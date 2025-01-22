Press secretary upgraded to Karoline Leavitt, 27.

The Real President posted on Truth Social:

Jose Andres from the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, Mark Milley from the National Infrastructure Advisory Council, Brian Hook from the Wilson Center for Scholars, and Keisha Lance Bottoms from the President’s Export Council—YOU’RE FIRED!

Admiral Linda Fagan, the first woman to head the Coast Guard, heard “you’re fired” as well over her bungling of a $130 million lawsuit for sexual abuse, cost overruns and focusing on DEI instead of training, retention and border security.

You’re fired. That is music to American ears. This is the president the 62 million of us thought we voted for in 2016.

The 77 million of us who re-elected him finally are getting the president we not only want but need.

Trump fired Mister Moustache’s Secret Service security detail FJB gave him.

CNN reported, “Within hours of taking office, President Donald Trump terminated the Secret Service detail that was assigned to his former national security adviser John Bolton.”

Trump could have used that detail in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

He needs to get rid of agencies as well. The nation’s obesity rate has doubled since the creation of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition in 1956.

Likewise the trade deficit ballooned from $6.4 billion in 1972 to $951.2 billion a half century later despite the creation of the President’s Export Council.

But Elon Musk is on the case. He’ll be dumping agencies that smell like soiled diapers. Trump is large and in charge and wasting no time at all getting the job of dehydrating the capital and fumigating the White House.

According to CNN, Trump issued 26 executive orders on Day One, breaking FJB’s record of 9 first day orders. The only other presidents since FDR to issue orders on the first day were Clinton (one) and Trump in 2017 (one).

Trump also rescinded 78 executive orders from FJB as Trump dumps his predecessor into the toilet of history. Swirl, Joe, swirl.

Suddenly, there are only two sexes again.

Suddenly, there are borders again.

Suddenly, there are no males in girls’ sports again.

26 orders and 78 rescissions on Day One.

The last time, Trump issued 33 executive orders in his first 100 days. He’s on pace to issue 2,600. If that is what it takes to bring the federal government in compliance with the Constitution, then do so.

I mean, where in the founding document does it say presidents are America’s dietitian and gym teacher?

The president is, however, the chief of the executive branch of government. He’s taking control of the bureaucracy by firing the self-described experts who are really lifers.

Their expertise is questionable. They dismissed the Nobel-winning breakthrough drug ivermectin as horse paste, even as it spared millions of people worldwide from covid. These experts include men who put on dresses and think they changed their sex. If it is that difficult to find a public health official who knows what chromosomes are, then let’s just eliminate the position.

Trump is going after the partisan bureaucrats who enjoy no accountability for such actions as funding Red China to make covid, are fighting back. Matt Cohen reported, “Federal Workers Sue Trump Administration Over Schedule F Executive Order.”

His story said, “Shortly after Trump signed the EO, the National Treasury Employees Union—a government union that represents workers from 37 federal agencies—filed a lawsuit to reverse the order, claiming that it is ‘contrary to congressional intent.’ ”

Democrats created Schedule F to maintain power over the government through Civil Service protected policy makers. They are called SES—Senior Executive Service—employees. In Trump’s first term, enough of them hampered his presidency to necessitate this order.

Trump’s order said, “The President’s power to remove subordinates is a core part of the Executive power vested by Article II of the Constitution and is necessary for the President to perform his duty to ‘take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.’ Because SES officials wield significant governmental authority, they must serve at the pleasure of the President.”

Democrats make a mistake if they push the Supreme Court to decide the matter because that is Trump’s goal.

Our favorite president also is ending automatic citizenship to babies born here to parents who are not citizens. Amendment 14 says, “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

Children of illegal aliens are not subject to our jurisdiction, which voids any claim to citizenship.

For the first 75 years after this ratification of this amendment, American Indians did not have citizenship. Calvin Coolidge and a Republican Congress bestowed citizenship on them in 1924. They gifted him with headdresses in appreciation.

The New York Times reported, “22 States Sue to Stop Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order.”

Bring it on, baby. Why bother having a Supreme Court if you are not going to have justices interpret the Constitution?

The president is not the only Trump off to a good start. Melania’s killer outfit at the inauguration ceremony is getting praise, especially her hat, which is the deadliest since Oddjob’s in Goldfinger.

People are calling it her FAFO hat.

The best thing Trump did on Day One was pardoning most J6’s persecuted protesters and commuting the sentences of the remaining ones. January 6 was a black day in American history when Nancy Pelosi seized the government and held it hostage until FJB’s inauguration.

What a waste of time FJB’s presidency was. Four empty years in which our treasury and oil reserves were drained and our military humiliated in Afghanistan.

Trump is off to a great start. I know this because the press is so desperate to discredit him. Fox tweeted, “Trump signs dozens of executive orders, fulfilling many but not all campaign promises.”

He didn’t get 4 years of work done in a single day, Fox whines. This is why no one likes Fox anymore.

In a sign that Trump is too popular now, the media has made Musk his whipping boy. They said Musk gave a Nazi salute. The media is run by crazy people who don’t know what a Nazi or a Nazi salute are.

Trump is off to a great start because he learned his lesson. He hired people who are loyal to the country and not the government. That should be the difference this time.

I have previously mentioned how world leaders are lining up to congratulate him. Of special note is this story from the New York Post, “King Charles privately congratulates Donald Trump on his inauguration, praises ‘special relationship.’ ”

The best way to keep that relationship special is for the king to fire Keir Starmer as prime minister. Charles can do that. The last king to do so was William IV in 1834 when he canned Lord Melbourne, aka William Lamb, as prime minister.

His majesty should just call Starmer to the palace and say, “You’re fired!”

All the English people in England would cheer.

Certainly we are cheering the firing of Admiral Fagan and the rest who will follow her to the unemployment line.

But what pleases Americans most is having a president who finally runs Washington instead of having Washington run him.

