, the Department of Justice is a nuclear device in the Democrat arsenal. Hillary and Biden went unindicted for serious crimes because they were running for president. DOJ is prosecuting Trump for a made up crime of having newspaper clippings and other souvenirs of his first term — again because he is running for president.

Seven weeks before the election, the DOJ indicted a major Democrat supporter and opponent of Trump. It does not make sense to me.

The possible explanations are:

Jill Biden is trying to kneecap Comrade Kamala’s campaign by arresting her supporters. Valerie Jarrett is trying to keep rappers in line and make them show more support for the Democrat ticket. He’s got dirt on others, so they want him in jail so they can Jeff Epstein him. To change subjects because Trump was getting good news. For example, the exploding pagers and walkie-talkie boom booms were a reminder that Israel is winning. Everyone loves a winner and Trump has long sided with Israel. Diddy. Hear me out. This could be a new marketing strategy in the wake of Trump doing better in the polls after his mugshot hit the Internet. TMZ reported, “Diddy's arrest and subsequent indictment have not deterred his fans from listening to his music — in fact, he's seen a spike in streams in the wake of the controversy.”

I will let readers decide the Diddy question which is not did he, but who ordered the indictments?

