User's avatar
Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
14h

A remarkable speech delivered by Marco Rubio. A not so subtle jab at western Europe reminding them that the end is near. And reminding us that we are not far behind. Republicans HAVE to find enough balls in the Senate to END the filibuster.

50 replies
MLR's avatar
MLR
14h

Spain, once the most Catholic of the European nations who defeated the Muslim hoards in the 15th century after hundreds of years of Muslim tyranny is now allowing itself to be reconquered. They have lost faith in their civilization and its pews are as empty as are the uteri of their indigenous women. Its communist leader is also the most anti-Israel leader in Europe. It’s only a matter of time until Spain once again becomes a Muslim vassal state.

19 replies
204 more comments...

