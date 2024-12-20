Four years ago, Trump’s political career looked deader than a Norwegian blue parrot pining for the fjords in a Monty Python skit. But Trump did not come back for spite. He came back to finish the job and save the world.

President Trump’s second inauguration will be historic in a substantive manner, not something trivial like his sex or skin color. His will be the first inauguration attended by a foreign world leader as Milei accepted his invitation.

Trump has invited other world leaders including Chairman Xi, who declined. Bukele of El Salvador, Meloni of Italy and Netanyahu of Israel are among those on the invitation list. Zelensky is not on the list but Trump said if he wants to come, he’s welcome.

The Little Z was the centerpiece of Trump’s first impeachment, but Trump is used to dealing with adversaries. He was nice to Xi and Putin in his first term, and held a summit with Kim Jong-Un. The press acted horrified when the Dotard met the Rocket Man.

The Washington Post declared, “Kim Jong Un wants to be seen as Donald Trump’s equal. A meeting will give that.”

If a meeting makes the leader of North Korea the equal of the president of the United States, then they already are equal. They are not equals but Trump was trying to cut a deal. Lord knows that 75 years of economic sanctions failed to budge the Norks one inch. A little back-slapping diplomacy might. What did we have to lose?

Trump is the antidote to four years of FJB’s fumbling, jumbling and bumbling diplomatic disasters. Biden not only gave Afghanistan back to the Taliban but gave them enough military equipment to take on Pakistan.

Fortunately, the Democrat Party’s purge of FJB from its ticket left an empty spot on the world stage that Trump gladly and quickly filled.

AP reported earlier this month, “Trump returned to the global stage, joining a host of other foreign leaders for the reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral five years after it was ravaged by a fire. There, he was welcomed like a sitting dignitary, with a prime seat next to French President Emmanuel Macron.”

Trump was the star of the ceremony as world leaders sought him out. His return to power may be for but one term, but he is hardly a lame duck as JD Vance likely will run and win in 2028. Vance is Trump with a trim beard and 38 fewer years on his odometer.

At least, that is the way it looks today. The political world is a constant whirlwind. Four years ago, Trump’s political career looked deader than a Norwegian blue parrot pining for the fjords in a Monty Python skit.

But Trump did not come back for spite. He came back to finish the job and save the world. Tax cuts and a wall are not enough this time. He wants world peace. He has ordered Putin and Zelensky to end their stupid war, which has wrecked Ukraine and enriched crooked politicians.

Zero Hedge reported, “Russian President Vladimir Putin in fresh Thursday remarks has emphasized that he is ready for a direct conversation with President-elect Donald Trump at any time and agrees to meet with him when the U.S. side is ready.”

Trump ordered Hamas to cease fire and return the hostages before the inauguration or face something worse than the IDF.

He may have pushed Castreau, the prime minister of Canada, to leave office by telling him to clean up the border or face high tariffs.

After the phone call, the PM flew down to Mar-a-Lago to beg Trump in person. Trump dined with him for three hours but didn’t budge. Trump then informed him there was no room available at the inn. The PM had to go to a hotel down the street.

But Trump wasn’t through. He said he would annex Canada and began to refer to Castreau publicly as Governor Trudeau.

There is nothing Canadians hate worse than the prospect of becoming part of America. Poilievre stands in the wings awaiting his turn as prime minister to spare Canada this fate.

In the past week, the governments of France and Germany have collapsed as populism and nationhood are on the rise. Britain may be next.

The propaganda press, worldwide, is crumbling. People throughout the world have Twitter. They know what’s going on in America. MAGA is the response to the globalism of oligarchs and technocrats.

Trump, too, has Twitter. He no longer holds press conferences to announce appointments and other actions. He tweets. That gets his message straight to the American public without media distortion.

Julian Zelizer, a political historian at Princeton University, told AP, “Right now he’s sort of governing even though he’s not the president yet. He’s having these public meetings with foreign leaders, which aren’t simply introductions. He’s staking out policy and negotiating things from drug trafficking to tariffs.”

Trump has seized the day. Remember the first rule of the Rules for Radicals is “Power is not only what you have but what the enemy thinks you have.”

AP threw shade on Trump’s historic invitations to his inauguration, reporting, “More world leaders are confirming they have been invited to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, and Argentine President Javier Milei is disclosing his plans to travel to Washington, breaking an American political tradition that kept foreign heads of state away from the transfer of power.”

The world awaits January 20 with great expectations. Politico reported:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, agreeing on the phone to work toward a “fair, just and sustainable peace” in Ukraine as soon as possible. According to German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit, Scholz and Trump “agreed that the Russian war against Ukraine had gone on for far too long and that it was important to get on the path to a fair, just and sustainable peace as soon as possible.” Hebestreit added that the Chancellor recommitted his support for the defense of Ukraine. The phone call happened while Scholz was in Brussels on Thursday for the European Council summit, at which leaders discussed the EU’s role in global affairs and how to prepare for more limited U.S. support for Ukraine during Trump’s second term.

This shows that for all its pretensions, the EU is about as equal to the president of the United States as Kim Jong Un is.

America has only one president at a time. Biden abandoned the post. Trump took over.

The media in the past two days has finally admitted FJB has dementia in an obvious attempt to install Kamala as the first openly female, openly Indian and openly black president.

But Trump’s return a month from now is inevitable. The world gets it and adjusts for Trumplomacy. Democrats adjusted by saying he is a puppet of Musk this time instead of Putin. Whatever. May Trump’s second presidency be as effective as it is entertaining.

