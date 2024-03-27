On October 5, 2015, Nature reported, “Three scientists who developed therapies against parasitic infections have won this year's Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine.

“The winners are: William C. Campbell, a microbiologist at Drew University in Madison, New Jersey; Satoshi Ōmura, a microbiologist at Kitasato University in Japan; and Youyou Tu, a pharmacologist at the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences in Beijing.

“In the 1970s, Campbell and Ōmura discovered a class of compounds, called avermectins, that kill parasitic roundworms that cause infections such as river blindness and lymphatic filariasis. The most potent of these was released onto the market in 1981 as the drug ivermectin.”

Six years later, our Banana Republic government, led by Biden the Bribed, mocked ivermectin — dismissing it as horse paste. The reason, an off-the-shelf remedy for covid would have demoted Operation Warp Speed to Operation Follow the Law and FDA Rules.

Ivermectin worked, so the FDA tweeted, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

Y’all.

To the elitists in DC (none of whom are actually elite at anything worthwhile) the people they are supposed to serve are rubes. The tweet promoted an unsigned FDA press release, “Why You Should Not Use Ivermectin to Treat or Prevent COVID-19.”

The piece said, “There seems to be a growing interest in a drug called ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19 in humans. Certain animal formulations of ivermectin such as pour-on, injectable, paste, and ‘drench,’ are approved in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals. For humans, ivermectin tablets are approved at very specific doses to treat some parasitic worms, and there are topical (on the skin) formulations for head lice and skin conditions like rosacea.”

Horse paste.

The FDA promoted on late-night TV its disinformation campaign against using a Nobel-winning wonder drug against covid.

The Week reported, “Late night hosts are baffled anyone chooses horse de-wormer over COVID-19 vaccines.”

I am not baffled as to why all the late-night hosts simultaneously decided to mock ivermectin because if I learned anything from the Twitter files it is that the government bureaucracy will use your money to pay off corporate media to carry its message and to censor you.

Well, I am no doctor but I am pretty sure taking a medication intended for animals is a bad thing, but the trouble is the FDA leaned on doctors not to treat covid with prescriptions of the ivermectin made for humans.

The propaganda piece said, “The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19 in people or animals. Ivermectin has not been shown to be safe or effective for these indications.”

The same could be said for what the FDA passed along as vaccines. The FDA may have approved them on an emergency basis, but they had not been shown to be safe or effective for” covid. Since then, we know there is no covid vaccine. There was a covid shot, of course, which mitigated the damage from the virus but it was not a vaccine in that it neither protected the patient from the virus nor did it stop the spread of covid.

The covid shot was like a flu shot. I don’t get them, but my wife did when she was still mobile. To each his (or her) own. I got the covid shot in deference to her because I would never hear the end of it if I killed her. We will spend eternity together, so I am cleaning up my act.

The FDA is, too.

Emily Miller reported on Friday, “The Food and Drug Administration settled the lawsuit brought by three doctors who use ivermectin off-label to treat COVID-19. The FDA agreed to delete social media posts opposing the medication by saying it is for horses.

“Dr. Mary Talley Bowden of Day 8, the plaintiff in the case, told me: ‘The damage the FDA inflicted will linger, but future patients are now protected from one meaningful government intrusion into their medical care.’”

The Washington Examiner reported, “The FDA agreed to remove a similar post from April 26, 2022, posted on Twitter.”

This is locking the medicine cabinet door long after the horse paste hoax had escaped. We do not know how many lives could have been saved if the FDA did not throw shade on ivermectin.

Then again, we don’t know how many people died from covid. Oh, we know how many people died WITH covid. If you had covid and died in a car accident, you counted as a person who died WITH covid. Lucky you.

But how many people covid actually killed will never be known and for good reason. The government did not want you to know. The government thrives in an emergency. Ginning up the numbers kept that emergency going.

I am not an anti-vaxxer. I am very pro-vaccine. Vaccines are a miracle that have eradicated smallpox, which killed one-third of the people who contracted it. The polio vaccine meant kids could be free to go swimming again.

Sure I had measles, chicken pox, German measles and mumps as a kid. I survived. But I gladly would like back the 8 weeks that I spent recovering from the 4. The MMR shot is a miracle. Childhood diseases have a low mortality rate (the odds of dying from measles is at about 1 in 1,000) but why have them at all? Inoculate! There is no link between autism and MMR. The Lancet medical journal lied.

What makes such a lie dangerous is now no one believes what the Lancet published before. That is an awful loss of scientific papers. Surely, not every paper it published was a lie but now none can be trusted.

The FDA has joined the Lancet when it comes to credibility, and that puts everyone in harm’s way because we no longer have someone to turn to for making sure our foods and drugs are safe. The damage done by covid is more than just a wrecked economy that DC is trying to save by foolishly borrowing another trillion dollars every 100 days.

For you see, the boy who cried wolf eventually did indeed face a wolf and no one came to his rescue.

And someday, the federal bureaucracy that cried horse paste will someday face real danger and no one will believe it.

That 2015 article in Nature said, “This year’s prize highlights the global acceptance of the importance of parasitic infections, and neglected tropical diseases in general, says Stephen Ward at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, UK. He notes that artemisinin has ‘saved possibly millions of lives’ — although resistance to the drug is on the rise in parts of southeast Asia — and that ivermectin has protected millions from disease.”

Thanks to our government, it saved only dozens of people from covid in the USA.

