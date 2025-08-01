Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
7h

The Sears Roebuck catalog was dog earred by December 1st.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
David Thompson's avatar
David Thompson
7h

Amen! We are in a spiritual struggle. It has been going on since Adam and Eve listened to the snake instead of God. But unlike some sci-fi character, we have a savior who can make us stand against the lies they push onto us.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
28 replies
192 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture