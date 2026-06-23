Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney's avatar
Albert P. Sweeney
9h

PDJT is in charge, make no mistake about that. With one word he could level Iran, leave it without roads, bridges, and power plants. No electricity makes life very difficult for “those in charge”.

But PJDT is a man of Peace, yet is willing and strong enough to use overwhelming force when required.

He knows that if America prospers, the free world prospers.

While the inbred communists in our Nation primp and pose, our Lion protects this Nation and her citizens.

They hate him because he gets things done and shows the country, every day, what a useless herd of slugs we have in our bloated government.

May GOD Almighty continue to bless and protect President Donald J. Trump and these United States of America.

APS

Reply
Share
8 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
9h

Disappointing that the price of gasoline at American pumps is the determining factor as to whether the barbarians obtain nuclear weapons. If there was a loyal opposition party in this country it wouldn’t be this way. Just what the world needs, another NK but with an Islamic death cult at the trigger.

Reply
Share
14 replies
186 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture