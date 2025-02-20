Many are the reasons we re-elected Donald Trump for a second time in 2024. Unlike the 2020 election, this victory was too big to rig with millions of mail-in ballots from goodness knows where.

The intelligence community and Democrats tried, but Trump’s support overwhelmed deep state efforts to once again stuff the ballot box. This is why what officially is a two-point win at 49.8% for Trump feels like a landslide. Millions of mail-in ballots closed the gap.

Democrats are depressed and leaderless. Chuck Schumer couldn’t grill a hamburger. Hakeem Jeffries is calling for street fights in a $1,000 suit. Obama and Biden are nowhere to be seen and unfortunately for Democrats, Kamala keeps showing up.

Drunk.

Democrats keep telling their supporters when we fight, we win. They keep fighting, they keep losing. Stupidly, they pick fights they cannot possibly win. Fighting the president’s appointments was laughably boneheaded. The Senate keeps confirming them. Democrats still have not learned why Republicans give Democrat presidents a honeymoon.

All that losing has stopped the Democrat gravy train because they look like losers. They look like losers because they are. No one likes losers.

The Daily Caller reported, “Democratic Party-affiliated advocacy groups are reportedly struggling for cash as left-wing organizers gear up to combat President Donald Trump’s agenda by protesting the president’s actions to cull the federal workforce and freeze government spending that does not align with American interests, according to a report by the New York Times published Friday.

“Despite deep-pocketed donors bankrolling resistance groups during the first Trump administration, many left-wing billionaires appear to be pulling back on giving due to party leaders appearing to learn few lessons from their November defeat.”

Democrats and the deep state for which they stand are in deep trouble because they once again forgot the Forgotten Man. Not all Trump supporters are forgotten. Many have cozy little lives. But the Forgotten Man once again was the key to Trump’s victory.

In 1883, William Graham Sumner, a sociologist at Yale University, coined the Forgotten Man:

Whenever a pestilence like yellow fever breaks out in any city, our attention is especially attracted towards it, and our sympathies are excited for the sufferers. If contributions are called for, we readily respond. Yet the number of persons who die prematurely from consumption every year greatly exceeds the deaths from yellow fever or any similar disease when it occurs, and the suffering entailed by consumption is very much greater. The suffering from consumption, however, never constitutes a public question or a subject of social discussion. If an inundation takes place anywhere, constituting a public calamity (and an inundation takes place somewhere in the civilized world nearly every year), public attention is attracted and public appeals are made, but the losses by great inundations must be insignificant compared with the losses by runaway horses, which, taken separately, scarcely obtain mention in a local newspaper. In hard times insolvent debtors are a large class. They constitute an interest and are able to attract public attention, so that social philosophers discuss their troubles and legislatures plan measures of relief. Insolvent debtors, however, are an insignificant body compared with the victims of commonplace misfortune, or accident, who are isolated, scattered, ungrouped and ungeneralized, and so are never made the object of discussion or relief. In seasons of ordinary prosperity, persons who become insolvent have to get out of their troubles as they can. They have no hope of relief from the legislature. The number of insolvents during a series of years of general prosperity, and their losses, greatly exceed the number and losses during a special period of distress. These illustrations bring out only one side of my subject, and that only partially. It is when we come to the proposed measures of relief for the evils which have caught public attention that we reach the real subject which deserves our attention. As soon as A observes something which seems to him to be wrong, from which X is suffering, A talks it over with B, and A and B then propose to get a law passed to remedy the evil and help X. Their law always proposes to determine what C shall do for X or, in the better case, what A, B and C shall do for X. As for A and B, who get a law to make themselves do for X what they are willing to do for him, we have nothing to say except that they might better have done it without any law, but what I want to do is to look up C. I want to show you what manner of man he is. I call him the Forgotten Man. Perhaps the appellation is not strictly correct. He is the man who never is thought of. He is the victim of the reformer, social speculator and philanthropist, and I hope to show you before I get through that he deserves your notice both for his character and for the many burdens which are laid upon him.

Today’s insolvent debtors are the elitists and elite-seeking class who took out student loans. Biden was willing to give them $1.7 trillion. The Supreme Court stopped him, so he gave the student loan crowd $500,000,000,000 instead. That’s $500 billion.

Today’s insolvent debtors are a Ukrainian government that canceled elections, banned the opposition party and shuttered churches.

Today’s insolvent debtors are illegal alien invaders who get suites in luxury hotels paid via FEMA while hurricane victims wintered in tents as if they were conscripts at Valley Forge.

Today’s insolvent debtors are NGOs—non-government organizations—sucking up billions from taxpayers to do the deeds that the government cannot do under the Constitution.

The Forgotten Man in East Palestine, western North Carolina and on the subways of New York noticed. This time he came off the bench and fought back.

