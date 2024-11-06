Hurricane Donald swept the nation on Tuesday. His victory was too big to rig. He carried Republicans to a Senate majority and retaining the House speakership.

This is a remarkable comeback for a man Democrats almost killed four months ago but God was not done with him.

Kane at Citizen Free Press was the first to say Trump won on Tuesday, announcing, “CFP is calling the race at 10:41 PM Eastern. Donald John Trump is the 47th President of the United States.”

Decision Desk HQ called it 3 hours later.

Kamala went to bed rather than concede. That’s what Hillary did in 2016. It’s sort of a bitter old woman thing with Democrats, isn’t it?

Trump was upbeat on Election Day. As voters endured long lines, he quipped, “I’d like the Republicans to stay in line. Democrats if they like, they can leave, but I’d like the Republicans to stay in line.”

He’s the first Republican presidential candidate to take a majority of the votes since Dubya 20 years ago.

Anyone following politics saw this coming after Kamala’s disastrous debate in which Trump let her talk her way out of the presidency, just as he let Biden mumble and stumble his way out of the job.

But the media pretended it was close. The Des Moines Register went so far as to post a poll that had Kamala ahead by 3 points in Iowa on Sunday. Trump voters clobbered her and that newspaper as he carried the state by 13 points.

The Great and Powerful Ozholes in the media still believe they have the power to make or break kings. The deep state believes it does too. And likely it did in 2020 when it rented Twitter and other social media using taxpayer bucks to censor conservatives.

Elon Musk stopped that this time by buying Twitter and giving conservatives a platform.

Reporters also tried to use their imaginary power to misquote Trump — he never called any Puerto Rican garbage — and turn the people against him.

That trick backfired because the people are on to them now. A majority of Latino men voted for Trump. Why wouldn’t they? Trump wants to deport MS-13 and Venezuelan gangs from Hispanic neighborhoods. For decades, Republicans have wrung their hands worrying about getting the Hispanic vote.

Trump walked in, said build a wall and deport the illegals and voila, 8 years later Democrats barely got a majority of the Hispanic votes.

Insurrection Barbie tweeted, “The Republican party went from being country club conservatives to a party that truly represents the working class. The Republican party was dead before Donald Trump came in. They were on the trajectory to never win another election.

“But Donald Trump walked in and changed this party into a party for the working class. The groundswell of black and Hispanic support that we are seeing in this election is literally earth shattering in politics.

“It’s just a complete and total annihilation of the world view over on MSNBC and CNN. It turns out that when the American people have access to the truth, it shall set them free.”

In the coming days, much will be written by me and lesser writers about the lawfare, the uncivil civil suits, corrupt judges, indictments and The Mugshot. The deep state’s coordinated attack on Trump was something beyond the evil imaginations of Stalin and Chairman Mao.

We writers will also review FJB’s surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban along with giving them $8 billion in military equipment; his giveaway of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of equipment and other aid to Ukraine; and his failure to even acknowledge the disasters in East Palestine, Ohio, and western North Carolina.

Matt Van Swol tweeted, “It’s Election Day. The entire city of Asheville NC is without clean drinking water. We won’t have it until after Thanksgiving.

“Yet, here we are. Standing in line at the polls. You have no excuse. Go. VOTE!”

We writers will dissect FJB’s economic policies which expanded the government but also shrank paychecks and savings accounts through the inflation that expansion brought.

But first we have to praise the Lord and thank our heavenly father for sparing Donald John Trump. As Otto von Bismarck said in admiration, “God has a special providence for fools, drunkards, and the United States of America.”

America came within a quarter of an inch of losing the one man who can restore America as a constitutional republic instead of this tyranny by butter-fingered bureaucrats and men in drag.

While I never predicted the outcome, readers knew that I had faith in the Lord and his imperfect vessel because God did not spare the man to finish second.

The devil through some nobody sniper took a shot at him on July 13 at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The Lord turned Trump’s head at the last moment.

Had the attempt succeeded, there would have been a funeral instead of a Republican convention in Milwaukee the next week. The party would have no nominee. The party bosses would have had to pick someone out of the hat.

Trump supporters would have left. The Never Trumpers would have swooped in. For all his flaws, Biden would have smoked Nikki like she was a Virginia ham. Unpicked by Trump for vice president, JD Vance would be in the Senate wondering if he should run for governor in two years.

The timing of the assassination and the ease of access that the sniper enjoyed were not coincidence. Evil men are great on planning.

But the Lord spared Trump and the nation. We are not worthy of God’s mercy but deserved or not, we must accept this gift and re-dedicate ourselves to a government that protects life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness — instead of polluting the farmlands with windmills and writing off trillions in loans to pay exorbitant tuitions to communist colleges.

Instead of Republicans having to scrounge around for a candidate, Democrats did. The dumping of Joe Biden was too clever by half. His diehard supporters stayed home, as did he.

The Daily Wire reported, “President Joe Biden will not attend the election night watch party of his vice president and current Democrat nominee, Kamala Harris.

“Biden will be watching the results just two miles away, in what appears to be the latest snub between the president and Harris.”

America saved itself on Tuesday through the ballot box. It is not over. Democrats will try to litigate the election. Other assassins roam the country. And that corrupt judge in New York City still has sentencing for those 34 bogus counts of paying off an extortionist.

But any actions by Democrats are outside of our control. We must channel the energy wasted on worrying into some productive activity. I’ll start. Please pray in thanksgiving from this deliverance from this evil. Franklin Graham’s Prayer for America is appropriate today.

In God, all things are possible, even a Democrat concession speech!

Just not this time.

