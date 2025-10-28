Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert's avatar
Robert
6h

Ok…raise your hand if you are tired of winning.

It’s a real luxury knowing the Dems have no counter anything to Trump.

We must revel in this moment and be mindful of vetting who comes next, as it is equally important we don’t let this ascension of victories be for nothing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
MartyB's avatar
MartyB
6h

I think Pence’s appeal was his quiet, measured way and his religious devotion. That plus his unmistakable resemblance to Race Bannon (no known relation to Steve). Unfortunately for Pence, Johnny Quest got the better protector. I wouldn’t trust my cat’s life to Pence, and she’s been dead for years.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
142 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Surber
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture