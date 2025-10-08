President Trump is a master at marketing. Few in politics can frame an issue like he does. Fewer do so with the humor he uses. Placing a sombrero and moustache on Hakeem Jeffries was a simple, juvenile and brilliant move that has branded the Democrats once and for all as the Party of Mexico.

The government shutdown is a navel-gazing exercise by Washingtonians who do not understand that most Americans don’t like the government to begin with. As long as the EBT card gets recharged and the Social Security deposits post, most Americans don’t notice.

OK, everyone on active duty in the military and the civilians they work with will notice and pay the price for missing paychecks, but the rest of us won’t. The drumbeating by the media feeds the Democrat minority but the normal people have tuned it out.

Nature hates a vacuum and politicians do too. Along came Trump to grab our attention with the message that the shutdown shows that Democrats aren’t for you, they’re for Mexicans.

Hence the sombrero.

This is a simple act that works on many levels. Genius is subtle and understandable.

Putting a sombrero and Zapata moustache on Hakeem Jeffries, the commie DEI hire to lead House Democrats, is fun and funny. His kneejerk cry of racism made it even funnier.

The cry of racism also makes it news because the media automatically repeats and amplifies any and all cries of racism against Trump.

But how can it be racist if everyone—well, normal people at least—are laughing at it?

In his second presidency, Donald Trump is blowing off charges of racism and the rest of the false accusations in Hillary’s box of deplorables. Americans of all colors are tired of the racism charge and are glad to see some celebrity shrug it off. If we ignore the accusations of racism, they will go away.

So the media spread Trump’s message once again believing this would hurt him. The media went all out. The only thing missing was a fact-check:

Hakeem Jeffries did not wear a sombrero and does not have a moustache. We rate this claim as LIAR, LIAR, PANTS ON FIRE, YOUR NOSE IS LONGER THAN A TELEPHONE WIRE.

(The last line is from a 60-year-old song by The Castaways.)

Democrats are doing everything they can to validate the president’s claim that they support Mexicans over Americans.

Axios reported:

Juan Proaño, chief executive officer of the League of United Latin American Citizens, told Axios in a phone interview that the sombrero is being distorted from its “prideful” position in Mexican culture.

“In the American use of it, it has really been used as a caricature, to paint Mexicans as lazy,” he said, listing cartoons that depict Mexicans sleeping with sombreros covering their faces or portraying a bandit.

“Anytime you see them in these caricatures, costumes or gags with a moustache ... when it’s used inappropriately to demean an entire community, it’s racist,” he said.

State of play: A coalition of Latino rights groups led by Voto Latino, released a statement on Instagram condemning Trump for spreading “dangerous” rhetoric on Wednesday.

These groups are the Democrat get-out-the-Hispanic-vote machines. Maybe the sombrero gets Hispanics to the polls in New Jersey and Virginia next month. I don’t know.

But I do know one thing. Democrats and the media have refused to condemn Jay Jones, their nominee for attorney general of Virginia, who openly is rooting for the death of Republicans, including their children.

Not one Democrat in DC has condemned him. Sombreros draw self-righteous anger but supporting violence draws yawns. Press reports dismiss texts from Jones three years ago as old and private.

Um, 11 years after Trump used the word pussy in a private conversation with Billy Bush, the press and Democrats went bonkers. They are still complaining 9 years after that news broke.

Mollie Hemingway tweeted, “Not to go all Occam’s Razor but perhaps the reason every single Democrat is standing behind Virginia Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones, who fantasized about Republicans getting assassinated and their children dying, is because they more or less agree with him.”

Republican gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears said of her opponent, “If Abigail Spanberger doesn’t think Jay Jones should drop out, then she’s fine with what he said. It’s that simple.”

Democrats are running out of voters and Trump is blocking their way from importing more. They are going all in at stopping him with Governors Dumbo Pritzker and Tina Kotek blocking the ICE facility door saying illegal immigration today, illegal immigration tomorrow, illegal immigration forevah!

In Mayor “Let’s Go” Brandon Johnson’s Chicago, police refused to protect ICE agents from a mob of 10 cars. One woman tried to ram an ICE vehicle with her van.

Chicago Police refused to help ICE.

ICE arrested the armed woman but a Biden-appointed magistrate released her from custody.

Kristi Noem said, “Our intelligence indicates that these people are organized, they’re getting more and more people on their team, as far as attacking officers and they’re making plans to ambush them and to kill them. We have specific officers and agents that have bounties that have been put out on their heads. It’s about $2,000 to kidnap them, $10,000 to kill them.”

In light of Democrats increasingly embracing violence, a sombrero seems like a silly symbol given the seriousness of the situation.

But it is how Trump is getting the message through that Democrats will do anything for Mexicans and nothing for Americans.

