Don Surber

Jack
3h

I’m hoping he’s going to be their candidate.

With the likability of Hilary, the brains of AOC and the morals of Epstein - bring it on.

Richard Luthmann
3h

If they’re going to operate like a political mafia, they should expect to be treated like one. When billions vanish into boondoggles, contracts land in family circles, and public office becomes a generational asset pipeline, that’s not governance — that’s a racket. The problem isn’t ideology; it’s insulation. One-party dominance breeds impunity. Impunity breeds extraction. If taxpayers are funding endless rail fantasies and insider concessions while fleeing the state in record numbers, accountability isn’t optional — it’s overdue. Prosecutors investigate cartels. Auditors investigate fraud rings. Voters dismantle machines. If it walks like a mafia and governs like a syndicate, sunlight and subpoenas are the cure.

