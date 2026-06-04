Secretaries Scott Bessent, Markwayne Mullin and Marco “Polo” Rubio testified before Congress this week. Democrat congressmen and Thom Tillis may wish to reconsider their life choices after the outings.

Collin Rugg tweeted with video:

Democrat Senator Ron Wyden goes completely silent after Secretary Scott Bessent torched him for his son’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.



Bessent: “Senator Wyden has mendaciously slandered the Treasury building in an attempt to cover up his son having an investment meeting with Jeffrey Epstein to ask for funding...”



Wyden: “Let’s be clear here. Nobody is interested in the ramblings of a capo in the most corrupt regime in American history...”



Bessent: “We would like to hear what Adam Wyden and Jeffrey Epstein talked about. Your son’s largest investment position was Rick’s Cabaret. Did your son and Jeffrey Epstein talk about pole dancing as he begged him for money, using your limited credibility?”



Brutal.

Rick’s Cabaret? Bogart sold the gin joint? Well, we’ll always have Paris.

Then there was this:

WYDEN: “We’re in a clean energy arms race with China. Which side are you on?” BESSENT: “China will build a hundred new coal plants this year. There is not a clean energy race. There’s an energy race.”

Anyone surprised that Wyden sides with Red China?

Nick Sortor liked this exchange:

TILLIS: “Did you tell Director Pulte you’d punch him in the face?” BESSENT: “No sir—I actually said I was going to kick his ASS!”

Then Pocahontas poked the bear.

Eric Daugherty tweeted with video:

Scott Bessent just threw Elizabeth Warren into RAGE MODE as he calmly dismantles her claims about President Trump and stock trading. “Why don’t we investigate many people on THIS COMMITTEE [for insider trading]?” “Why don’t you GET YOUR HOUSE IN ORDER...LEAD by EXAMPLE. Have your fellow committee members, MOSTLY ON YOUR SIDE, do the same!”

Enough about the Secretary of the Treasury. Secretary Mullin of Homeland Security also testified.

Daugherty tweeted:

DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin just stared insufferable Sen. Chris Murphy (D) IN THE EYE and PUMMELED his lies MURPHY: DHS is just making up the law! MULLIN: “When YOU throw out reckless terms, and you start referring to our agents as being ‘dangerous, unconstitutional, and lawless,’ THAT’S why our agents’ DEATH THREATS are up by 8,000%!” “I understand wanting to get soundbites, and that was OBVIOUS because the whole time you was giving your testimony, you wasn’t looking at me, you was looking at a CAMERA!” “For YOU to throw my 275,000 employees underneath DHS, with a broad stroke like that, is RECKLESS and IRRESPONSIBLE in your part!” “We’re doing the job that CONGRESS gave us the authority to do, and our men and women out there every single day is enforcing laws. If you don’t like the laws, YOU can CHANGE them!” “The outlandish claims you made there is just flat wrong. You start saying we’re breaking the law, and you really start looking at it, and we’re enforcing laws that Congress did pass. That’s reckless.” “Your political theater, that’s what it causes. When you start looking at assaults on our officers, they’re up by 1,300%. Senator Murphy, is that what you want?!”

The plumber knows his shit.

Fox News tweeted:

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin shuts down Rep. Lou Correa’s talking points after the Democrat raised concerns about American citizens being roughed up during ICE operations. REP. CORREA: “What can we do to protect the rights of American citizens?” SEC. MULLIN: “We can protect the rights of American citizens all day long. They don’t have the right to assault my officers.”

Graham “Cracker” Platner and der furor he has brought came up.

Daugherty tweeted:

HOLY SMOKES. DHS Sec. Markwayne Mullin just OBLITERATED Indian Rep. Shri Thanedar THANEDAR: When will you stop spreading bigoted and racist words? MULLIN: It’s INTERESTING you make those claims with no facts yet YOUR party is the one supporting a guy with a NAZI TATTOO on his CHEST in Maine! THANEDAR: I have the facts! MULLIN: No, there IS no facts. You throw out Nazism, that’s EXACTLY what causes hatred and violence to our officers! You should be ASHAMED! THANEDAR: It’s not my words! MULLIN: It IS your words...did you endorse the Nazi candidate in Maine? THANEDAR: Colorado fusion center says white nationalist messaging could lead to violence. MULLIN: Who? What message? Don’t give me some left-wing POLL. Give me your specific details about what DHS SAID. THANEDAR: Let me reclaim my time! MULLIN: YEAH—you don’t want to TALK about it but you want to throw out RACISM all the time at my Department, which ISN’T TRUE.

Mullin has to understand that the swastika is a symbol of peace in India.

Maybe Thanedar would be more comfortable there. He can take Platner with him.

Red Wave Press liked this:

Rep. Al Green (D-TX): “Racists take offense at peaceful protests. A racist, Mr. Secretary, would do what happened to Ruby —” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin: “Are you calling me a racist?” Al Green: “Reclaiming my time, ask him to shut up.” “Shut up! Shut up! It’s my time.” Markwayne Mullin: “I’m not gonna let anybody call me a racist, chairman.” “I will continue to interrupt as long as someone’s… calling me a racist.” “Evidently, his constituents heard enough of him because they voted him out of office.” Nailed it!

In his final campaign, Green told voters let’s stay together. They said no.

But the main attraction was the heavyweight of Trump’s A Team—Rubio.

Daugherty tweeted:

Marco Rubio TOYS with insufferable Rep. Sara Jacobs (D) JACOBS: Who won 2020? RUBIO: I’m not answering about 2020, this is a FOREIGN AFFAIRS COMMITTEE JACOBS: You can’t admit the shoes Trump bought you are too big RUBIO: The Florsheims he gave me fit fine JACOBS: Your shoes look nice, Mr. Secretary RUBIO: How can you see them? They’re way down here. We’re talking about SHOES, are you KIDDING ME?! I mean, is this the Foreign Affairs Committee or a CIRCUS?! What IS this?!

We get what you’re getting at, sister. AWFL. Just AWFL.

At his Senate hearing, Tammy Duckworth played the part of Miss Jacobs:

DUCKWORTH: *Lobs attacks at Marco Rubio* “I yield back my time.” MARCO RUBIO: “OK, I didn’t get to answer ANY of that. Can I ANSWER? She made a bunch of POINTS, I get to answer them. I don’t understand, we did a peace deal in Azerbaijan, that’s diplomacy—” DUCKWORTH: “—that’s great, but the Trump admin has BLOWN THROUGH money!” RUBIO: “WHEN do I get to TALK here?! Do I get to talk?” CHAIR: “Duckworth, I will let Rubio reply to the statements you made.” RUBIO: “She said a LOT of stuff. I get to answer.” Rubio not letting any BS go unchecked.

What’s a Duckworth?

Around $5 a pound.

Back at the House, Bill Keating swung and missed:

KEATING: “Not ONCE did you mention Ukraine!” RUBIO: “Tried to stay under 5 minutes.” KEATING: “IT’S NOT FUNNY, SECRETARY!” RUBIO: “You can’t even answer questions here! You MAKE these questions and won’t respond!” KEATING: “I reclaim my time, Mr. Chairman!! He’s interrupting me!! Can you reclaim those seconds back?” CHAIRMAN MAST: “No.”

How ugly was it? This ugly.

Then there was this:

Democrat Tim “Sarah” McBride: “I assume you are aware that Greenland is part of Denmark?” Rubio: “For now.”

He left a man confused about his sex confused about his geography.

Back in the Senate, Booker T. Newark managed to hit into a triple play with the bases empty:

RUBIO: “They did NOT get $50 billion, and they are now LOSING HUNDREDS of millions per DAY because of the blockade.” BOOKER: “The Strait was open before this unjustified war. Now we’re scrambling...this regime is getting MONEY!” RUBIO: “I don’t understand how they’re getting, what REVENUE are you referring to?” BOOKER: From the Chinese [and] you’re proposing they receive! This is like the same Obama nuclear deal you criticized! RUBIO: “They intended to do this ANYWAY!” BOOKER: Now we’re BEGGING to get into a deal you trashed! RUBIO: There’s NO BEGGING. No one’s begging. The IRANIANS might be begging because they’re losing hundreds of millions per DAY! I don’t know where you’re getting this perception Iran is stronger! No navy, lack of industrial base, missile launchers, their economy is FAR worse today. Hundreds of BILLIONS of reconstruction costs will be needed from them!

And with two out.

In 2017, Donald Trump accepted the Cabinet that was handed him by Senate Republicans.

This time, he assembled the tightest and most fit Cabinet since Washington’s.

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