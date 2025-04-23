Justice Robert Jackson wrote, “We are not final because we are infallible, but we are infallible only because we are final.”

A country lawyer (he apprenticed under his uncle instead if going to college or law school), he is the only man to serve as solicitor general, U.S. attorney general and on the Supreme Court. He prosecuted Nazis in the Nuremburg trials.

The court rejected his suicide pact argument then and rejects it now. Power corrupts. 80 years later, the judiciary is an overreaching monster in black robes, hellbent at overturning the 2024 election one unwarranted TRO—temporary restraining order—at a time.

On Friday, District Judge Brian Murphy in Massachusetts issued an order that prevents President Trump from using one of the nation’s oldest laws—The Alien Enemies Act of 1798—to deport of MS 13 and other terrorist illegal aliens. The law was written and approved by Founding Fathers such as John Adams and Thomas Jefferson who realized the Constitution is not a suicide pact. The rights of citizens are sacrosanct. The rights of spies, terrorists and illegal aliens are nonexistent.

Murphy is one of 677 district judges who have taken it upon themselves to veto any and all presidential actions that George Soros does not like. The same people who turned and looked the other way when Biden was calling a protest at the Capitol an insurrection now refuse to allow the deportation of violent criminals who are here illegally.

They want El Salvador to send one of their citizens back. Imagine if Putin said, you know, I changed my mind. Send Brittney Griner back.

There are three branches of government and we are told they are equal. The legislative branch has stopped legislating, instead deferring to career government employees to write the rules, enforce them and then adjudicate them. Protected by Civil Service, they bob in the bowels of government like a fatberg and are accountable to no one.

The judiciary also writes laws, legalizing gay marriage, abortion and taxpayers paying for tranny surgery for military men with fetishes. No one holds them accountable. Oh, sure, we can amend the Constitution to get around the justices. The only time the politicians did that was to impose an income tax on us.

The lack of accountability in the bureaucracy and the imperial judiciary gunning for President Trump are why Erez Reuveni, Assistant Director of the Office of Immigration Litigation, felt he could get away with lying in court and saying the government made a clerical error in deporting of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran, back to El Salvador.

Trump fired Reuveni but the media bought the lie and promoted the narrative that Garcia is a Maryland man (false), a good husband (false as the protective order shows), is not a member of MS 13 (false as his knuckles show) and deserves due process (false).

Reuvini shows what the American people are up against. He needs to be put before a grand jury for perjury and disbarred for life. Let him work for 30 cents an hour as a paralegal at the Yazoo City Federal Correctional Complex.

Which brings me back to Friday’s ruling.

Judge Murphy in Massachusetts’ call for hearings and appeals before we deport anyone is an absurdity to the power of bizarre. The only process due them are two questions: Do you have a passport and a visa? If the answer is no, buh-bye, fella. You just won a one-way ticket home—or El Salvador, whichever Trump chooses.

As Chris Matthews said, “I think the country is going to get really ticked off at a government that won‘t do what they tell them to do. A country without borders is not a country. If you don’t have a border—I‘ve never heard of a country in the world that doesn’t have a border. That‘s what defines a country. If you don’t enforce it, you’re a joke.”

But that was nearly 20 years ago when liberals at least bothered pretending they supported the border. Now they want our country to be a joke—and it was under Biden.

We are in an emergency. Untold millions illegal aliens are wandering around the nation.

But the imperial judiciary’s actions eclipse the danger of this emergency by demanding that every one of these millions of criminals be granted a trial and the appeals that follow. Much to the delight of Democrats, the illegal aliens crisis has led to a showdown between the courts, which they control, and the president, whom they hate.

The 677 district judges are not the only threat. The Supreme Court is siding with the liars inside the government and the lying media.

Scotusblog reported:

Over a dissent by two of the court’s conservative justices, the Supreme Court temporarily barred the Trump administration from removing a group of Venezuelan men currently in immigration custody in the northern region of Texas under an 18th century wartime law. The prohibition came in an unusual overnight order that followed a Friday evening appeal from lawyers representing the men, who told the justices that “dozens or hundreds” of detainees “are in imminent and ongoing jeopardy of being removed from the United States without notice and opportunity to be heard, in direct contravention of” a ruling by the justices less than two weeks ago. In a brief unsigned order released to reporters just before 1 a.m. Saturday morning, the court noted that the dispute “is currently pending before” the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit. Once that court acts, the court explained, Solicitor General D. John Sauer should file a response in the Supreme Court to the detainees’ request to block their removal “as soon as possible.” (After the justices issued their order, the 5th Circuit turned down the detainees’ request for a stay, calling it “premature.”) But, the court emphasized in clear language, the government should not “remove any member of the putative class of detainees from the United States until further order of this Court.”