DC still doesn’t understand what just happened. The callous and cavalier abuse of power finally came to a head. C is tired of A and B telling him what to do for poor, unfortunate X.

The media lied about Russiagate, the Ukraine telephone call, Hunter’s laptop, covid, covid vaccines, ivermectin, inflation, the economy, Afghanistan and the rise in crime.

Instead of going after actual murderers, Manhattan’s DA went after Trump and Daniel Penny. The media cheered.

At least one lefty gets what’s going on. Derek Thompson of the Atlantic sees the Forgotten Man’s new generation.

Thompson tweeted, “Why are young people—in the US and around the world—shifting right?

“I wrote about a phenomenon I call Generation C—the young people whose experience with covid’s health, political, and economic crises caused a strong shift right among young people across the developed world.

“In the U.S., between 2020 and 2024, voters under 30 (and especially young men) shifted ~20 points toward the GOP. In Germany, France, Portugal, Finland, and beyond, young voters seem to be swinging their support toward anti-establishment far-right parties in numbers exceeding older voters.

“What's going on? Probably many things. The world is an incumbent’s graveyard right now.”

Once gone, I doubt the kids will be back for Democrats, especially if Trump succeeds. Democrats are the starter party.

The Forgotten Man was sick of the lies and being taken advantage of. He went with the Convicted Felon. He’s the champion the Forgotten Man needs. Trump does Kipling proud because he talks to crowds but doesn’t lose his virtue, and walks with kings but doesn’t lose his common touch.

Trump is unforgettable but he knows exactly what the Forgotten Man has gone through. He’s been nearly bankrupted, divorced on the world stage and now unfairly prosecuted. He keeps hundred dollar bills in his pockets to tip waitresses, caddies and valets. He returns salutes sharply, then shakes the soldier’s hand and talks to him.

Of course the Forgotten Man wanted Trump back. This time he is not going to be stopped. Gone are the members of Paul Ryan Sect of the Status Quo.

In are Elon Musk and the dudes who figure out how to read 2,000-year-old scrolls covered in volcanic ash without opening the scrolls up. They now have access to the federal books and others are peering through the crap to uncover the corruption.

PR matters. They began with foreign aid—the least popular spending item in the federal budget. They found money going to mainstream media outlets. They found money going for condoms for terrorists. They found money going for a transgender opera in Colombia, and a transgender comic book in Peru.

It is like the USAID staff had a contest to see what spending would piss off the most voters. I think the transgender opera won. Only Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd should try transgender opera. (I killed the wabbit!)

USAID was just the first battle Democrats had to fight. They tried to stop further audits with lawsuits. Their argument was unelected officials should not have access to sensitive documents that unelected bureaucrats access all the time.

No one asked the big question: Why does the federal government have all this sensitive information on Americans?

Trump hit the ground running on January 20 like he was The Flash. He brought the swamp’s hell with him this time. He appointed America’s first Anti-Establishment Cabinet.

Then he told Canada if they don’t watch out, they’ll become the 51st state. He put Denmark on notice: He wants Greenland. He wants the Panama Canal back. If we pay to rebuild Gaza, he wants the USA to own it. He wants Ukraine to pay us back in mineral rights. He even billed Afghanistan for the war materiel Biden gave the Taliban.

By the way, Hegseth is investigating the Afghanistan abandonment. If I were Mark Milley, I’d move to Angola or some other place without an extradition treaty with the USA.

Trump has Homan securing the border and Bondi stopping the lawfare against those on Biden’s Enemies List. Unlike Nixon’s list, Biden used the federal government against his enemies. Cruelty does not require brains.

President Trump also is firing the deep staters and laying off federal workers. Already, 10% of the staff is gone. Just 3% of the federal staff were smart enough to take the overly generous buyout.

They failed to learn the lesson of the rust belt and the dot.com collapse: when offered a buyout, you take the money and run because there will be few survivors when the layoffs begin—and those who do survive will regret having to stay.

The T-girls are pissed. DEI is dead. J6ers are pardoned. Illegal aliens are being sent home or to Gitmo. What a grand first month back Trump has given us.

The media’s lame reaction was typified by The Hill, “Americans voted for lower egg prices, but Trump has other priorities.”

Under Biden, the media could not care less if it tried about the price of eggs. The concern trolls mock Trump supporters as boobs and rubes who just wanted cheaper eggs. The media no more knows the Forgotten Man than it knows the square root of minus 1.

Trump knows the pain and suffering of Americans like he knows the back of his hand because he cares. We came a quarter-inch from losing the nation forever.

Democrats may have forgotten the Forgotten Man, but the Forgotten Man hasn’t forgotten them. Down to his last dollar, the Forgotten Man played the election lottery one last time and hit the parlay: House, Senate and presidency.

