The Clara Peller Company of the RINO Regiment of the Dividers Division is chirping, “Where’s the regime change?”

You remember Clara. She was the 66-year-old manicurist hired to ask, “Where’s the beef?” 42 years ago in a memorable Wendy’s commercial.

She had a legitimate, um, beef. Many a fast food hamburger in 1984 was all bun and little burger.

Today, those who oppose Making America Great Again—both foreign and domestic—are demanding regime change. Where’s the regime change they demand.

They are like vegans; they have no beef. The people who opposed Operation Epic Fury suddenly want to be arbiters of its goals. They should be given the choice between pounding salt or sand.

The blissfully unaware ignore the regime change began in Tehran at 0815 local time on 28 February when Israel dropped a Blue Swallow missile on Ayatollah Khamenei’s head while he was eating breakfast. The missile killed him and his top aides. Another missile elsewhere in Tehran allowed many top generals to meet Allah in person. I’ll bet they were surprised by the sudden surge in heat they felt upon their arrival in their new paradise.

The missiles triggered a battle for leadership that is ramping up. Just who is in charge now is anyone’s guess because they all claim to speak for the ayatollah.

The Guardian ran another pro-Iranian piece on Monday, quoting a couple of communist professors in a nation of 92 million.

Buried in paragraph 12 was “The idea of striking a bargain with the west had been associated with reformers. But the negotiations with the US were led by someone from the conservative camp, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of parliament. The deal received public support from the Revolutionary Guards, the military force often considered to be a vanguard for hardliners. Ghalibaf said last week that there must now be a focus on economic recovery.”

One way that would help recovery is to stop funding terrorism. A billion saved is a billion earned. Cutting back on its Sharia Law Gestapo would free money for food, shelter and clothing.

Al Jazeera reported:

Iran’s supreme leader says he initially disagreed with the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Tehran and Washington but ultimately approved it after receiving assurances from Iran’s leadership that the country’s interests would be protected. In a written statement carried by Iranian state media on Thursday, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said he had “a different opinion” on the agreement but granted permission after President Masoud Pezeshkian and other officials pledged to safeguard “the rights of the Iranian nation and the resistance front” and accepted responsibility for the deal.

The Ayatollah Jr. has yet to show his face in public. His father apparently remains unburied—well, unburied provided that they recovered his carcass from his home after the missile hit.

The internal feud has made negotiating with the Iranians is very challenging.

Iran International reported:

A hardline Iranian media outlet has accused members of the country’s negotiating team of disregarding the Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s objections during talks with the United States, reviving criticism of the diplomacy that led to the Islamabad agreement. The accusations were published by Raja News, which cited remarks by Mehdi Khannalizadeh, a member of the media team attached to the Iranian delegation during the Islamabad talks. Khannalizadeh described what he portrayed as a prolonged dispute between the Supreme Leader and senior officials overseeing negotiations with Washington, saying that negotiators repeatedly departed from conditions set for engagement with the United States. “The Supreme Leader fundamentally opposed the post-Islamabad negotiating process,” Khannalizadeh told Raja News.

The western media keeps framing the defeat of Iran as a surrender by Trump, whom the media truly wants the public is a terrible negotiator. They concocted a lie about paying Iranians $300 billion! Some MAGA supporters foolishly believe this. There might be investments from the Gulf States, sure, but only if Trump allows it.

A legitimate case could be made that Trump has a veto power over the Iranians.

President Trump knew what he was doing when he greenlighted Operation Epic Fury. The ayatollah was already in trouble. Having to kill 42,000 protesters to quell an uprising shows he was losing control.

Two weeks before Epic Fury, the Middle East Institute reported:

Whenever Iran is shaken by nationwide protests, as it was just last month, analysts and activists are consumed by the same two questions: will the country’s regime finally fall, and what will come next if it does? Answers abound. Some analysts think that the country’s leadership is surprisingly secure and that the regime can withstand more demonstrations. Some believe it will collapse, only to be followed by another dictatorship under the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the most politically powerful branch of the country’s armed forces. Others are more optimistic, arguing that the entire system will go down and that an external opposition figure, perhaps the former Iranian crown prince Reza Pahlavi, will help the country transition to a democratic government or that Pahlavi will set up a constitutional monarchy. Those more optimistic still think that Iran might have a negotiated transition toward democracy, with regime figures offloading power to opposition ones. Iran does seem poised on the brink of great change. The regime is exhausted, and Iranians are infuriated by decades of economic mismanagement. Its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, is an 86-year-old cancer survivor. If upcoming talks in Oman between Tehran and Washington fail to break the nuclear impasse and address Iran’s other destabilizing activities, the Trump administration might also resort to attacking the country. But current speculation about Iran’s day after (including among U.S. officials debating what course of action to take) glosses over the factor that will determine whether Iranians will have a better future: the state of the country’s opposition movement. That movement, unfortunately, is deeply fractured. Its members are divided into many factions—college students, ethnic minorities, diasporic monarchists, to name just a few—that are frequently at odds with one another. For example, opposition activists routinely accuse one another of secretly collaborating with the Iranian regime or with foreign governments. As a result of this fractiousness, they have struggled to capitalize on the Islamic Republic’s weakness.

President Trump is staying out of taking sides because of the the fictitious Pottery Barn rule—“You break it, you own it.”

Trump saw what happened in Iraq. That is why he kept Vice President Delcy Rodríguez as the acting president of Venezuela after the U.S. military escorted Nicolás Maduro to New York to face narco-terrorist related charges.

Absolute Resolve was a total military victory as was Epic Fury in Iran. But the spin is that somehow we surrendered.

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The ever passive-aggressive pansy Mike Pence wrote, “Victory Over Iran Is Still Possible.”

Let’s see, we erased their leadership, obliterated their navy and destroyed their air force on the ground. Pence knows less than Kamala about victory—almost as little as Hillary.

Mark Levin spent Saturday night giving a 17-minute diatribe on his Fox News show, spouting junk like this:

I want to say to people in and out of the administration: stop trashing, smearing, bullying the little state of Israel. Stop cozying up to and telling us that the enemy regime in Iran is now more rational, more moderate, and a regime that we can deal with. When just a few months ago they slaughtered 50,000 people, they’re still hanging young people today and, if they had a nuclear missile today, they’d fire it into our country as sure as I’m alive.

Levin uses the strawman argument in a manner that would shame Ray Bolger. If Levin only had a brain.

He has it backward. Iran does not have a nuclear missile because of Donald Trump.

TDS has jumped from crazy communists to crazy conservatives. Welcome to the world of Tucker Carlson and Candace Owen, Mister Levin. Oh, and Carlson announced on Monday that he’s no longer a Republican. Duh. Maybe he’ll join the Democrat Party whose legion now includes Nazis and other anti-Semites.

Oh, and regime change is coming to our frenemies who blocked our commander-in-chief from bombing Iran. Starmer’s resignation is just the first of many shoes to fall.

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Clara’s “Where’s the beef?” commercial was a success, as Wendy’s sales rocketed 31% in 1984. Wendy’s executives said she achieved in five weeks what they achieved in the previous 14 years.

The Donald also achieved in five weeks more than what previous presidents achieved in 47 years of Iran killing Americans while chanting “Death to America.”

Trump no more trusts Iran than he trusts a Democrat.

Don’t let the Marxists, Muslims and Media win the propaganda war by believing its a defeat. The Memorandum of Understanding is a capitulation by Iranian leaders to the authority of America over its nuke program and the Strait of Hormuz. He gives them a few carrots to save face but he still wields the Big Carrot as a Billy Club.

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