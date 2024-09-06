Mad TV was a sketch comedy show on Saturday nights that ran on Fox for 14 years. Unlike SNL, it was often funny. As a running joke, it ran commercials for a dating service for the “Desirably Impaired” called Lowered Expectations.

I look at the Democrat presidential ticket for 2024 and think of those sketches. Kamala and dum dum are the least accomplished candidates that I can recall. JFK may have been a playboy son of a millionaire, but he did serve in combat in World War II. Quayle’s resume was thin as well and was no Jack Kennedy, or so I have heard, but he was young and grounded in American values.

Kamala is 59 and Walz is 60. What have they done? What do they really stand for? They won’t say.

Thanks to her, um, mentor Willie Brown, she held a series of political appointments to overpaid government jobs. The Good Old Boys network backed her later in two races for DA and then for state attorney general and lastly the U.S. Senate.

Her main selling point was being black and she does not seem to be very good at that. Hillary dropped her G’s better when she talked at black churches.

In the 21st century, being black or a woman should not be a big deal because it is no more an accomplishment than being white or a male. But Biden said he picked her only because she was a black woman.

And she picked Walz only because he was a white man. That’s called balancing the ticket. I cannot call them mediocre because they have not risen to that level yet.

Walz taught social studies for decades while serving in the National Guard — and making annual pilgrimages to Red China. He said it was 30 trips including a year as a teacher and his honeymoon.

Why the Chinese Communist Party approved having a member of the American military repeatedly visit their country is anyone’s guess but the best one is they liked him. They really, really liked him.

Unlike JD Vance who went to Iraq after joining the Marines, Walz suddenly left the Guard after 24 years when he learned they were headed to Iraq the next year. He holds the distinction of being called cowardly by his battalion chaplain.

As governor, his greatest accomplishment was putting tampon dispensers in the boys’ restrooms in schools.

The void of accomplishment by these old baby boomers — like Obama, they made the cut — was noticed even by Jay Caspian Kang of the New Yorker on July 26, who wrote:

Harris is not Elizabeth Warren, who can call up years of work on consumer protections, nor is she Raphael Warnock, with his long history of faith-based political work. She is not a politician who has won broad swing-state support, as Gretchen Whitmer and Josh Shapiro have done. What is Kamala Harris’s signature moment? What fight made her? There is, to date, no clear answer to these questions. Harris has been part of my political life for almost twenty years, basically since I moved to California. I’ve read her autobiography and watched her debate. And yet I feel as though I couldn’t tell you much about her, outside of the fact that she keeps being elected to higher and higher offices. She has no clear political identity; she always seems stuck between places. I am not calling for Harris to rip up the Biden playbook and run as the new Kamala Harris, but rather to remember that she is asking for the approval of independents and swing voters who might, at this point, know her only as a seemingly do-nothing Vice President who got put in as a last-second replacement.

This is how a supporter sees her.

To figure out how we got to the point where two exceptionally unexceptional people have even odds of being our next president and vice president, we must ask that old Roman question of Cui Bono?

To whom is it a benefit?

The bureaucrats. By making people who are not even mediocre the figureheads of the country, you empower the mediocre people who run those thousands of agencies and sections in a ridiculously oversized central government. With these two losers serving as their bosses, the Civil Service-protected class will be free to continue to do as it pleases.

I will give you an example in Buttigieg. Biden appointed him as Transportation secretary only because he’s gay. He showed no interest in the job and stopped showing up for a few months. His tenure now includes the most disastrous supply chain halt in history, the East Palestine derailment and a ship bringing down the main bridge in Baltimore.

Oh, he wasn’t the worst appointee in recent years. Gina McCarthy was. Obama appointed her as the head of the EPA because she wanted to battle climate change. The job however was to give us clean air and clean water. She failed.

On her watch, the EPA dumped 3 million gallons of toxic waste into the Animas River in Colorado. This was the worst environmental catastrophe since the Exxon Valdez spill. No one was fined. No one was imprisoned. No one was fired.

You can see why the deep state is so fearful of Trump’s second term. The Republican ticket is two men who accomplished greatness in the private sector, who both wrote best-sellers and who are smart enough to figure out the bureaucrat game.

Vance completed Ohio state in two years and went on to Yale Law. He used to watch Cincinnati Bengals games with his classmate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Republicans raise expectations for the country. Democrats lower them.

