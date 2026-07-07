That’s the way the Graham Cracker crumbles.

As the British would say, the Democrat Party is about to give Graham Platner the Spanish archer, aka, the El-Bow. The Nazi-tattooed misogynist mess who raises oysters for his mommy’s restaurant has begun to slip in the polls made public—an indication that Democrats are horrified by the results of their more accurate internal polling.

On Monday, he suspended his campaign, which paves the way for replacing him before the weekend deadline.

The party was cool with his Nazi affiliation when he was ahead in the polls. Party officials promoted his excuse that he got plastered one night while overseas as a Marine and got a tattoo that he did not know was about the SS who ran the concentration camps. For 18 years he didn’t know it until he decided to run for the Senate.

Communists rallied behind him.

Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona said, “This guy is an authentic man. I’m supporting Democrats. We need Democrats in office. And more importantly, we need to win elections.”

He said Platner could win crossover votes. This shows you what Democrats think Trump supporters are: deplorable Nazis.

On Monday, realizing Platner cannot win, Gallego announced, “The allegations against Graham Platner are troubling and deeply serious. I am rescinding my endorsement.”

Also on Monday, Senator Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland said, “I don’t know [Graham Platner] but I’m supporting Democrats. We need Democrats in office. We need Democrats in office to fight back against Donald Trump.”

What a refreshingly honest answer about Democrat ethics. They have none. It is all about power.

Elizabeth Warren was less than candid when she campaigned for him in Portland, Maine. She said:

There are those who moderate, who go along to get along, who have ideas at the margins, who want to think it all through and make just maybe a little change here, a little change there and then there are people who realize that when the system is this broken, when there are this many billionaires who have this much control over our nation, it’s no longer time to make little changes at the margins. It is time for big structural change. We need Graham Platner to come in and get rid of the corruption in Washington.

Pocahontas has been there a dozen years and all she has done is oppose Trump’s efforts to end the corruption.

Congressman and communist leader Ro Khanna endorsed Platner early and said, “I endorsed him because of his clear stance on genocide, clear stance against foreign wars, a military veteran willing to speak out against war.”

Nothing clarifies one’s position on genocide quite like a Nazi tattoo.

After Platner won the primary rumors floated that he was a domestic abuser. Khanna backed away from full support saying, “I’m still supporting him but I want to go through some of what we’re referring to here in specifics.”

Khanna also said, “If there was any evidence that comes out that there is actual domestic violence or assault, I have zero tolerance for that.”

Amid allegations of sexual abuse by Platner, Khanna dumped him on Monday.

What are the allegations? The party’s mouthpiece, Politico, reported, “Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her.”

The subheadline read, “The Maine Democrat denied the allegations and said, ‘Any accusation of non-consensual behavior is categorically untrue.’”

Do I believe her? Well, she could be a Paula Jones or an Anita Hill. All I know is Politico reported:

The woman, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, detailed the alleged incident to Politico in three interviews over the past two weeks. Politico also spoke with a man Racicot dated and confided in the years after the alleged incident, and reviewed documents, including emails between Racicot and her therapist and messages between Racicot and an acquaintance whom she warned against getting involved with Platner years before he ran for office. Racicot said she had an on-and-off relationship with Platner, who is now the Democrat Senate nominee in Maine, for more than two years before he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual.

She is not the first woman to cry sex fiend. The story said:

Racicot said she later felt compelled to go public about her experience because the reaction to the Times story was dominated by controversy about another woman, Lyndsey Fifield, who alleged Platner mistreated her and faced attacks because of her ties to the Republican Party. (Contacted by Politico, Fifield stood by the allegations she made to the Times and declined to comment further.)

As Pocahontas once said, “that’s my kinda man.”

She’s weird.

The two stories of abusing women contradict the stereotype of Nazis having only one testicle or being closet gays (or both). Then again, Platner did say if a man broke into his house, he would rape him.

He’s weird,

I doubt Democrats will replace Platner with Governor Janet Mills, his opposition in the Maine primary. Maybe they’ll find a nice black lesbian lumberjack and settle down.

Democrats invested $16 million (and counting) in his campaign funneling it mostly through small, less transparent donations. We will see if they invest another $16 million on the race or simply concede the election to Republican Susan Collins.

In Michigan, Democrats face a Senate primary next month between an establishment supported candidate and a Muslim Marxist connected to CAIR. He’s pro-Palestinian and accuses Israel of genocide.

On Monday, Khanna tweeted, “The attacks on Abdul El Sayed pale in comparison to the horrific electability attacks Obama faced from the Dem establishment in 08. Then post Obama, the establishment went 1 for 3 against Trump. So their lectures on ‘electability’ are now falling on deaf ears.”

Yes, Khanna and the commies did so much better in Maine.

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