Thursday was a busy day on TV and in the Senate for the resistance—to democracy.

The departure of Stephen Colbert’s TV show from the airwaves has Robert DeNiro, Bruce Springsteen and the hens on The View all upset about censorship.

None of them spoke against firing Roseanne Barr for tweeting a joke about a former president’s chief of staff. They regard free speech as a one-way street.

The tributes to Colbert are all over and all are over-the-top.

Brian Stelter said he “became a voice of the Trump resistance, first during Trump’s first term, now again in Trump 2.0, politics became an inescapable part of the show.

“But The Late Show was about so much more than politics, and I think the viewers who are mourning the end of the show today, they’re going to miss Colbert, the human, you know, he was ministerial in nature, a comforting presence at the end of the night. And yes, he was an outspoken Trump critic, but he was so much more than that.”

Change Colbert to Captain Kangaroo and the quote is hilarious.

Well, at least it is better than counting flowers on the wall.

The Captain aired 5 mornings a week on CBS for 29 years. Colbert lasted 11.

The Captain drew about 8 million viewers a day. Colbert drew 3 million.

But sure, go ahead and blame Trump for Colbert’s failure to make money.

3 million sets of eyeballs now are a money-making proposition in television. Fox News proves that every weeknight. Its revenues are at least $1.5 billion a year off 3 million viewers per hour from 7 PM to 11 PM. The full day average is half that.

Poor management by Colbert turned 3 million viewers into a $40 million-a-year money pit for CBS.

Stelter’s casual reference to the resistance is offensive because the word harkens to the French Resistance, which in turns makes Trump into Hitler and canonizes his opposition.

The Obamanauts are as unworthy of the title as Colbert is unworthy of the title of being his generation’s Johnny Carson.

The French Resistance fought the Nazi occupation of France after Germany defeated the French army in six weeks in 1940. The resisters were terrorists who derailed trains, blew up bridges, and assassinated Nazis and collaborators.

They spied for the Allies, helped downed pilots like Chuck Yeager escape to Spain, and cooperated with Operation Overlord—or D-Day as it is now known.

If caught, they faced torture, concentration camps and execution. Theirs was a real life-or-death struggle for freedom against genocidal invaders who controlled their country by force.

These Bozos today are fighting an annoying orange. They do so on behalf of a failed president—name one lasting achievement by Obama—and a bloated federal bureaucracy that we ratified a constitution to prevent.

Led by John Thune, Republican senators have joined the resistance by going on recess without fully funding the Department of Homeland Security—perhaps in an effort to attract the terrorist vote.

Senators claim it is a pro forma recess and not a real recess. I never studied the law but I do know that when lawyers start talking in Latin, my liberty is in jeopardy.

President Trump should call them on it and go ahead with 28 recess appointments and dare them to sue. The Supreme Court needs to decide if Senate’s dodge around the Constitution through a pro forma recess is illegal or not.

The court should decide whether the Senate has the power to use the pro forma recess to nullify Article II, Section 2, Clause 3—“The President shall have Power to fill up all Vacancies that may happen during the Recess of the Senate, by granting Commissions which shall expire at the End of their next Session”—or whether it still takes a vote by both houses of Congress and 38 states.

Of course, cooler heads than mine will tell him no because he does not want to totally alienate the Senate Republican Caucus.

Just like AOC Democrats, the DC Republicans have been part of the resistance since their hero Obama declared it. The passive-aggressive nature of the movement is a signature move by the 44th president.

Speaking of passive-aggressive, radio yakker Erick Erickson gloated, “Trump’s Senate endorsements are bearing fruit now.”

Republicans nominated Trump for president 10 years ago and DC Republicans still refuse to acknowledge him as the leader of their party. RINOs? They are ostriches with their heads in the sand. I am sure there are those who wish it were quicksand.

DC Republicans are throwing a temper tantrum because Bill Cassidy, Thom Tillis and likely John Cornyn won’t be there next year.

Thune’s loons would rather burn the party—and the country—down than admit the people prefer President Trump over them. Just like Paul Ryan bugging out in 2018 to pave the way for a Democrat takeover of the House, so these senators want to ditch their majority.

The only people they impress right now are Robert DeNiro and Bruce Springsteen.

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