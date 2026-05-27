T.S. Eliot wrote, “April is the cruelest month, breeding lilacs out of the dead land, mixing memory and desire, stirring dull roots with spring rain.”

It must suck to be a manic depressant.

For RINOs this year, May was the cruelest month as MAGA voters primaried those who defied their orders.

In Indiana on May 5, Republican voters rejected six of the seven incumbent state senators who defied the desire to redistrict the state’s congressional map to send two more Republicans to Washington.

In Louisiana on May 16, Senator Wild Eyes Bill Cassidy finished third in the primary meaning he won’t be in the runoff primary that will decide the nomination. Cassidy voted to convict Trump in the second impeachment. MAGA impeached and convicted Cassidy.

In Kentucky on May 19, MAGA voters sent Congressman Thomas Massie packing. He’s headed to the Libertarian Party where he belongs. He’ll replace Jill Stein as their perennial losing presidential nominee.

In Texas on May 26 (last night), MAGA voters toppled Senator John Cornyn in a runoff primary against Ken Paxton, the state’s attorney general. The race was close until Trump endorsed Paxton. That blew Cornyn off the map as Paxton beat him by 27 points.

The media is lying when it frames the issue as Trump’s revenge against perceived enemies.

This is MAGA voters flushing the commode. The electorate has had it with politicians who promise voters everything but give them Dem Lite.

Democrats are on the 20 side of every 80/20 issue and yet Republican representatives and senators keep blocking action on those 80/20 issues.

The opposition to congressional redistricting in Indiana was not over some high-minded principle.

The Senate Republican Caucus decided to take their ball and go home rather than fully fund ICE and the border patrol. In his concession speech, Cassidy said, “When you participate in democracy, sometimes it doesn’t turn out the way you want it to. But you don’t pout. You don’t whine. You don’t claim the election was stolen. Our country is not about one individual. It is about the welfare of all Americans and it is about our constitution.”

But 2020 was stolen—and Cassidy wanted to punish the victim.

Mitt Romney couldn’t help himself. He said, “The Senate to now lose an exceptionally brilliant and creative mind, an M.D. who chairs healthcare, and a person of character. Bill Cassidy’s departure is a loss for the country.”

You know who else is an M.D.? Tony Fauci.

As far as character, a man elected to represent the people does not abandon them time after time in the name of some principle that they never spell out.

The media claims that President Trump earned this rebuke and that Senate Republicans should show him who is boss of the party.

Well, he is. The party has nominated Trump for president three consecutive times. In 2016, he ran on building the wall; Cornyn and company blocked him. In 2024, Trump ran on deportations; Cornyn and company won’t fund it.

The Kool-Aid swilling media spin on Republicans choosing Paxton over Cornyn is this will elect Democrat James Talarico to the Senate.

On CNN, Scott Jennings and Xochitl Hinojosa traded words.

HINOJOSA: Talarico is well funded. Talarico will continue to raise money, but it’s interesting to me that now Republicans have to worry about deep red Texas because they have a flawed candidate who does not know how to raise. And you’re now seeing that currently play out.



JENNINGS: All these analysis of this race and sort of the differences between what a Cornyn or a Paxton would look like here. I’m thinking about the differences between Talarico and LITERALLY every other Texan. I don’t know any Texans who believe in six genders other than Talarico. Don’t know any Texans who said it’s immoral to eat meat other than Talarico. Don’t know any Texans who walk around saying things you know God is non-binary. You all are both Texans. Do you know ANY other Texan who even talks like that? Issues aside, who says these things out loud? When this gets adjudicated, all that money coming in from California and New York, it will be well spent in Texas.

Establishment Republicans see Trump and his voters—wacky birds as John McCain called them—as a threat to their very existence.

For 10 years they weren’t. Now they are.

Presidents usually lose midterm elections. But what was done in May could upend that and give Republicans a November to remember.

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