Everyone is cheering the frat boys in pastel-colored blouses and shorts for saving the flag at an anti-Israel protest at UNC-Chapel Hill. People donated almost a half-million bucks to the Greeks so they could celebrate with a rager. Instapundit linked a tweet to a video of another frat boy confrontation at LSU.

The tweet said, “All they had to do was not mess with our flag.”

Really?

That’s all the Hamas supporters had to do?

My fact check is that this is sadly true. The support of terrorism was not the concern of most people. What upset them was taking down our flag. The calls for the obliteration of Israel and the extermination of all Jews do not bother most people.

Americans today are too comfortable with the destruction caused by terrorists. Pushing little old ladies into incoming subway trains no longer outrages Americans. A dozen more black men are gunned down each day but it only matters if a policeman holds the gun.

Hamas has taken Americans hostage. Where is that pathetic housewife Michelle Obama with her duckbill pout and hashtag sign?

Remember? Politico reported 10 Mays ago, “When international outrage over the kidnapping of more than 200 Nigerian girls reached fever pitch last week, the Obama administration’s most headline-grabbing public condemnation didn’t come from the Oval Office, the State Department or the Pentagon, but from an unlikelier address: the East Wing, with the unusual emergence of Michelle Obama.”

Nigerian lives matter, Americans don’t — unless they are black and shot by a cop.

Where is Alyssa Milano? Remember? NBC reported nearly 6 years ago, “On the afternoon of Oct. 15, 2017, the actress Alyssa Milano tweeted a request to her followers: ‘If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write me too as a reply to this tweet.’

“The results were overwhelming.

“Within 24 hours, her post generated thousands of replies, comments and retweets and inspired thousands more original posts on social media, with women and men from around the world sharing personal stories. Among the celebrities who responded were Lady Gaga, Viola Davis, Javier Muñoz and Evan Rachel Wood.”

Did Me Too only apply to celebrities? Did Believe All Women cover only those with a SAG or AFTRA card? Was it just another country club that keeps Jews out?

And how about those Handmaid’s Tale protesters, where are they now?

Remember? The Boston Globe reported 2 Mays ago, “Abortion rights protesters, led by women dressed as handmaids, gather at State House.”

Their tale is the same. (Insert name of Republican) is going to force women to give birth to babies they don’t want.

That never happens. But what actually happened in Israel was horrific. Palestinians raped hundreds of women on October 7. Where is the outcry?

Over the decades, the media has villainized Israel.

Decades of AP shielding Palestinian terrorists have worked. AP’s offices in Gaza City protected a Palestinian military headquarters from Israeli counterattacks. AP used Palestinian propagandists as reporters and photographers. Victims of the latest horrific attack are suing AP. I hope they get trillions and bankrupt the terrorist news organization. When you sleep with terrorists, you become one.

Let us review.

On October 7, hundreds of Palestinian soldiers in civilian attire, launched 5,000 rockets and attacked Jewish civilians in Israel. The soldiers raped hundreds of women. They tortured people. They murdered people. They mutilated their bodies. They put babies in ovens.

A world that said never again in reaction to the industrialized genocide of Jews by Nazis in World War II yawned to this barbaric and savage attack.

NBC said, “Israel was plunged into chaos Saturday after the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a deadly land, air and sea attack inside the country, with fighters infiltrating the southern border and firing a massive barrage of rockets from the Gaza Strip.

“‘We are in a war,’ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared in a video on social media. He ordered strikes on Gaza and called for an ‘extensive reserve mobilization’ as the nation responds to the unprecedented incursion.

“Over 200 Israelis have been killed and more than 1,200 were injured, a spokesperson for Israel Defense Forces said. The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza said Sunday that 313 people were killed, including 20 children, and about 1,990 were injured.”

Palestinians cheered the attack, which was how they celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War, which Arabs also launched in 1973. That war came a year after the original 9/11 — the Palestinian terrorist attack and murder of 11 Israeli athletes in the Munich Olympics.

Where was the outrage? Where were the demands to expel Palestinian students? Where were the demands that colleges and pension funds divest their stock portfolios of companies that support Palestinians? For crying out loud, the rape and murder victims could not get something as little as Ben and Jerry demanding their old company stop selling ice cream in Gaza.

Must I quote Martin Niemöller’s poem?

Instead of immediately denouncing Hamas and their Palestinian supporters, the FJB administration’s first response was to try to rein in Israel.

Within 72 hours of the attack, Politico reported, “U.S. calls for ‘proportionate’ Israeli response while not openly setting red lines.”

Proportionate?

Fortunately, Israel ignored Democrats and did not send soldiers in to rape and murder Palestinians. Instead it methodically destroyed the military fortress hidden below Gaza City. Palestinians staged horrors. The world press ate it up.

AP reported, “Reuters photographer wins World Press Photo of the Year with poignant shot from Gaza.”

The shot was not of the carnage of Hamas but rather a woman wrapped in cloth holding a doll or a child in a cloth. It was not poignant but propaganda. AP and Reuters turned the atrocities by Palestinians around.

Photographer for news agencies are not who they appear to be.

Honest Reporting reported a month after the war atrocity by Palestinians, “On October 7, Hamas terrorists were not the only ones who documented the war crimes they had committed during their deadly rampage across southern Israel. Some of their atrocities were captured by Gaza-based photojournalists working for the Associated Press and Reuters news agencies whose early morning presence at the breached border area raises serious ethical questions.

“What were they doing there so early on what would ordinarily have been a quiet Saturday morning? Was it coordinated with Hamas? Did the respectable wire services, which published their photos, approve of their presence inside enemy territory, together with the terrorist infiltrators? Did the photojournalists who freelance for other media, like CNN and The New York Times, notify these outlets? Judging from the pictures of lynching, kidnapping and storming of an Israeli kibbutz, it seems like the border has been breached not only physically, but also journalistically.”

That report came 6 months ago. The news agencies denied they are lying but experience shows that they lie about lying to keep foreign bureaus open — so they can spread more lies. The only thing that changed in the 21 years after CNN admitted it lied for Saddam Hussein is that it now lies for the U.S. government, too.

Americans in short time went from promising Never Again to thinking it would never happen again. Hitler and Nazis were downgraded from actual monsters to just words you call your Republican opponent. The Holocaust Museum no longer is a place to remember the tragedies of World War II but a corner you send a conservative to for a timeout.

Typical is this Politico report, “Greene apologizes after Holocaust Museum visit as House girds for censure fight.”

What had she said?

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star.”

Democrats calling Trump Hitler does not bother journalists. It’s a name Democrats used on every Republican candidate since Dewey except Eisenhower, a man who punched actual Nazis. Calling anyone else Nazis or Hitler does bother the Fourth Estate.

Mark Z. Barabak of the LA Times wrote, “Reps. Mike Garcia and Lauren Boebert and anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have defiled memories of the Holocaust by making cheap political references to Nazism.”

And he ended his column, “It’s hard, though, to shame people who act so shamelessly.”

By the way, his column was in response to people who opposed mandatory covid vaccine injections. Two years later, we learn that it was not a vaccine and that it can cause serious heart damage and blood clotting.

I praise the frat boys, of course, for saving the flag. even if they dress like they are from Lambda Gamma Beta Theta. But it should not take replacing the American flag with the Palestinian flag to swing into action. The horrors of October 7 should stand on their own as an atrocity none can support without consequence.

And we need not just pro-Israeli forces but anti-Hamas rallies to drive terrorists and their supporters from the river to the sea.

