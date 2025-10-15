Don Surber

MLR
1h

Just a few more to add to the long list. The CDC said the covid vaccine was safe and effective at preventing transmission and acquisition of the virus, they lied. They said that the vegetable that was the last President got 81 million votes, they lied. They said that if you liked your doctor you could keep your doctor, they lied. They said a man can be transitioned into a woman and vice versa, they lied. They said that January 6th was an insurrection, they lied. They said DJT was a Putin puppet, they lied. They said and say that CO2 is a poison gas, they lied.

Danimal28
1h

Dubya and the 'republican' congress of around 2003/4 'gave' us the stupid Iraq war and ended our 4th Amendment rights. Obama then weaponized them against us. Dubya and Obama are friends and both detest Trump. UniParty. Disgraceful.

They lie.

