Trikki Nikki had to cancel a campaign rally in Iowa because no one showed up. John Schan tweeted, “Old: please clap. New: please show up.”

Haley is 30 points behind Trump in the polls — and that’s in South Carolina, where she once was governor.

She is being done in by the biggest liberal in the Republican Party: herself. I have a few tips for her.

But Haley never had a chance to win. She’s the Republican Liz Warren who runs for president to make old feminists feel good about themselves. The only difference is Haley actually has Indian ancestors.

Why should she complain? Running for president offers fun, travel and adventure. People give her money. The media gives her coverage. Fox News has her on more often than SpongeBob SquarePants is on Nickelodeon. I’d call her the Peppa Pig of this campaign but Chris Christie nailed that role.

Biden’s problems are more serious because he has a chance to finally be elected president without mass fraud in 6 states. He is being done in by bad policy. Black Democrats resent his placing illegal aliens ahead of them. The AOC crowd resents his support of Israel in particular and Jews in general. The university crowd resents not having the $1.6 trillion they borrowed written off by the feds.

Jim Clyburn owns the South Carolina Democrat Party by virtue of its large bloc of black voters. He has made its primary the Democrat kingmaker, crowning Obama in 2008 when he was behind Hillary, Hillary in 2016 when she was behind Bernie, and Biden in 2020 when he was behind everybody.

2024 may end that streak — and Biden is running almost unopposed. But like LBJ found out in 1968, token opposition can take you out.

Clyburn said, “I have no problem with the Biden administration and what it has done. My problem is that we have not been able to break through that MAGA wall in order to get to people exactly what this president has done. If you took the little simple thing [that is] student loan debt relief, he promised to relieve student loan debt, and he has done that.

“This president is keeping his promises,” he added, but “people keep focusing on the one or two things he did not get accomplished.”

Ah the mythical MAGA wall that blocks out the good things Biden is doing for America such as tearing down racist Republican roads and destroying a tribute to William Penn, who founded Pennsylvania. Maybe they can rename the state George Floydland. Well maybe not now, but after the election when he has more flexibility.

Clyburn didn’t mention illegal aliens. Black people in Chicago did.

The Daily Mail reported, “'We need to be taken care of first!' Chicago community where 97% voted for Biden react furiously after finding out 500 migrants are heading their way — as some claim they have been bumped off housing waiting lists.”

That report came last May.

8 months later the hundreds of illegal aliens have become thousands.

Fox reported, “Chicago residents explode with anger over migrants, sanctuary policies: ‘They are not listening.’”

This problem is not a MAGA wall as Clyburn said it was. The problem is there is no MAGA wall and people are now seeing that Democrats lied about the wall being racist. Support for the wall has grown.

The various frivolous lawsuits and malicious prosecutions against Trump have backfired spectacularly as years of imbecilic investigations and ill-advised impeachments have shown the American people the viciousness of totalitarians today. Trying to kick him off the ballot in Maine and Colorado — states he’ll never win — only scores him more votes in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin, states which elected Trump in 2016.

The anti-Semitic pro-Palestinian movement, though, is a bigger problem for Biden. Nothing short of nuking Israel will appease them now.

NPR reported, “President Biden was just getting rolling in a campaign speech at Mother Emanuel AME — a black church where nine people where killed by a white supremacist shooter in 2015 — when a group of protesters interrupted his remarks.

“‘If you really care about the lives lost here, you should honor the lives and also call for a ceasefire in Palestine,’ a woman shouted, followed by chants of ‘Ceasefire now!’

“It was the latest — and loudest — criticism of Biden's support for Israel since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, particularly from young voters and people of color.”

After the BLM insurrections of 2020, I expect the Palestinians and the anti-Semites they attract to give us a summer of hate and violence. From the river to the sea, burning cities there will be.

The madness already has begun in the dead of winter.

WABC reported, “Hundreds of arrests were made after pro-Palestinian protesters blocked traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan and Williamsburg bridges as well as the Holland Tunnel on Monday morning.

“The NYPD’s chief of patrol said in total 325 people were arrested after the protests. In lieu of summons, many will face misdemeanor charges with a desk appearance ticket.

“Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, the protesters blocked New Jersey-bound lanes of the Holland Tunnel.

“Port Authority police responded and arrested 120 protesters before the tunnel reopened to traffic just after 10:30 a.m.”

Maybe Biden should retreat to his basement where he can meet with the crooks and CEOs he really works for without fear of exposure in the media.

I do notice that there are many videos of people complaining about fast food getting expensive. The videos blame Ronald McDonald, not Biden. I also noticed that oil drilling quietly resumed and gasoline is now $2.87 a gallon in Poca, West Virginia.

The economy might not do Biden in, but illegal aliens and Palestinian cutthroats may.

As for Trikki Nikki, she is living large. The key to running for president for a grifter like her is to stay in long enough to rake in money and secure a book deal without actually winning the nomination because if you win the nomination, one of two bad things will happen.

You will lose and go down in history as a big fat loser, as Hillary found out, or you will win and go down in history as a failed president, as Biden has learned.

