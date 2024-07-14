This post isn’t about my feelings on tonight’s attempted assassination of President Trump. This is to allow readers to vent. Comments are open to all. No poll because the cat is feeling rather sick right now.

Check Citizen Free Press and X broke the story, as usual.

First update: Trump issues a statement.

Second: AP reported, “Donald Trump has been escorted off the stage by Secret Service during a rally after loud noises ring out in the crowd.”

Remember this story? “Sotomayor says the president can now ‘assassinate a political rival’ without facing prosecution.”

Andrew McCarthy tweeted, “BREAKING: President Trump will be at tonight’s UFC fight.”

Leave a comment