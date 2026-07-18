Don Surber

Don Surber

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James Wills's avatar
James Wills
2d

No matter how much you hate these people, it's not enough. I'm begging you: make me the king. Within 24 hours, you won't be able to find a single hank of rope in the United States. It is well and truly past time for making nice. These people threaten everything you have, everything you will have, and everything that your children will have, including their own freedom.

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Vince Gallo's avatar
Vince Gallo
9h

I just love how these commies hate our country so much they can’t wait to come here and turn it into the s’holes they crawled out of.

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