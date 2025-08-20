Just the facts, using Grok:

In 2023, the homicide rate for black people in Washington DC was 88.2 per 100,000 people.

The homicide rate for non-black people in Washington DC was 6.1 per 100,000 people.

Grok can crunch numbers. That’s about it. Think of computers as calculators with pictures of our grandchildren. OK, you no longer have to punch in 80085 to see boobs.

White people are the only ones protesting President Donald John Trump bringing in MPs from the National Guard and other law enforcement agencies.

Protesting during work hours is a privilege they enjoy, as is complaining about too many cops in a city that is 4th in homicides.

Crime is not a problem for white people as long as they stay out of certain areas and avoid black teenagers who like to carjack vehicles and go joyriding. The kids know that as long as they are underage, at worse they will wind up in juvenile detention.

But if you are black, your reaction is not the same.

16 kids, one age 3. They are among the nearly 100 people killed in DC thus far this year.

White pampered liberals don’t care because the victims are not old white people like them. They don’t see a homicide rate of 88 murders per 100,000 people as an emergency because it ain’t 88 for them. It’s only 6.

Democrat Senator Chris Van Hollen, back from meeting in Margaritaville with an MS-13 member deported to El Salvador, said on ABC, “All of this is a total abuse of power. It’s a manufactured emergency.

“Obviously D.C. can do more to reduce violent crime, as we can across the country. But as you [Martha Raddatz] pointed out, crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low and a downward trajectory. So, this is all an opportunity for Donald Trump to play dictator in Washington, D.C.”

He has white privilege in DC but my Twitter feed is stuffed with videos from middle-aged, middle class black people praising Trump for sending in the Guard. Most are two to four minutes but for bandwidth reasons, I went with a 13 second video.

If your chance of being murdered is about the national average, you can protest. If your chance is 14 times the national average, you don’t enjoy that privilege because your community needs the help that only Donald Trump was willing to provide.

Our soldiers know what they are doing. The Army trains its military police. The National Guard MP units Trump sent in have many civilian law enforcement personnel. Grok estimated half have day jobs in law enforcement.

I point this out because liberals are lying about the Guards saying soldiers are just trained killers. The MPs are working with ICE, the U.S. Marshals, the FBI and the DEA. Whoever is running this operation has many bowling pins to juggle.

Who are the protesters? From Newport Coast, CA, Tony Seruga ran the numbers:

GPS—there were 318 mobile devices present, including law enforcement and media. 92% have been present at 5 or more past DC protests. 67 appear to likely be federal government employees, with their mobile devices accessing both keycard required garages and federal buildings, including the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Justice, FBI and Department of the Treasury. Additionally, 9 of these mobile devices accessed the White House via the Northwest Gate located on Pennsylvania Avenue NW, across from Lafayette Square, 3 or more times in the past 30 days. Most are local residents of the DMV—with 86.7% of devices spending evenings in a home worth $850,000+ and 34% in homes worth over $2.5 million.

What these white Democrats are protesting is black communities becoming as safe as white communities. Safe black communities threaten the chaos of crime that empowers Democrats. Liberals are right when they say this isn’t anything new. Throughout the 52 years of home rule, DC has been a murder hotspot for young black men.

If black lives mattered then the people the media deems as black community leaders would demand police protection equal to the protection white people in DC have.

Instead, these rotters like Al Sharpton demonize the police and side with the criminals.

Not every white liberal in Washington is aiding and abetting the murder of black people. Maureen Dowd wrote in her weekly column about dining out with her sister:

We had dinner in Georgetown recently and when we came back to my house, where her car was parked, she was short a Buick. Two polite officers who responded to our call said they could do little, amid a rash of brazen car thefts by teenagers. One officer said that, even if they saw the perp driving in her car, they could not chase him, because of laws passed by the D.C. Council.

What’s that about a conservative being a liberal who got mugged?

Juvenile delinquents did her sister Peggy in.

The next morning, though, an officer from Prince George’s County, a working-class Maryland suburb, banged on her door. Her car was found in a park, running, nearly out of gas. When she collected it, after paying a $215 towing charge, she found an odoriferous collection: half-eaten pizza, grape soda cans, fast-food wrappers, a used condom and a couple of debit cards.

Happy endings are for massage parlors.

Peggy got the car detailed and celebrated its return by going shopping at Bloomingdale’s. When she got back to her parking space, someone had T-boned the poor Buick.

But wait there is more.

Then, icing on the cake, she got over $1,800 worth of speed-camera tickets that the car thieves had racked up going 70 in 25-mile-per-hour zones, and some for running red lights. One ticket revealed that the car was stolen just after she got out of it, at 7 p.m., still light outside. For all we know, the thieves watched her get out. She had to go down to headquarters on Friday to get the police report so she could appeal the tickets.

The column continued with a few jabs at Trump (“It’s ridiculous to drag FBI agents from their desks to be cops on the beat. And the tableau of National Guard troops — even unarmed—raises the specter of martial law being normalized and weaponized.”) because liberals will never, ever admit their policy not only failed but killed thousands of black people in DC.

Federalization worked. Newsmax reported:

The D.C. Police Union released new crime statistics on Monday, showing an 8% drop in overall crime in the nation’s capital following President Donald Trump’s announcement of a federal takeover of the Washington, D.C., police force last week. According to the union, which represents the Metropolitan Police Department’s 3,000 personnel, carjackings are down 83% since federal control was enacted, while robberies dropped 46%. Violent crime fell 22% in the seven days since federal law enforcement began patrolling D.C.’s streets, and car theft came down 21%. Assault with a deadly weapon and property crime are also each down 6%.

52 years of home rule has failed to provide safety to black people.

But 52 hours of Trump rule has.

DC’s new U.S. Attorney, Judge Jeanine Pirro, said, “We're at more than 400 arrests over the weekend. We seized 21 illegal guns. We've made arrests on warrants for homicide, sexual predators, drug trafficking, illegals.

“If you want to be in DC and you're a criminal, you're not welcome!”

Crime is only one facet. Trump also is cleaning up graffiti and kicking the vagrants and the junkies out if their pup tents.

Katie Pavlich tweeted: “First time at Union Station this morning since Trump’s crime crackdown and there wasn’t a single crazy person screaming, vagrant or person doing drugs. Instead, lots of families visiting D.C. Wonderful!!!”

Public places belong to the public, not junkies.

James Laverty tweeted, “Went on a run through DC tonight. Insane amount of people out doing the same. Cops everywhere but the vibe was different. People feel safe again. Common sense prevails. Mile time didn’t.”

FDR talked about freedom from fear. Trump is delivering it. He is the President Giuliani we hoped Rudy would become.

Come to think of it, white privileged elitists hated Rudy too.

