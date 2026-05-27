Don Surber

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Catherine Kasparian's avatar
Catherine Kasparian
17h

Time to remove Thune and get someone who gets things done

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Leonard Wechsler's avatar
Leonard Wechsler
17h

Has anyone besides me noticed that when RINOs lose they suddenly become Democrats? They generally run as good Republicans...well, maybe I'm a bit independent but I'm for all the right things. Then they betray their constituents and wind up getting tossed. And then they do everything possible to openly go against everything they pledged to support previously.

John McCain promised to end Obamacare "if it's the last thing I ever do." And at the end, in pretty much of last vote, he supported it to spite Trump. Tillis, once he realized he would not be renominated has constantly stabbed those who voted for him in the back. Cassidy suddenly is all anti-Trump. And we'll see Cornyn do the same thing. It's time to recognize the Republican in Name Only actually means exactly that.

As I've often noted, the anti-slavery people split up before the Civil War. Those who were serious were the Republicans. Those who were not were the Whigs. Today, we can divide the GOP into two groups, Republicans and Wimps.

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