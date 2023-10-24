From Malaysia, the Paulton.org reported on May 13, 2022, “Woman uploads video to TikTok of her 10-year-old son driving a car in Pontian, gets into trouble with the law.”

Her son obviously identified as a race car driver. Maybe he was groomed by a vroomer, whose pronouns are Fast and Furious.

The story said, “According to Pontian district police chief Superintendent Mohammad Shofee Tayib, investigations carried out by the department’s investigation and traffic enforcement division (BSPT) revealed that the boy, who is just 10 years old, was allowed by his mother to drive the car for a short distance, with the event — which took place at 7 a.m. on Tuesday (May 10) in Pekan Nanas — being recorded by the boy’s 11-year-old sister via her mobile phone.”

The cops eventually found the lady and prosecuted, claiming 10 was too young to drive an automobile.

Oh, those backward Malaysians. Don’t they realize that kids are just short adults? Here in America, they can decide what sex they are. We are progressive and allow kids at 10 to take hormone blockers to alter their appearance permanently.

But some people believe the ageist and transphobic propaganda. They believe 10 is too young to decide and that they will grow out of it. The fact is so far few trannies regret the $100,000 surgery. Increasing the risk of osteoporosis from hormone blockers is a small price to pay for aligning your physical appearance to match your pronouns.

Young trannies face a huge obstacle called parents, who are conditioned by the media to believe 10 is too young to decide.

On December 17, 1989, The Simpsons debuted with Bart getting a tattoo, which his mother made him remove — using all their Christmas money to pay for the removal. Her bigotry against allowing kids to make such decisions almost ruined her family’s Christmas. The holiday was saved from the woman’s irrational reaction to the tattooing — he wanted to tattoo Mother on his arm — by the adoption of Santa’s Little Helper after the owner abandoned the greyhound for losing a race at the track.

34 years later, we find that all 50 states still will not allow 10-year-olds to drive — or smoke — or drink — or consent to sex — or marry — or do anything that state legislatures arbitrarily define as adult.

Now, 20 states have banned transsexual surgery and hormone blockers for youths. That is regressive!

The Daily Caller listed those states as Montana, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida. Alphabetical order apparently is unfair to states whose names do not begin with A. Fight random-letterophobia.

But the minor-attracted community has hope. The ACLU and others are suing states to reverse laws that stop 10-year-olds from making life altering decisions. Progressives will fight all the way to the Supreme Court for the right of kids to mutilate their genitalia.

Bloomberg Law reported, “A Sixth Circuit decision that allows Tennessee and Kentucky to enforce gender-affirming care bans for minors elevates the simmering tensions over transgender rights to a new level and may force the US Supreme Court to weigh in.

‘The appeals court’s ruling on laws that prohibit doctors from using puberty-blocking drugs, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries to treat gender dysphoria in people under 18 ‘creates or deepens a number of circuit splits on a variety of transgender rights issues,’ said Katie Eyer, a Rutgers Law School professor and a leading expert on LGBTQ+ employment rights, social movements, and constitutional law.

“The nation’s top court hasn’t seemed eager to step in on these suits, and the Tennessee and Kentucky plaintiffs in these consolidated cases may not seek review, but the ruling ‘makes it more likely’ that the Supreme Court will take up these transgender rights issues fairly soon, Eyer said.”

NPR reported, “Abigail Moncrieff is the co-director of Cleveland State University's Center for Health Law and Policy and said, ‘The problem with gender-affirming care is that it’s never been challenged before.

“‘The question of do parents have a right to provide their children with gender-affirming care? is a new question,’ she said.”

The parental rights argument is at odds with laws that forbid schools from disclosing gender changing to parents.

The New York Post reported, “More than 3.2 million US public school students are covered by guidance that blocks parents from knowing whether their child identifies as a different gender in the classroom — which could become federal policy if President Biden’s Title IX proposals are approved in May.

“At least 168 districts governing 5,904 schools nationwide have rules on the books that prevent faculty and staff from disclosing to parents a student’s gender status without that student’s permission, according to a list compiled by the conservative group Parents Defending Education and shared with The Post.”

Maybe by parents, Eyer meant schools. Sure, schools have rights — just not those transphobic, whole basket of deplorables private and parochial schools.

Extremely ultra-conservatives now with OxyClean websites believe transphobia will win in the end.

The Daily Caller reported, “The Supreme Court is unlikely to rule in favor of the claim that preventing children from getting sex change surgery is unconstitutional, Thomas Jipping, a senior legal fellow at the Heritage Foundation, told the DCNF.”

Jipping said, “They will be properly cautious about creating an individual right under the 14th Amendment that isn’t there.”

Well, just because it isn’t there does not mean it shouldn’t be there. And who better to put it there than unelected nine justices who serve for life? The process of amending the Constitution is cumbersome as it requires the approval of Congress and 38 states. It can take up to 7 years. By that time, today’s 10-year-olds may be 17 and used to not being gender affirmed. Some may even like it.

Oh perish that thought.

Look if you can drink at 10, drive at 10, get tattooed at 10 and vote at 10, you certainly should be able to change your sex at 10.

Share

Share Don Surber

Leave a comment