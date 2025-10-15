They lied.

In 1943, on Flag Day no less, the Supreme Court ruled that you cannot force a Jehovah’s Witness to pledge allegiance to the flag, citing religious grounds. Witnesses could opt out. Then liberals pushed to end school prayer, even though there was a ruling that you could opt out of the pledge. Atheism became the state religion.

They lied.

In 1954, the Supreme Court rightly held that black kids shouldn’t have to walk past a white school to get to school. Then liberals began busing kids to achieve integration quotas. Distancing families from their schools destroyed PTAs and parental involvement in schools.

They lied.

In 1962, President Kennedy said that by the end of the decade, we would land a man on the moon. He called space the New Frontier. We fulfilled his promise. Then liberals pushed to end the manned space program, demanding that we spend the money to solve problems here on Earth.

We did. The national debt was $354 billion when we landed on the moon.

56 years later it is more than 100 times as large. The problems did not disappear. Red China is about to land a man on the moon. We forgot how.

They lied.

In 1965, President Johnson and a Democrat Congress decided to ignore the 14th Amendment and create majority-minority districts to improve Congress by increasing the number of black congressmen. The number of black congressmen increased but the quality sank as Democrats elected black socialists. We got lifers like Maxine Waters, dumbbells like Hank Johnson, communists like Hakeem Jeffries and flat-out racists like Jasmine Crockett.

They lied.

In 1970, liberals told us again to ignore the 14th Amendment and give preference to black people for hiring, acceptance to college, promotions and government contracts. This would help black people catch up from past discrimination.

55 years later, we still have affirmative action. That shows that fighting discrimination with discrimination didn’t work. What affirmative action did do was keep racism and resentment alive.

They lied.

In 1973, the Supreme Court created a woman’s right to abortion without going through Congress and lining up 38 states to support the right as an amendment to the Constitution. They told us legalizing abortion would save lives, except that half the lives in an abortion end.

Feminists say men should have no say on abortion. All nine justices in that awful abortion ruling were men.

They lied.

In 1980, Jimmy Carter began the federal Department of Education. Trillions were spent on education. Test scores sank because instead of investing the money in the classrooms, the money went to creating new bureaucracies led by idiots with EdDs who demand they be called Doctor.

I am not kidding. On November 15, 2012, the West Virginia Board of Education fired Jorea Marple as state school superintendent. A board member addressed her as Mrs. Marple, to which she replied, “It’s Dr. Marple.”

Actually, it is Mrs. McGraw as she is married to then-Attorney General Darrell McGraw. The firing came days after he lost a bid for re-election.

They lie to get power, sure, but lies also increase and perpetuate power.

Lies create chaos, divisions and crisis, and we all know what Rahm Emanuel said about crises: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste.”

Consider how the deep state exploited 9/11. Our vaunted and expensive intelligence community totally whiffed on the terrorists’ plot. Apparently no one noticed a bunch Muslim men learning to fly but not land.

The intelligence community did such a poor job that Dubya and Congress rewarded spooks with more money, more bureaucracy and more power.

The heads of the CIA and FBI kept their jobs. FBI director Robert Mueller personally led the investigation of anthrax attack letters that killed 5 people and severely sickened 17 more. Mueller promptly arrested the wrong man. 7 years later, the government paid $5.82 million to settle the wrongful arrest lawsuit.

Mueller still kept his job and was praised by DC elitists. Obama extended his tenure as FBI director another 2 years and the Senate voted 100 to nothing to keep him. So much for Congress providing oversight and holding people accountable.

But that is not all.

9/11 gifted the deep state with a brand new bureaucracy—the Department of Homeland Security—and greater power thanks to the ironically named PATRIOT Act.

20 years later, they used the Quiet Skies list not to trace potential terrorist airline passengers but to watch Tulsi Gabbard and nine Republican senators. Our intelligence community is like the Soviet secret police, spying on political opponents of the regime. The only difference between Biden and Putin was Biden did not throw people from third-story windows.

Obama’s CIA was run by a communist. The Senate confirmed his nomination 64-33.

They lied.

Liberals said the lottery would not lead to legalized casino gambling.

Not only did states add casino gambling but sports betting too. Major League Baseball lied too. They kept Pete Rose out of the Hall of Fame for betting ongames. 40 years later, FanDuel is an official sports betting partner of Major League Baseball.

They lied.

Liberals said decriminalizing drugs and handing out free needles would help drug addicts. Now sidewalks in big cities are lined with zombies on drugs and their pup tents.

They lied.

Liberals said America’s strength is diversity but it is united we stand, divided we fall. Under Biden, we fell like Icarus.

They lied.

Liberals said illegals do jobs Americans won;t do. But Americans now see a wave of illegals who sell drugs, rape women, beat people, rob people and traffic children for sex.

They lied.

Liberals said Biden did not suffer senility.

Bit he was a deep state puppet as were Pete “Paternity Leave Buttigieg and General Austin, who was hospitalized for a month and no one at the Pentagon noticed. Inept leadership let the deep state run the government, which became on big bureaucracy, elected by no one and accountable to even fewer people.

The Bible says the Devil is the father of lies. In America, liberals are his children.

