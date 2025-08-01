When I was young, only women could get pregnant. Now men can too.

I’m so worried, I threw away my Viagra.

When I was young, men could not go in the girls’ locker room unless they were a janitor and all the girls had gone home from school.

Now it is a right.

When I was young, boys would never box a girl.

Now men win Olympic medals for it. Come to think about it, when I was young, girls didn’t box.

When I was young, Hitler was the most vile human being ever on the face of the earth.

Now he is just a billionaire with orange skin and a yellow moptop on his head. He hasn’t invaded Poland or marched citizens into concentration camps. He just fixes the messes Obama and Biden left him, makes killer deals, posts mean tweets and golfs on Sunday.

When I was young, a Nazi was an evil German who blindly carried out orders that were war crimes.

Now a Nazi is a buxom woman peddling blue jeans.

When I was young, the Holocaust was rounding up two-thirds of the Jews in Europe and killing them—but not before working most of the men to death or using them in medical experiments.

Now a holocaust is what we call Israel fighting back against terrorists. Iran can throw missiles at Israel without regard to where they land, while Israel must precision bomb so that no civilian (as defined by Hamas) is killed while taking out the maze of tunnels below Gaza City that housed a military base.

When I was young, genocide was wiping out two-thirds of the Jews in Europe. While the world population has more than tripled since World War II ended, the Jewish population has yet to recover 80 years later.

Now genocide is a 50% increase in the Palestinian population in Gaza since 2007.

When I was young, they locked thieves up.

Now they let thieves go and lock up toothpaste and everything else in the store.

When I was young, Americans expected the government to protect the border.

Now people try to block the government from deporting border jumpers.

When I was young, we called them illegal aliens.

Now they are undocumented workers as if millions of men of military age invading the country is just a paperwork problem.

When I was young, people were fighting racial discrimination against blacks. They called it civil rights.

Now people fight for discrimination against whites. They call it equity.

When I was young, you had 3 channels and everyone watched the same thing as a family.

Now there are thousands of channels on the web and cable TV. No one watches anything together.

When I was young, we blamed Grandpa Surber when he came home drunk.

Now they blame the bartender.

I am not saying everything was peachy keen when I was young. Far from it. The air was terrible and the city of Cleveland dumped raw sewage into Lake Erie. Race relations were strained. As Eric Burdon sang:

When I was young, it was more important

Pain more painful

Laughter much louder, yeah

When I was young

When I was young

My faith was so much stronger then

I believed in fellow men

And I was so much older then

When I was young

When I was young

Nostalgia makes the past seem better than it was but the song began:

The rooms were so much colder then

My father was a soldier then

And times were very hard

When I was young

When I was young

The song’s theme of enduring harsher times that were happier times may reflect the innocence of being young, but my experience is we seem to have traded our values in for creature comforts.

Share

Some people act surprised that the Democrat candidate for mayor of New York City is a full-fledged communist. The city already elected one. Remember Bill de Blasio?

Communists have turned American cities that were once the envy of the world into Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

When I was young, the communists were over there in Moscow and East Berlin.

Now the enemy is on college campuses and in the halls of Congress. They insist there is no God, no countries and no possessions too.

When I was young, New York sentenced dope dealers to life in prison.

Now the state gives drug addicts free needles. We legalized marijuana, gambling and other vices in the name of taxing money for the schools. The schools stopped teaching and created bureaucracies to spend the money.

When I was young, police rounded up hoboes and bums and removed them from the city.

Now they live in pup tents and are entitled to billions in services. Illegal aliens live in luxury hotels.

There is good news. Trump is taking on the vagrancy crisis. Wall Street Mav tweeted, “President Trump’s latest executive order essentially brings back insane asylums.” You likely heard that he is deporting illegals.

We are in trouble.

Irving Berlin’s God Bless America was more than a thank you; it was a plea for help. It was a prayer ahead of World War II written by a man who had served in World War I. The full lyrics are:

While the storm clouds gather far across the sea,

Let us swear allegiance to a land that's free.

Let us all be grateful for a land so fair,

As we raise our voices in a solemn prayer:



God bless America, land that I love,

Stand beside her and guide her

Through the night with a light from above.

From the mountains, to the prairies,

To the oceans white with foam,

God bless America,

My home sweet home.

The second verse is all we sing now. We need to return reciting the introduction again and singing the rest as if we were Kate Smith.

Turning a nation against itself is delicate work and I must admit the communists are very good at it. You cannot fight the devil without the help of the Lord.

The fight is international. We call it globalism, to be polite, but it is the same goal Lenin and Stalin had: world domination. Communists—whose philosophy is to gain power by whatever means necessary—are very good at indoctrination.

There was an episode on Star Trek: The Next Generation (the best of the various series) where bad guys capture Captain Picard and torture him. The torture was designed to break him down and say four lights are five. Very simple. He later admitted he was going to capitulate just before the good guys rescued him.

So what do you think all this pronouns stuff is about? Five lights. J.K. Rowling tweeted:

A large number of people (mostly men, in my experience) who're sympathetic to some of women's opposition to gender identity ideology, nevertheless think it's cruel to point out that a trans-identified man looks like a man, and unkind not to 'respect' his pronouns. They think these are 'compromises' women should be prepared to make. 'What does it matter?' they say. 'How does it hurt you?'

The psychological effects of being coerced, manipulated or pressured into doing something that is against a person's own beliefs or values are well known. 'Moral injury' occurs when a person is forced to betray deep-held convictions, or stand in silence while those convictions are being betrayed. The individual feels transgressed at a core level. The inevitable consequences are stress, anxiety and anger.

Workplaces across the west have imposed a Kafkaesque situation on women. A belief system most people consider nonsensical, but which, in elite circles, has become almost a religion, has been imposed from on high. Women are being persecuted and punished for not pretending they think men can change sex. The policing of pronouns, and the harassment and shaming of women who won't pretend they can't recognize a man when they see one, is merely the tip of genderism's gigantic, threatening iceberg.

Leave a comment

The pronouns pronouncement is far worse because the attack is on free speech. The government will punish you if you call a man a man.

The subtle propaganda is the undermining of Christianity, which is the greatest threat ever to tyranny. Union soldiers sang The Battle Hymn of the Republic in their fight against slavery. Southerners fought to protect their homeland. I finally get the distinction at age 71 thanks to readers.

Communists use trannies to make this statement only: Sex is determined by a doctor at birth.

Jeremiah 1:5 says, “Before I formed thee in the belly I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb I sanctified thee, and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”

When I was young, King James was the name of a translation of the Bible, not a basketball player named LeBron.

Share

Leave a comment