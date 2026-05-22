Don Surber

Don Surber

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Shrugged's avatar
Shrugged
10hEdited

I'll miss Colbert about as much as I would miss Maddow which is about as much as I would miss having shingles.

OH, and I was one of those viewers of Captain Kangaroo with Mr. Greenjeans. Those were the good days. The cars were amazing in that era too (1960's).

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MLR's avatar
MLR
10h

The so called Republicans in the Senate that make up the “leadership” of the party in that once august body are nothing other than craven, feckless, and venal eunuchs who also suffer from TDS and use that forum as a platform to thwart the will of the electorate.

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