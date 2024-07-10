Vice President DEI is the only hope Democrats have left. Switching candidates four months before the election shoots a party in the left foot. Suddenly dumping the woman they put a heartbeat away from the presidency shoots the other.

CNN reported, “Kamala Harris is the only viable alternative for Democrats.”

The column by Bill Burton said, “African Americans make up about 14% of the American population, yet in 2020 nearly 20% of Biden voters were black, according to Pew Research Center. In what is anticipated to be a close election this year, the depression of a crucially important community within our party by denying Harris the nomination in a crisis scenario is not only contemptuous and degrading but also politically stupid. Passing over our first black vice president — who is literally in this job for the specific reason of being ready to step into Biden’s place should the need arise — would create a level of anger and disappointment from the black community that would completely disrupt our ability to keep together a coalition of voters who could make it possible to beat Trump.”

Pandering has its price. Live by the DEI, die by the DEI. Kamala truly Didn’t Earn It but there she is.

Democrats are soiling themselves over this because they realize they must stop him now because they will not get the Nice Guy Let’s Cut A Deal Donald in a second term. President Trump stands ready, willing and able to play hardball this time.

In 2016, Obama misled his supporters with his peevish and ultimately self-destructive resistance. He made sure his party would never cede control of government to Trump. This allowed the public to see how rotten the government is. The FBI — once supported by conservatives — has earned MAGA scorn.

The RINOs had Trump right where they wanted him with two-faced Pence, Bill Barr and Mike Pompeo keeping Trump in check. Had Democrats allowed him a second term, he would be on his way out to be succeeded by a Democrat more capable of destroying America than Biden.

But out of power, Trump has learned and he is more deadly than ever before. His enemies both within and without his party do not suffer Trumpophobia because a phobia is an irrational fear. This fear is very real and deserved. Cue Ozzy Osbourne.

What did you expect? Donny Osmond?

The DC dimwits tried to destroy Trump and failed. They are lucky that he is not a king because the penalty for regicide that fails is death. He does not have the power to have them drawn and quartered or even as the Romans did, cutting off their hands. But prosecution is possible, provided he can find any trustworthy prosecutors.

This they know.

They also know that having slow-walked and otherwise resisted the first Trump presidency, they face a Trump who is about to unplug the enemy-from-within-the-government. These fleas on the dog are about to meet Mister Flea Collar.

Count on Trump to attack the administrative state — a polite term for deep state — which is where in modern America the power is.

Project 2025 is as phony as the FBI’s Patriot Front. Trump is not going to mess with Social Security or abortion. The people have spoken. Karl Rove had the second President Bush waste all his political capital on a dopey plan to turn everyone who pays into Social Security become an expert in the stock market.

As for abortion, Dobbs turned the issue back to the states. The federal government should not meddle.

Liberals have seized on the Heritage Foundation’s dopey Project 2025 to strike fear in voters but the problem with that is voters have already seen Donald Trump as president. Most of them preferred The Donald over Obama, er, Biden — and that was before Biden’s dementia became so obvious that the press could no longer hide it.

This cheapfake agenda forced The Donald to release his real agenda. It is nothing like the grab-bag of unpopular and unworkable items Heritage put out there. See for yourself.

But Trump aims to keep the media focus on Freeze Frame Joe.

Never Trumper Jim Geraghty tweeted, “Trump was keenly aware of the muted mics and cameras locked on him. He took great care to maintain a stoic appearance that inspired confidence.

“The world saw a man content with letting Joe trip all over his own words.

“Trump didn’t interrupt a Biden train of thought, because that one already left the station years ago.”

Other Biden supporters whine.

David Axelrod tweeted, “Trump’s not talking much about Biden's bad debate. Trump’s campaign is not blitzing ads about it. And Lara Trump said last week it would be an affront to democracy if Biden were not the nominee. Question: Why do you think they are uncharacteristically holding fire?”

Napoleon answered that two centuries ago: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

Inadvertently, Democrats have made Trump appear more relaxed, more mature and more statesman-like than in the past.

The lefties really want Trump to interrupt because they know that if he wins, he has the power to cripple them for decades.

Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen, founders of Axios, wrote, “Behind the Curtain: Trump's dream regime.”

I am left wondering how two lefties got anywhere near the curtain, but they explained well what the fear is. Lefties have ruled through the agencies. A favorite trick is sue-and-settle, in which a lefty group sues a lefty agency and instead of fighting the demands by the lefty group, the lefty agency settles out of court, acquiescing to the demands.

Trump is about to take control of the agencies.

The Dementia-ocrats fear that most of all.

VandeHei and Mike Allen wrote, “The Court, in a series of rulings but most notably the reversal of the Chevron decision, handed Republicans a massive triumph in a 40-year war to weaken independent agencies. It basically ruled that individual bureaucrats and independent agencies can no longer set the rules for business regulation.

“Purge hostile federal employees. Right now, a lot of the nitty-gritty of governing is handled by full-time civil servants who aren't political appointees and often operate outside the full control of the president. But Trump has threatened to fire tens of thousands of these civil servants and replace them with pre-vetted loyalists.”

My advice to Trump is to not waste time trying to get agencies eliminated because that will be blocked by a Congress that is run by people who please the deep state first.

You will never get rid of the Department of Education but you can lay off 3,000 of its 4,000 employees which will not only save money but slow the expansion of regulations by this bureaucracy.

Oh yes, by all means, halt the publication of the Federal Register, without which bureaucrats cannot impose regulations. Just find an excuse to stop publishing it.

The Axios founders said, “But the biggest long-term victory for the conservative agenda (although not necessarily presidential power) is the Supreme Court's end to independent agencies or officials dictating everything from securities laws to toxin levels in food or water.

“It’s not hyperbole to say this Supreme Court did more to weaken agencies and federal bureaucrats in a few days than previous courts did in decades.”

Thank you, Chief Justice John Roberts and the conservative majority.

Trump is getting a lot of bad advice from the very media that wants him dead. From the Street of Wall, Sir Rupert Murdoch’s Journal demanded, “Now leading in the polls, Trump doesn’t need an attack-dog VP or someone to rally his core voters. He needs a choice who shows mature judgment and has the ability to appeal to anxious and undecided voters.”

WSJ just described Mike Pence. No thanks. Loyalty matters to The Donald and America.

If he wins, it will be up to President Trump to follow through and Make Liberals Cry Again like they did on Election Night 2016.

Make their fears real, Mr. President.

Thank you for reading Don Surber. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment