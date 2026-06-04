Don Surber

Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
15h

This is what competence looks like when it has a spine. Bessent brought money discipline and knife work. Mullin brought working-man force and zero tolerance for smearing federal officers. Rubio brought foreign-policy command and the ability to expose clown questions in real time. The Democrats came for soundbites and left with body damage. The difference from Trump’s first term is obvious. In 2017, he inherited a Cabinet filtered through Senate Republicans and establishment comfort. In 2026, he built a war Cabinet for a country under siege: Treasury, Homeland Security, State. No weak links. No apologies. America First with teeth.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
15h

It’s about time that the Republicans brought a “gun to a knife fight.”

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