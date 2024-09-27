The Drudge Report, the deep-state’s electronic bulletin board, promoted an NYT column it ran under General Stanley McChrystal’s name: “Why Kamala Harris Has Won Me Over.”

The column reflected much soul-searching and deep thinking by the the general.

It said, “Political narratives and policies matter, but they didn’t govern my choice. I find it easy to be attracted to, or repelled by, proposals on taxes, education and countless other issues. But I believe that events and geopolitical and economic forces will, like strong tides, move policymakers where they ultimately must go. In practice, few administrations travel the course they campaigned on. Circumstances change. Our president, therefore, must be more than a policymaker or a malleable reflection of the public’s passions. She or he must lead — and that takes character.”

This is a phony epiphany.

Character requires candor, which this piece lacks. The retired general had no decision to make. He detests Trump and would vote for Thomas Crooks if he had to.

But McChrystal told readers, “I’ve thought deeply about my choice and considered what I’ve seen and heard and what I owe my three granddaughters. I’ve concluded that it isn’t political slogans or cultural tribalism; it is the best president my vote might help select. So I have cast my vote for character, and that vote is for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Oh sure, bring in the granddaughters.

What does he base vouching for Kamala’s character on? Nothing. He just wrote, “Ms. Harris has the strength, the temperament and, importantly, the values to serve as commander in chief. When she sits down with world leaders like President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, representing the United States on the global stage, I have no doubt that she is working in our national interest, not her own.”

Really?

This is a man who led troops in Afghanistan and argued with Obama to send in more troops (which he did) in order to win the war. Which the American military did.

How can the general square asking for more troops to sacrifice their arms, their limbs and their lives only to have Biden — a man McChrystal endorsed in 2020 — surrender and throw away all that sacrifice by Americans and our NATO allies?

The answer is he cannot.

Like Kamala, the general is silent on Biden making Afghanistan the only war America ever lost. To be sure, Vietnam and Iraq were stalemates but this was an all-out surrender with America giving the Taliban American arms in tribute.

McChrystal is a political player who got cashiered because he forgot the chain of command and publicly dissed the commander in chief. This made him a media darling, especially when he dissed Trump.

This also made McChrystal a sham at the end of his military career, something he carried over into civilian life.

On December 30, 2018, CNBC reported:

Retired four-star Gen. Stanley McChrystal did not mince words about President Donald Trump in a wide-ranging interview with ABC’s This Week, saying the president is dishonest and immoral and adding that he could not work for Trump. “I don’t think he tells the truth,” McChrystal told AB’'s Martha Raddatz who questioned the general on whether he feels Trump is a liar. When asked if Trump is immoral, McChrystal said: “I think he is.” A veteran of the U.S. Army for more than three decades, McChrystal led all international forces in Afghanistan from June 2009 through June 2010 before former President Barack Obama relieved him of duties following a Rolling Stone interview in which McChrystal made comments critical of his administration.

Instead of being ashamed and humbled by the experience, the general rolls in the attention like a hog enjoying his own filth.

The purpose of the NYT column is to make it appear that Republicans still oppose President Trump. Never Trumpers pounced on McChrystal’s fake conversion.

Jay Nordlinger of National Review tweeted, “My opinion: When Stan McChrystal is endorsing a Bay Area progressive for president, something dramatic has happened to the Republican Party.”

Indeed, it says a lot about the Republican Party. Before Trump, the party’s leadership feigned support for things its voters supported — building the Wall, ending Obamacare and overturning Roe.

But when we elected President Trump in a clean election, Republican leadership was shocked. 2012 vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan refused to fund the Wall. 2008 presidential candidate John McCain blocked ending Obamacare. And party leaders refused to even try to codify Dobbs, which overturned Roe.

Move them all to San Francisco, including Nordlinger.

I will not disparage the general’s military career except for how it ended. I agreed with what he said but he should have resigned or retired before he said anything.

And faking to have been swayed by Kamala reflects his character today, which I find lacking.

We need people who will fight for our country. As they line up to kick Trump, all these retired intelligence and military leaders reveal just why people no longer are sure our military leaders will fight for us.

Share

Leave a comment