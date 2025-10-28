He didn’t bow. Obama did, but President Trump got out of his car, walked over to the emperor of Japan and shook his hand.

Some people complained that this broke protocol but it is OK for an emperor to touch The Donald. Go ahead. Shake his hand, Emperor Naruhito. He won’t bite you. You don’t have to bow.

Jiji Press reported:

The U.S. president arrived at the Imperial Palace in the presidential state car at around 6:30 p.m. The Emperor greeted him at the entrance with a smile and a handshake before they entered the palace for a roughly 30-minute meeting. According to the Imperial Household Agency, Trump said at the start of their meeting that he was honored to have the opportunity to speak with the Emperor, adding that he wants to further strengthen Japan-U.S. relations under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. Emperor Naruhito responded that he hopes Trump’s visit will further bolster the friendly relationship between the two countries. Trump explained to the Emperor the efforts he had made to resolve conflicts around the world since taking office. The Emperor responded that he is pained by the continued conflicts around the globe and that he prays for peace.

Naruhito and Trump go way back. In 2019, Trump became the first foreign head of state to visit Naruhito following his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

Japan was the second stop in Trump’s triumphant tour of Asia. Malaysia was the first stop as he joined other leaders for the ASEAN summit. This was how Malaysia greeted him:

NBC cut the dancers out of its clip. More TDS p0rn. The American media keeps catering to the melting minority of Americans who believe Trump deserves hate and another bullet.

Like so many British news outlets, The Guardian believes it is part of the American press. With its story on Trump’s visit (I think the headline was “Trumpzilla destroys Tokyo”) it posted this self-advertisement:

No censorship here At this turbulent time for America, as we witness the erosion of democratic norms and attempts to silence the media, the need for a free and fearless press has never been greater. As billionaire-owned and corporate-backed media cave to government pressure, the Guardian’s fierce independence is non-negotiable.

The Guardian is so independent that it won’t take on Muslim migrants or gang-rapists for fear of offending Keir Starmer. Its editors won’t risk jail. They pick a safe target an ocean away to vent their anger and frustration with the British government.

Trump is a world hero—a man of the people. Saudis love him, Israelis too. Only old smelly hippies and media munchkins hate him.

Size matters because when two big men are fighting, you need a bigger man to get them to stop. The world saw the USA finally intervene and end the Hamas War. The American media refuses to acknowledge how powerful that agreement is. The world needed a leader. He rose to the occasion like he was taking a stairway to a golden age.

In Kuala Lumpur, Trump formally signed a peace agreement ending a border war between Thailand and Cambodia. It was one of many.

Reuters reported, “Within hours of landing in Malaysia, Trump and the White House had announced six trade agreements with four countries, some unexpected, including deals involving critical minerals with Thailand and Malaysia, amid competing efforts from Beijing in the rapidly growing sector.”

The man is on a quest for peace and rare earth elements. Malaysia is a Muslim country. This is how they bade him adieu.

His next stop was Tokyo. Newly installed PM Takaichi is Japan First. She is a disciple of Shinzo Abe. She wants to kick foreign invaders out. Good. NPR reported:

She has advocated for tougher immigration restrictions and embraced hawkish policies on China. She has drawn comparisons to the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, for whom she has frequently expressed her admiration and often wears blue suits in tribute.

Japan could use an Iron Lady. So could we, but we don’t even have an Aluminum Lady. Then again, we don’t have another Iron Man. JD Vance? Hush. I remember when many in MAGA (including me) swooned over Mike Pence. Right now, the hillbilly Marine is on the We’ll See list.

CNN reported, “Japan’s new prime minister faces her biggest test yet: Meeting Trump.”

I agree. There is a lot of money on the line. As CNN noted, “Trump has reignited his tariff wars, targeting even longtime allies. After months of talks, tariffs on Japanese goods dropped from 25% to 15%, while Tokyo agreed to invest $550 billion in U.S. industries. But many details remain vague, and Takaichi is expected to seek more clarity.”

There is a new world order that replaces communism and its socialist façade with good old-fashioned nationalism—the belief that nationality matters. In World War II, Americans fought for America, Britons fought for Britain and Russians fought for Russia. They won.

Trump has not created this revolution any more than he founded Make America Great Again. That was a slogan from Ronald Reagan whose revolution began with Nixon’s Silent Majority. The arc of history favors freedom.

The new nationalist leaders see Trump as a leader. Javier Milei spends an inordinate amount of time in the USA. It paid off. Eric Daugherty tweeted:

HOLY SMOKES! Right-wing populist Javier Milei won so BIG in Argentina that his party surged its parliament deputies by 172%, from 37 to *101*, and senators by 233%, from 6 to 20. This is HUGE! He has defied all media expectations by far.

Right wing is a poor description as Milei bills himself as a libertarian. Let’s just mark him down as a nationalist who hates communism. The Western world is swinging Trump’s way.

Not everything is going his way but he is doing so many things at once that his successes overwhelm his setbacks. Democrats won’t budge on the government shutdown? Fine, Trump will just blow up drug smugglers and head to Asia to negotiate with real leaders.

Trump doesn’t quit because a salesman tries, tries, tries again and again until he gets the sale made. CNBC reported:

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington and Beijing were poised to “come away with” a trade deal ahead of his expected meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Speaking aboard Air Force One en route to Japan from Malaysia, Trump added that he could sign a final deal on TikTok as early as Thursday. “I have a lot of respect for President Xi, and we are going to come away with the deal,” Trump said.

Trump talks nice to Chairman Xi because he respects the dictator’s authority, power and use of that power. Xi is strong. Trump scorns and ridicules 98-poud weaklings like Starmer and Canada’s Carney because they are blasting their vuvuzelas when he’s trying to concentrate.

The president’s obsession with securing rare earth elements is based on the survival of America. Chairman Xi holds that big beautiful card. Trump wants to turn the card into a joker by cutting deals with Australia, Vietnam (second only to Red China in viable rare earth extractions) and other nations.

But the biggest advantage Trump has over Xi is peace and prosperity. The world is rallying behind him. He bows to no one but the Lord. He shakes the hands of an emperor as easily as he works a drive-through at McDonald’s.

