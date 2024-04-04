This week marks the fourth anniversary of the birth of Faucism, in which an elfin bureaucrat uses a health emergency to shove people around and show what a big man he was. The birth was in Barbra Streisand’s backyard where police valiantly pursued and subdued a flagrant violator of the high and hideous crime of surfing on the high seas.

Gidget and the Beach Boys were hardest hit.

No, this was not a joke. This was an attack on the liberty of every American. The Faucists succeeded in using fear to remove us from our beaches and to strip us of our president, who so loved America and so wanted to make her great again that they impeached him twice.

Let us review as I go over an old post from my old blog. (And I thank Ed Driscoll at Instapundit for reviving it yesterday because we must remember the evil they unleashed in the name of protecting public health.)

Here is that post.

On April 3, 2020, the Daily Breeze reported, “Malibu surfer in handcuffs after enjoying empty, epic waves.”

Los Angeles County sheriff deputies arrested a man who was by himself in the ocean, in the name of stopping the spread of covid. The deputies were unmasked. It was a crazy time in which authorities erred on the side of authoritarianism to stop the spread of a virus.

The experts sided with closing down the world.

The LA Times reported, “Kim Prather, a leading atmospheric chemist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, wants to yell out her window at every surfer, runner, and biker she spots along the San Diego coast.”

She told the paper, I wouldn’t go in the water if you paid me $1 million right now.”

Why?

Covid is a virus. Viruses spread from person to person — or according to those covering up for Red China, from bat to person. And yet the government ordered everyone inside.

That was dumb. But it is worse. We now know by staying indoors and vegetating, people made themselves weaker.

NPR reported two days before Christmas 2022, “A regular exercise routine may significantly lower the chances of being hospitalized or even dying from COVID-19, recently published research shows.

“The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, examined the anonymized records of patients of Kaiser Permanente. The research examined a sample size of 194,191 adults who had a positive COVID-19 test between January 2020 and May 2021 and were asked to self-report their exercise patterns at least three times in the two years before contracting the virus.

“The always inactive group was defined as getting 10 minutes of exercise a week or less; mostly inactive meant between 10 and 60 minutes per week; some activity ranged between 60 and 150 minutes a week; consistently active translated into a median of 150 minutes or more per week and always active equaled more than 150 minutes per week on all self-assessments.”

I won’t go into the benefits of sunlight because I am no doctor. But I take Vitamin D gummies and as faithful readers know, I take as many top down drives as possible. This weekend was just a tad too cool for that.

But exercise makes sense, too.

And our Keystone Covid Cops got it 100% wrong.

Let us review.

ABC reported on April 8, 2020, “Former police officer arrested in park for throwing ball with daughter due to coronavirus social distancing rules.”

They live in the same house. Throwing the ball outdoors would not suddenly get them transmitting a virus to one another.

But he disrespected their authority. He's lucky they did not call him an insurrectionist.

Channel 10 in Philadelphia reported on July 25, 2020, “A state judge ruled Friday that New Jersey authorities can shut down a gym that has repeatedly defied Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order to remain closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ruling held Atilis Gym in contempt of court. It authorized the state health department to put locks on the doors or put up barriers to ensure compliance.”

In light of the NPR report last week, the governor and the toady state judge sentenced people to death by not letting them exercise.

Haaretz reported on June 4, 2020, “As thousands of New Yorkers continue to take to the streets calling for racial justice following last week’s killing of George Floyd, members of the Orthodox community are calling out Mayor Bill de Blasio on what they see as a double standard.

“They are asking why large-scale demonstrations are taking place despite restrictions still being in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic, while houses of worship are shuttered – and after the Jewish community was singled out by de Blasio at the height of the outbreak for a perceived contravention of lockdown guidelines. Many, like the mayor, reject the comparison between the right to protest and the right to convene in religious institutions, but the position, voiced by some in the ultra-Orthodox community, highlights the growing divides between them and the city.”

It wasn’t a double standard. It was anti-Semitism. De Blasio is a communist and all communists hate religion especially Judaism.

Covid gave him and the rest of the authoritarians the opportunity to shut down churches because communists see religion as competing for the minds and souls of Americans.

Not everyone who panicked in the pandemic was a communist, of course. But they were wrong to ignore the law and the Constitution, which led to a huge error that likely cost lives.

We should learn from this because we failed to learn from the London Plague in 1665.

The plague was spread by fleas. Rats carried the fleas. The Lord Mayor of London did not fully understand this. He ordered the slaughter of all the dogs and the cats in the city. The rat population rose. The human population withered.

15% of Londoners died that year.

Covid is nowhere near as deadly, having killed less than 4/10ths of 1% of the population in the USA.

The real harm though is allowing the punks who run our public health system to push us around like this. I hope House Republicans have the intestinal fortitude to publicly shame these charlatans and make sure we never ever arrest another lone surfer for enjoying fresh air, sunshine and killer waves.

* * *

On the fourth anniversary of this travesty, nothing has changed. No one has gone to prison. There have been no public hearings. Winston Churchill’s generation fought them on the beaches. We were to afraid to even go to the beach.

Star Wars was wrong. Liberty does not die to thunderous applause; it dies in fear.

