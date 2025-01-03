Some of these prejudices are so obvious, they make my fingernails itch.

Politico reported, “Is the Democratic brand toxic? A growing number of Dems wonder if going ‘independent’ will help them win.”

The story began, “Losing to a twice-impeached convicted felon has left a small, but growing, number of Democrats wondering if their party brand is so toxic that they should shed the label—particularly in battleground and red states.”

Dismissing a man twice elected president as a convicted felon is a tell, as they say in poker because it shows what is in the the journalist’s hand, and it certainly isn’t a trump card.

Only 45 men have served as president. We have millions of felons. Journalists might as well identify Tom Brady as only a Florida Man.

Journalists use convicted felon now to replace reality TV show star, a pejorative that equates President Trump’s time as host of the game show The Apprentice with the Kardashians.

That so many of the people brushing him off as a reality TV show star did so while being on TV themselves always made me smile. As Madge the Manicurist said in those Palmolive commercials, you’re soaking in it.

President Donald Trump’s accomplishments include authorship of two ghost-written best-sellers, reviving midtown Manhattan, saving the Central Park ice rink, building towers across the nation and the world, rescuing Mar-a-Lago from the federal government, helping establish the Ultimate Fighting Championship as a major sport, and turning his family’s million-dollar New York real estate company into a multi-billion-dollar global enterprise.

And of course there’s that whole business of being elected president the first time he ran for public office. The last man to do that was General Eisenhower.

But bless the press for their wordsmithing because when they tag a person, they reveal themselves. They believe they are clever, but they are being petty.

Abortion isn’t reproductive health care. It is taking the life of an innocent for the convenience of the mother. Ignoring a gift from God dooms a man or a woman.

Then there is gender-affirming health care. These treatments and surgery affirm nothing.

Sexual dysphoria is a mental health issue likely triggered by hormonal changes for teens. Giving a boy estrogen or testosterone to a girl exacerbates the problem. It seems to me that a boy who feels like he’s a girl might need a little more testosterone, but I am a far cry from being a doctor, Jim.

Words are my territory and it seems to me the wordplay by liberals and other forms of fascists is very useful because it is revealing.

Medical assistance in dying—as the press in Canada calls it—is the state killing people. Canada’s government runs the medical industry directly. The politicians decided that it would be cheaper to just kill people than to treat their ailments.

Canada has not executed a criminal in 62 years, but it killed 44,958 people in the name of health care from 2016 to 2022, the best statistics I could find.

When a journalist calls the state killing patients assisted suicide or some other nonsense, you know the journalist wants to kill granny.

Then there are activists. Any time a journalist calls people activists, I figure he sides with the activists, who often are vandals destroying other people’s property in the name of protest for some stupid cause.

Some of these prejudices are so obvious, they make my fingernails itch. Just yesterday, Politico reported, “President-elect DONALD TRUMP spent it at Mar-a-Lago, with a black-tie reception featuring ELON MUSK, Sen. TED CRUZ (R-Texas) and a menagerie of other MAGA world figures, from DON JR. and ERIC TRUMP to boxing promoter DON KING.”

Menagerie. So MAGA supporters are just wild animals. Oh, it could apply to humans of course, but Democrats are exempt. We get it, Politico.

Then there is insurrection. Still calling a noisy protest which FBI operatives encouraged an insurrection tells you all you need to know about the lack of integrity of the speaker or writer and the organization that hired him.

But in most cases, you already knew that.

And you already knew AP shielded Hamas. And you already knew AP employed terrorist who participated in the October 7 war atrocity by Palestinians.

But many people do not know better and they believe this garbage.

AP reported, “Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, mostly women and children, officials said Wednesday, as the nearly 15-month war ground on into the new year.”

Israel is the only country in the world that cannot bomb the enemy indiscriminately. How many weddings did the USA bomb in Iraq and Afghanistan?

AP also dismissed the shooting of President Trump on July 13, reporting, “Donald Trump whisked off stage in Pennsylvania after loud noises rang through the crowd.”

Loud noises?

I can see why some readers may believe AP wanted Trump dead. It still has that headline up.

The press support of illegal immigrations is as closeted as Liberace was. Let’s see, the press now calls the invasions unlawful border crossings, as if they were just crossing the street and plan to go back.

There also are encounters at the southwest border, which gives off a vibe of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. I am not sure that helps sell their point.

For many years, the illegal aliens were undocumented workers, as if a 5-year-old boy is going to mine coal. Now they are migrants, a nomadic people who roam the planet but never seem to go home where they belong.

Controversial is a word that raises the question of prejudice. I mean, if something is controversial, do you have to tell the reader?

But I notice the conservative position is controversial—for example, saying chromosome determine sex—but seldom is the liberal position. For example, after 40 years of none of the dire predictions coming true, why isn’t climate change called controversial?

I also hate the word legendary because if I know the name, I have enough information to decide myself if he is legendary. If I don’t know the name, then he is not legendary.

That last one stems from ignorance more than any bias but all of them are ignorant because the journalists they think they are pulling a fast one on all of us.

Having worked with them over the years, I would say a surprising number of journalists belong in the slow group.

