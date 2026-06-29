Don Surber

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
9h

The Loyalist instinct never really dies. It changes flags. Yesterday it looked to London. Today it looks to Brussels, Davos, Beijing, bureaucracies, courts, universities, and administrative agencies. It distrusts ordinary citizens. It fears self-rule. It prefers credentialed management to republican courage. The American Revolution was not just a break from Britain. It was a break from the psychology of dependence. That is why July Fourth still matters. Bells, bonfires, fireworks, parades, prayer, and unapologetic patriotism are not nostalgia. They are civic memory. We are not subjects. We are Americans — and that still has enemies.

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MLR's avatar
MLR
9h

It appears that the loyalists specialized in run on sentences.

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