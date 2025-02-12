On October 28, the Christian Broadcasting Network reported the story that foretold what Democrats are up against this year in a story headlined, “Witches Report Their Spells Against Trump Aren't Working: ‘He Has a Shield.’ ”

Oh sure, we all laughed. Witches aren’t real, we assured ourselves. But if they were, we know just what that shield was and still is.

The story was about a Reddit group of witches. This comment summed up what Democrats face:

“I hate to say this, but don't do magic against him. He has a form of protection surrounding him that feeds off of magic done against him. You will have better results if you focus your magic on helping his opponent or protecting yourself and others. I wish it would work to bind him or do a freezer spell, but you will only be helping him.”.

Voodoo also doesn’t work.

And the Democrat playbook not only doesn’t work, it backfires. Let us review.

Raiding his home and sifting through his wife’s underwear drawer only made him and her more determined to win.

Dragging up that ugly kook E. Jean Carroll to accuse him of rape was a joke.

Suing him for taking out a loan and paying the money back with interest was disgustingly unjust.

Indicting him was angering.

And the mugshot blew up in their face like an Acme bomb explodes on Wile E. Coyote.

Shooting him just made him look immortal. The whole world saw what Democrats did. The also know the price of failed regicide—in this case, prezicide—is death, although I mean that figuratively.

Democrats have run out of ideas. They are an easily moved object facing an irresistible force. They cannot stop him.

A panicked Mark Halperin summed it up best: “I’m very reluctant to use sports metaphors but I think it’s the right one. This is Travis Kelce catching the ball on his own 40 and looking around and seeing there’s no one near him. And he’s just barreling downfield.

“The Democrats are nowhere on the field. The press is nowhere on the field. The liberal interest groups are nowhere on the field. The reasons for their being so ill prepared, I think, will be studied eventually. I have never seen anything like, not just the activity but the inability, of his opponents to forget stopping him. They’re barely, with a few exceptions, even slowing him down.”

Democrats are on the field. They have 12 men on the field in fact.

The analogy is wrong because Kelce had a bad game. The Elgses (as the mayor spells them) won the Super Bowl. Trump is Philadelphia’s Cooper DeJean whose Pick Six (an interception that the defender takes in for a touchdown) sealed the game in the second quarter.

Like Trump’s wife, his girlfriend is better liked than Kelce’s (Taylor Swift).

Now then, I am going to tell Democrats what to do if they ever want to take back the White House.

Chill.

Democrats had better find some common ground with Trump—hold their nose and agree with him on some things or at least something—if they do not want to become like Never Trumpers rowing their way to the Island of Irrelevant Boys.

Their opposition to each and everything Trump says or does is pushing them into a corner that is getting smaller and narrower every day. Worse, drawing lines in the sand against the confirmation of every nominee by Trump only emphasizes their losing each time a Hegseth or Gabbard takes the oath of office.

This is not concern-trolling. This is reality. David Axelrod said, “My heart is with the people out on the street outside USAID, but my head tells me: ‘Man, Trump will be well satisfied to have this fight.’ When you talk about cuts, the first thing people say is: Cut foreign aid.”

Rahm Emanuel said, “You don’t fight every fight. You don’t swing at every pitch. And my view is—while I care about the USAID as a former ambassador—that’s not the hill I’m going to die on.”

Democrats are down to 31% approval in the polls—a dozen points behind Republicans. Despite this, Democrats have not changed their strategy. They want to sue, use the bureaucracy and use the media to stall the Trump presidency.

How’s that going?

CBS reported, “Trump has positive approval amid energetic opening weeks; seen as doing what he promised.”

70% say he is delivering on his promises.

So what are Democrats doing? Opposing his every move.

CBS also found 59% of Americans support Trump.

145 Democrat congressmen voted against deporting even rapists. Their mayors are putting illegals up in luxury hotels using money from Biden’s FEMA.

