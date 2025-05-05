Trending Politics reported, “A number of House Democrats are livid with Rep. Shri Thanedar (D-MI) for bringing several articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to a report from Axios.

“The House Democrat filed multiple articles of impeachment against the president over the deportation of Kilmar Ábrego García, a suspected MS-13 gang member with ties to a convicted human trafficker earlier this week.”

Thanedar is desperate to hang on to his seat.

Michigan News Source reported, “70-year-old U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar—Detroit’s Democrat millionaire-turned-U.S. congressman—is facing a primary challenge from two black Democrats who want to restore black representation to Detroit.”

How dare an Indian-born immigrant take a seat that belongs to black people. Let the news outlet blaxplain.

The story said, “Challenging Thanedar is not just about policy differences; it’s about representation, authenticity, and a community demanding its voice back from this incumbent who won his seat in a nine-way primary in 2022 with only 28.3% of the votes. According to the Associated Press, that victory in Detroit, as well as his re-election in 2022—in a city that is 80% black—left the community without black congressional representation for the first time in over 70 years.”

His party also is desperate to save its relevance. He had four co-sponsors but they quickly dropped out. As nifty and as fun impeaching Trump was the first couple of times, the impeachments set in motion a quest to destroy him that failed time and time again. That which did not kill him only made him stronger.

Raiding his home in Mar-a-Lago failed. Suing him for borrowing money and paying it back on time with interest failed. Indicting him for paying off a hooker failed. Getting a mugshot top gloat failed. Setting him up for an assassination in Butler, Pennsylvania, failed.

The FBI investigated the latter, making sure there was no evidence of complicity or dereliction of duty. There is no evidence of anything connected to the case. It is not an unsolved mystery; it is an unexamined one.

Peter Baker of NYT tried to explain to Democrats the folly of the first impeachment, which came on the heels of the failed Mueller Investigation of the KGB-approved, Democrat Party funded Steele Dossier.

Baker wrote on February 1, 2020:

Ralph Waldo Emerson seemed to foresee the lesson of the Senate impeachment trial of President Trump. “When you strike at a king,” Emerson famously said, “you must kill him.” Mr. Trump’s foes struck at him but did not take him down. With the end of the impeachment trial now in sight and acquittal assured, a triumphant Mr. Trump emerges from the biggest test of his presidency emboldened, ready to claim exoneration and take his case of grievance, persecution and resentment to the campaign trail. The president’s Democrat adversaries rolled out the biggest constitutional weapon they had and failed to defeat him, or even to force a full trial with witnesses testifying to the allegations against him. Now Mr. Trump, who has said that the Constitution “allows me to do whatever I want” and pushed so many boundaries that curtailed past presidents, has little reason to fear the legislative branch nor any inclination to reach out in conciliation. “I don’t think in any way Trump is willing to move on,” said Mickey Edwards, a former Republican congressman who teaches at Princeton University. “I think he will just have been given a green light and he will claim not just acquittal but vindication and he can do those things and they can’t impeach him again. I think this is going to empower him to be much bolder. I would expect to see him even more let loose.” Impeachment will always be a stain on Mr. Trump’s historical record, a reality that has stung him in private, according to some close to him. But he will be the first president in American history to face voters after an impeachment trial and that will give him the chance to argue for the next nine months that his enemies have spent his entire presidency plotting against him to undo the 2016 election.

Baker made the correct call, but covid with it mail-in votes delayed the re-election by four years, which made him far stronger in 2025 than he was in 2020.

Martin Gurri is a former CIA analyst, He wrote The Revolt of the Public and the Crisis of Authority in the New Millennium.

He wrote a nice piece about getting Trump all wrong.

My realization that Trump the actual human was playing at a higher level than I had grasped came with the near-assassination episode in Butler, Pennsylvania. This, for two reasons—one obvious, the other less so. The obvious reason was the physical courage and presence of mind that Trump showed during those deadly and chaotic minutes. It could easily have been otherwise. Most men like to think of themselves as heroes; but when the bullets start flying, they hit the ground and make like a pancake. Simply by appearing dazed and old, Trump might have disqualified himself from elected office. Instead, he had the composure to put on his shoes, which had fallen off under the crush of Secret Service agents, before turning to the crowd and urging his shocked supporters to “Fight!” It was a gesture for the ages. The second reason pertains to what I would call the providential interpretation of Trump, to which he personally subscribes. “I was saved by God to make America great again,” he said in his recent inaugural speech. That can be dismissed as hubris, but I think that some part of Trump, like the rest of us, is grappling with how to make sense of Trump. For those too squeamish or skeptical to invoke the deity, I can produce a mathematical explanation: Trump is a “strange attractor,” an incarnation of coincidences so incredible that they would be rejected out of hand in the most preposterous Hollywood script. When he enters the room, the laws of probability that rule dynamic systems go haywire. At Butler, the bullet that would have exploded his head barely nicked his ear when he turned to glimpse at a screen behind him. The distance from the shooter was negligible. Trump was the proverbial fish in a barrel, yet he was left dramatically bloodied but alive. Similarly, the photo taken of him shaking a fist at destiny, blood trickling down his face, Secret Service agents wrapped protectively around him, American flag flying in the background—what are the odds against such an image occurring spontaneously? And yet it did.

If you look at the election results, Democrats did well. They came within a few districts of taking the House and with the help of RINOs they could have held the Senate hostage.

So why are their sphincters so tight that they could not pass anything larger than a pea? Why is NATO actually building its defenses this time? Why are countries lining up to surrender on tariffs? Why is Apple promising to make phones in the USA?

It’s the bullet that grazed but did not kill. Even the most ardent atheist knows the Good Lord intervened.

But the judicial branch of the government has turned into masturbating monkeys in their efforts to stop Trump from being president. 677 district judges scattered across the land now believe they have veto power over the president with Jimbo Boasberg believing he can control jets in midair.

Chief Justice Roberts has the choice of being the 21st century’s Roger Taney, the chief justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision that set in motion Lincoln’s return to politics, which led to the first civil war. That one ended with Lincoln’s assassination.

A second civil war could have been sparked by a failed assassination. I see it as a warning from God to get our act together.

Just what God’s mission for The Donald is, I can only guess. It certainly isn’t mocking the selection of the next successor to Saint Peter.

The mission of Pope John Paul II and Reagan—both barely survived assassination in 1981—was clearly revealed to Lúcia dos Santos and her cousins Francisco and Jacinta Marto in 1917: restore Christianity in Russia.

Perhaps Trump now must lead a restoration in America, but converting communist Red China or the Muslim hordes may be his destiny. Why not all three?