Sundance called the attacks on Trump enforcing immigration law lawfare on steroids, writing:

At 1:00 am on Saturday, the Supreme Court of the USA issued an injunction [SEE HERE] blocking President Trump from deporting illegal aliens identified under the Alien Enemies Act. It was/is a bizarre order considering the lower court had not even ruled on the matter; worse yet, the Supreme Court created an imaginary “class” of aliens. Any illegal alien who happens to also be a gang member, or illegal alien who would ‘smartly’ now claim to be a gang member, is ultimately the beneficiary of a Supreme Court order blocking their removal or deportation. That’s how judicially insane this injunction is.

The judges are full of themselves and actually threatening the president.

In denying an administration motion to stop one of the 677 district judges from blocking Trump from enforcing federal law, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals said:

It is, as we have noted, all too possible to see in this case an incipient crisis, but it may present an opportunity as well. We yet cling to the hope that it is not naïve to believe our good brethren in the Executive Branch perceive the rule of law as vital to the American ethos. This case presents their unique chance to vindicate that value and to summon the best that is within us while there is still time.

Thank you, Judge Cartman.

But the ones breaking the rule of law are in the judiciary. And not just with illegal aliens but in the false insurrection cases, rejecting out of hand claims of fraud in the 2020 election, allowing Obama to spy on Trump, allowing Biden to raid his home, 91 counts in 4 indictments and trying to order military planes to turn around in midair.

The judges are the ones who should respect their authority first by recognizing the boundaries. The Constitution does not authorize judges to veto a president. District judges have taken it upon themselves to expand their districts to include the entire nation and in the case of Boasberg, El Salvador too.

We often hear that justice delayed is justice denied but this order underscores another saying: Time plus no answer equals no. A president has 4 years to fulfill his promises to the American people. Lifetime appointed judges can wait him out. They did that in his first presidency.

The press is hunky-dory with judge-shopping by the Soros Left to block Trump from upholding immigration law and the like. But parents protesting forcing kids to read homosexual books in school at age 10.

NPR framed, “Supreme Court weighs who should decide public school curriculum: Judges or school boards?”

Oh now overbearing judges are unduly interfering with elected officials if the justices rule the wrong way. But the case is about the freedom of religion for actual U.S. citizens and not ignoring a president upholding laws passed by Congress.

Federal judges are not the only rogue elephants using their power to prevent elected officials from doing their job and enforcing laws. PJ Media reported, “Judge temporarily blocks Mayor Adams' administration from allowing ICE onto Rikers Island.”

Her Majesty, Judge Mary V. Rosado, took it upon herself to approve any deal between the city and federal officials on enforcing federal law. She ordained that “City Hall and all other New York City government officials, officers, personnel and agencies are prohibited from taking any steps towards negotiating, signing or implementing any memoranda of understanding with the federal government regarding federal law enforcement presence on Department of Correction property.”

I sure hope Tom Homan starts living up to his warnings about arresting officials who aid and abet illegal immigration.

There is hope. The Supreme Court is extending its schedule (delaying its three-month summer vacation) according to Fox:

The Supreme Court has agreed to examine the Trump administration’s challenge to judges issuing nationwide injunctions, setting a date for a case that could have a major impact on the president’s ability to carry out his agenda as well as on the entire country. This comes after three federal judges issued separate nationwide injunctions blocking an executive order by President Donald Trump ending birthright citizenship for the children of illegal immigrants. On Thursday, the court consolidated the three cases into one and set oral arguments to examine the fundamental question of whether district judges can issue rulings that affect the entire country. The court will hear oral arguments for the case at 10 a.m. on May 15, which is about two weeks after the court normally stops hearing oral arguments ahead of its recess, which begins in July.

Make no mistake, this is an attempt to stifle the president and blunt his presidency. Elections have consequences? Hah! John Roberts has enabled the district judges to veto Trump over and over again.

Fox said, “The administration’s acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris argued in the emergency appeal that nationwide injunctions have hit epidemic proportions under the second Trump administration, noting that the federal government faced 14 universal injunctions in the first three years of the Biden administration compared to 15 leveled against the Trump admin in one month alone.”

Some people advocate having the president ignore the courts. That reflects the corruption of the courts. Chief Justice Roberts needs to be John Marshall. Instead, he’s coming off as Roger Taney, the chief justice who wrote the Dred Scott decision and sired our first civil war.

