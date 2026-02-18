“We do not want allies shackled by guilt and shame. We want allies who are proud of their culture and heritage, and are willing to help us defend it.” —Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s speech at the Munich Security Conference shook up the European leadership by reminding them of the dangers of communism. He did this because his grandpa, Pedro Víctor García, a refugee from Castro’s Cuba, taught him well about the dangers of communism.

Rubio began by reminding his audience of the first Munich conference in 1963:

At the time of that first gathering, Soviet communism was on the march. Thousands of years of Western civilization hung in the balance. At that time, victory was far from certain. But we were driven by a common purpose. We were unified not just by what we were fighting against; we were unified by what we were fighting for. And together, Europe and America prevailed and a continent was rebuilt. Our people prospered. In time, the East and West blocs were reunited. A civilization was once again made whole. That infamous wall that had cleaved this nation into two came down, and with it an evil empire, and the East and West became one again. But the euphoria of this triumph led us to a dangerous delusion: that we had entered, quote, “the end of history;” that every nation would now be a liberal democracy; that the ties formed by trade and by commerce alone would now replace nationhood; that the rules-based global order—an overused term—would now replace the national interest; and that we would now live in a world without borders where everyone became a citizen of the world. This was a foolish idea that ignored both human nature and it ignored the lessons of over 5,000 years of recorded human history. And it has cost us dearly.

Yes it has. Red China is the world’s largest exporter with a trade surplus that last year topped $1.2 trillion—that’s $1.2 million million. That’s an awful lot of Temu junk to peddle online.

Red China’s 13-digit surpluses fund a lot of military research and development. It also pays for building military armaments, aircraft, subs, ships, aircraft carriers and missiles to seize control of the world the next time a Democrat becomes president.

The Ukraine War drained the non-USA nations in NATO. Decades of robbing their militaries to pay for unsustainable social programs mean France, Germany and all those other big talking foreign leaders must rely on American R&D. Sopwith Camels will not cut it in the Age of B-2s. Where is their A.I. going to come from?

But unlike 1963, there is another and greater threat to NATO nations.

Muslim invaders are establishing a new caliphate across Europe. Pedro Sánchez, the communist-who-doesn’t-call-himself-a-communist Prime Minister of Spain, is granting citizenship to more than a million Muslims in his country—effectively making them citizens of Europe under the EU’s open borders policy.

The New York Times gushed:

Many governments are working to keep immigrants out, even as central bankers and economists urge them to let more in. Spain, which has one of the lowest birthrates in Europe and a shrinking native-born work force, may have found a way through that impasse. Last month, its center-left government said it would give hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants a path to obtain legal status. The government, which instituted the measure by decree, appears confident that the political upside will outweigh any negatives. And it builds on a longstanding liberal approach to immigration, including previous amnesties for undocumented migrants.

Big business in Spain is using sales pitch of Illegal Aliens Doing The Jobs Americans Won’t Do. The only differences are substituting Spaniards for Americans and translating it into Spanish: Inmigrantes ilegales que realizan trabajos que los estadounidenses no quieren hacer.

Communists had a great plan to bring down the West by stopping procreation. Spain legalized abortion 41 years ago. Now the New York Times reports:

Since 2019, nearly 40% of all new jobs in Spain have been filled by immigrants, according to government statistics. And there is strong evidence that immigrants contribute to the Spanish economy, especially when they can obtain legal status. A recent study found that an earlier amnesty allowed immigrants to move from poorly paid off-the-books jobs in domestic labor and construction into better-paying, formal jobs, and it increased annual tax revenues by about 4,000 euros per legalized immigrant. Previous amnesties do not appear to have provoked significant fears that immigrants will steal native-born workers’ jobs. That may be because migrants tend to compete with other migrants, said Ismael Gálvez, a professor of economics at the University of the Balearic Islands who has studied the impact of migration on Spain’s economy.

Let me get this straight. They are not taking jobs, they are just getting a huge hunk of the new jobs.

Rubio is buying none of this propaganda. He told the Munich conference:

Mass migration is not, was not, isn’t some fringe concern of little consequence. It was and continues to be a crisis which is transforming and destabilizing societies all across the West. Together we can reindustrialize our economies and rebuild our capacity to defend our people. But the work of this new alliance should not be focused just on military cooperation and reclaiming the industries of the past. It should also be focused on, together, advancing our mutual interests and new frontiers, unshackling our ingenuity, our creativity, and the dynamic spirit to build a new Western century. Commercial space travel and cutting-edge artificial intelligence; industrial automation and flex manufacturing; creating a Western supply chain for critical minerals not vulnerable to extortion from other powers; and a unified effort to compete for market share in the economies of the Global South. Together we can not only take back control of our own industries and supply—we can prosper in the areas that will define the 21st century.



But we must also gain control of our national borders. Controlling who and how many people enter our countries, this is not an expression of xenophobia. It is not hate. It is a fundamental act of national sovereignty. And the failure to do so is not just an abdication of one of our most basic duties owed to our people. It is an urgent threat to the fabric of our societies and the survival of our civilization itself.

Rubio is battling white guilt, which communists use to erase our past. He is proud of colonization because it civilized the world. He reminded Europeans that they built America.

He said:

Our story began with an Italian explorer whose adventure into the great unknown to discover a new world brought Christianity to the Americas—and became the legend that defined the imagination of a our pioneer nation. Our first colonies were built by English settlers, to whom we owe not just the language we speak but the whole of our political and legal system. Our frontiers were shaped by Scots-Irish—that proud, hearty clan from the hills of Ulster that gave us Davy Crockett and Mark Twain and Teddy Roosevelt and Neil Armstrong. Our great midwestern heartland was built by German farmers and craftsmen who transformed empty plains into a global agricultural powerhouse—and by the way, dramatically upgraded the quality of American beer. (Laughter.) Our expansion into the interior followed the footsteps of French fur traders and explorers whose names, by the way, still adorn the street signs and towns’ names all across the Mississippi Valley. Our horses, our ranches, our rodeos—the entire romance of the cowboy archetype that became synonymous with the American West—these were born in Spain. And our largest and most iconic city was named New Amsterdam before it was named New York.

Eastern bloc nations such as Poland have embraced nationalism as a shield against the Muslim invasion and creeping communism. Italy, too, now has a leader who rejects the New World Order.

Rubio used his trip to Europe to sign a nuclear agreement with Hungary. Peter Szijjarto, its Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, signed the agreement. He was 13 when the Soviet Union collapsed. He did not need a grandpa to inform him of the deprivation of communism.

But Rubio did and he listened—and 42 years after his grandpa’s death, Rubio is putting grandpa’s words into action.

