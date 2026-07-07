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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
8h

Democrats were willing to run Springtime for Platner as long as they thought he could beat Susan Collins. That is the whole rotten trick. A Nazi-linked tattoo? “He evolved.” Misogynistic garbage? “Trauma.” Alleged abuse? “Complicated.” But the moment the candidate became an electoral liability, the party of “believe women” found the exit ramp and started pretending principle was driving. Spare us. This is the same machine that lectures America about decency while treating decency as a polling instrument. Platner denies the latest allegation, and the facts deserve process. But politically, the exposure is already damning: the Democrat Party will tolerate almost anything if the candidate hates Trump, mouths the right socialist slogans, and can be useful. The moral line appears only when the vote count collapses.

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Dutchmn007's avatar
Dutchmn007
8h

Think Musk killing USAID had more fallout than anyone realized; no wonder the Dems went apoplectic. They were using it as a slush fund & to launder $$$. Notice how many recent elections in South America went? The right-of-center candidates won. When has that happened in the last 50-odd years?

I constantly accuse the Dems of not building but destroying everything they get ahold of but there is one thing they build & build well: an Empire of Fraud. USAID, NGO’s, MediCare…there really needs to be a full audit, accounting & accountability. They have no qualms whatsoever in ripping off the American taxpayer.

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