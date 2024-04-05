On Monday, the Washington Post (owned Jeff Bezos) said, “Democrats spar over registration as worries over young and minority voters grow.

“The rise in Trump support among nonregistered voters has run up against a long-held Democratic policy priority of growing the voter rolls.”

It’s called the Trump Effect. After 4 years of FJB, young black people and young Hispanic people see what young white people see in him — a leader who cares about them. FJB only cares about the bribes.

The story said, “Aaron Strauss, an influential data scientist who helps direct progressive spending at the firm OpenLabs, sparked private disagreements over this issue in January when he sent about a dozen major Democratic donors a confidential memo that challenged traditional nonpartisan registration.”

Strauss said, “Indeed, if we were to blindly register nonvoters and get them on the rolls, we would be distinctly aiding Trump’s quest for a personal dictatorship.”

The story said, “He also warned that efforts to gain Democratic votes among younger and non-black people of color were often expensive — costing more than $1,200 per net vote in 2020, by one estimate — because the groups now include so many non-Democrats. Among voters of color, he wrote that ‘only African American registration is clearly a prime opportunity,’ adding that netting Democratic voters among Black people cost approximately $575 per vote in 2020.”

We are winning. Young people want to be on the winning team.

People also know the 2020 election was not on the up-and-up. They are fixing that.

AP reported, “Private money to fund elections will be banned in Wisconsin after voters approved a constitutional amendment on April 2 put forward by Republicans in reaction to grants received in 2020 that were funded by donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

“Voters also approved a second question put on the ballot by the Republican-controlled Legislature that amends the constitution to say that only election officials can administer elections. That’s already state law, but putting it in the constitution makes it more difficult to repeal or change.

“Democrats opposed both measures, which they argued would make it more difficult to conduct elections in the presidential battleground state.”

By more difficult to conduct elections, AP and the Democrat Party meant more difficult to steal elections.

It is not as if the election boards needed Zuckbucks. He ponied up $300 million — or less than 1% of the state government’s $49.7 billion ($49,700,000,000) budget.

No, the money was used by Democrats in key states to stuff the ballot boxes. Voters in Wisconsin saw through it like Jacqueline Bisset’s T-shirt in The Deep and voted accordingly.

We are winning overseas. The Trans-Nazis got Scotland to enact a dopey hate speech law that criminalized call a man a man and a woman a woman, among other things. JK Rowling — who like Stephen King became a billionaire writing books that people want to read — stood up for free speech (unlike the increasingly fascist King).

BBC reported, “JK Rowling hate law posts not criminal, police say.”

It is unclear if this applies to her alone because she is a celebrity, but she is speaking out and standing up for free speech.

She had tweeted, “I hope every woman in Scotland who wishes to speak up for the reality and importance of biological sex will be reassured by this announcement, and I trust that all women — irrespective of profile or financial means — will be treated equally under the law.

“If they go after any woman for simply calling a man a man, I'll repeat that woman's words and they can charge us both at once.”

The land that gave the world William Wallace and Rob Roy MacGregor has turned into a pansy land filled with girly men in dresses instead of kilts. They tuck it in now. How embarrassing it is to watch the shrinkage from an ocean away.

But a lady from England will save the Scots from their biggest threat: the Scottish Parliament.

The tranny wars continue here and Christians are winning. Biden declared Easter Sunday something called “Transgender Day of Visibility,” which Obama began celebrating each March 31 at tranny day when he took office, likely at the request of his spouse.

The angry reaction to Biden’s declaration was so swift and so fierce that Biden now denies that he did what he did. The two religions — Christianity and Trans Insanity — do not mix.

Trump got in a good one, telling a rally in Green Bay, “What the hell was Biden thinking when he declared Easter Sunday to be 'Trans Visibility Day'? Such total disrespect to Christians. November 5th is going to be called ‘CHRISTIAN Visibility Day’ when Christians turn out in numbers that nobody's ever seen before.”

However, the big issue on Christian Visibility Day will be kicking the illegal aliens out. Governor Abbott of Texas was brilliant when he began shipping these invaders to New York and other Democrat-run hellholes.

Abbott made illegals the Old Maid card of politics. He now has sanctuary cities fighting one another on who gets stuck with them.

The Daily Mail reported, “Denver warns new migrants to leave sanctuary city and move elsewhere — saying that their lack of resources means asylum seekers will suffer.”

Breitbart reported, “Michigan Poll Shows Trump Leading Biden as Voters Express Support for Mass Deportation of Illegal Aliens.”

Dumping the illegals on Democrats destroyed decades of propaganda. Conservatives win when they force Democrats to practice what they preach.

Meanwhile, there was a comeuppance in Cajun country.

Benny Johnson tweeted, “LSU Women’s Basketball Team skipped the National Anthem. Iowa stood proud.

“LSU just got their ass beat with the entire stadium cheering against them. Season over.

“Let this be a lesson to all players: the cringy, selfish woke athlete moment is OVER.”

The lack of sportsmanship from LSU’s trash-talking Angel Reese also made the LSU Tigers the villainesses. None of them are slaves and Miss Reese likely will become a millionaire when she joins a European women’s team next season. (After 28 years, the WNBA is still just a summer league.)

Jason Whitlock has been on Reese’s case all week long. In response to a critic, he tweeted, “Adultification is some new term made up on a college campus to blame white supremacy for a problem related to black illegitimacy. You know what adultifies a child? Single-parent households lacking the proper supervision and roles.

“No father in the house exposes young black girls (and boys) to sexual exploitation and experience long before they're ready. No father in the house forces young black boys to play the role of man of the house long before they’re ready. Emanuel Acho calling a 21-year-old grown isn’t harming black girls. You know it. I know it. Exit fantasyland and deal with the reality we created.”

He is right, as is Johnson. Woke is a joke in sports now. My take is that William Thomas passing himself off a woman swimmer began the inevitable fall. Americans still have chivalry in their souls. You can do what you want to me, but leave the women alone.

LGBT’s next-door neighbor, DEI, is on the ropes. The Austin American-Statesman sobbed, “A week after state Sen. Brandon Creighton warned Texas university system administrators about the state's expectations for higher education institutions to comply with Senate Bill 17 — an anti-DEI law that went into effect in January — the University of Texas has laid off at least 60 staff members who previously worked in diversity, equity and inclusion-related positions, according to three people with knowledge of the terminations.”

Texas is following Florida’s lead on this but as Reagan said, “There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don’t care who gets the credit.”

Scott Adams proved Reagan’s point by tweeting, “Whoever came up with Didn't Earn It as the description of DEI might have saved the world.

“Normally, the clever alternative names people use to mock the other side’s policy are nothing but grin-worthy. This one could collapse the whole racist system. It’s that strong.”

Speaking of earning, dumping Ronna Romney McDaniels as RNC chairwoman worked. The money is pouring in.

Axios reported, “Trump, RNC report raising $65.6 million in March.”

The money doubled the amount of cash on hand the party — not the RNC staff — has to spend. Trump taking over the RNC hit limousine drivers the hardest.

I know I have done posts like this in the past. Guess what? I will do posts like this in the future because following the media reports with their lies and faux outrage can be depressing. History is not on their side, just as it was not on the side of the Confederacy — which Democrats created as a means to resist Lincoln.

They tell us: we will bury you.

Nikita Khrushchev said the same thing. He’s in the Novodevichy Cemetery in Moscow.

