As I explained in this morning’s newsletter, my Substack account not only is a newsletter sent to 18,000 subscribers, but many people use its online presence as a blog to read and write comments. They have requested a place to leave their comments on the election tonight. This is it.

But many readers won’t participate in the comments, so I decided to stray from politics to discuss my favorite subject — Luna and Noah — my grandchildren. The Korean Surbers flew halfway across the world to visit us last month and we had an enjoyable time. He’s 4 and she’s 9 months old. She is starting to walk and baby talk.

They finally can play together. And you can see in the first video how well that goes.

But she rolls with the punches. The second video shows them playing a game I call Chase and Tackle. She eggs him on and then tries to get away.

My son and my daughter-in-law post photos and videos of them nearly daily.

The one game Luna didn’t like was Kimchi in which Noah pretended to make Kimchi with her as the main ingredient. I told my son I don’t like pictures of the kids crying but this one made me laugh.

At any rate, thank you for your support over the years.

Comments are different in this election special with the newest comments at the top. As always, I will read them.