CNN polled and found 79% of Americans oppose having trannies invade girls’ sports, including 67% of Democrats.

Democrat senators filibustered for 30 hours against a Cabinet pick to protest Trump’s ban on trans.

Nothing quite says a party went off the deep end than when it demands that a man be allowed to beat the crap out of a woman and call it a boxing match. No one wants a fellow who calls himself Lia dangling around in the women’s locker room. No one wants a girl to lose a high school track meet as well as a college scholarship.

These are cruelties that a chivalrous society rejects.

While the public is aghast at the revelations of DOGE, Democrats keep holding rallies for the bureaucracy attended mainly by reporters whose employers also are on the federal dole.

Democrat vulgarity is topped only by their irrationality. Congresswoman Maxine Dexter of Oregon said, “We have to f*ck Trump!” Horny, isn’t she?

They are not very good at this.

USAID-funded Politico reported, “House Democrats are ramping up their efforts to respond to President Donald Trump’s sweeping overhaul of the federal government by creating a task force that could lead to lawsuits against the administration.

“The new Rapid Response Task Force and Litigation Working Group is part of a ‘multifaceted struggle to protect and defend everyday Americans from the harm being inflicted by this administration,’ House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said Monday in a letter to colleagues.”

This was on the three-week anniversary of the inauguration and a day shy of the three-month anniversary of the election. Evidently Jeffries is using the FEMA definition of rapid.

Their arguments are as tired as an octogenarian completing a marathon. Bill Press wrote in The Hill, “The richest man on the planet attacks the poorest.”

Ah yes, Elon Musk wants your lunch money, kids. Give Democrats some credit for targeting him because Trump is too popular to continually attack.

Musk has enough money. He sleeps on the factory floor at Tesla when he isn’t on a cot at DOGE.

What he does want is the government to stop throwing our tax dollars away. DOGE tweeted:

Federal employee retirements are processed using paper, by hand, in an old limestone mine in Pennsylvania. 700+ mine workers operate 230 feet underground to process ~10,000 applications per month, which are stored in manila envelopes and cardboard boxes. The retirement process takes multiple months.

A laptop and a server would solve the problem.

Musk is getting results. His DOGE discovered FEMA is still funding illegal aliens after Trump ordered the agency not to.

Collin Rugg tweeted, “Trump has fired FEMA’s CFO Mary Comans after she allegedly paid $59 million to hotels in New York City housing illegal immigrants, according to the Daily Mail.

“Three others involved were also fired.”

I do not get why Democrats fiercely oppose Musk. I mean, I get the part where their NGOs are going to get defunded, but they cannot stop that.

What they can stop is the public perception that Democrats aided and abetted the deceit. Are Democrats suddenly incapable of feigning surprise to learn that outright theft is going on?

This is eye-opening. I never thought of Democrats as the Stupid Party but right now their IQs look Kamalan—that is, below room temperature.

Chuckles the Schumer tried to become Musk, tweeting:

Today, I’m calling on our brave public servants: I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower.

Shouldn’t he have done this years ago?

In the meantime, Trump is doing normal things like lifting Biden’s ban on plastic straws.

Democrats are doing everything they can to re-elect him short of lifting the 22nd Amendment which limits the president to two terms. They are goofy enough that I wouldn’t be surprised if they did that.

The best thing Democrats could do is chill now and do what they did in 1872 and not run a candidate. They lost by 10 points in 1868 when they ran a racist and segregationist campaign. Four years later, they gave up and decided to keep their powder dry and just back the Liberal Republican Party’s candidate, Horace Greeley.

Four years later, Democrats nominated Sam Tilden and got a majority of the votes but not the presidency. A backroom deal was cooked to end Reconstruction in exchange for the presidency, which meant Democrats got what they wanted: a segregated South to control for the next century-plus.

So let these dumb bunnies hop on every little thing Trump does because it makes them look like the out-of-touch losers they have become. The last thing we want is another Democrat president.

