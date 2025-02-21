CBS reported, “President Trump on Wednesday said he’s considering using 20% of the savings from Elon Musk’s cost-cutting task force, the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, to provide direct payments to taxpayers. But economists and policy experts across the political spectrum expressed skepticism about the feasibility of such a DOGE dividend.”

What’s not feasible? We handed out trillions in stimulus checks with money we didn’t have. That helped run up the national debt, which will rise to $40 trillion by year’s end and $50 trillion by the end of Trump’s presidency.

But now thanks to Elon Musk and a team of sleuths, we will be rolling in $2 trillion once the dogged pursuit of DOGE finishes next year. That works out to savings of $25,000 per taxpaying U.S. household. One of Trump’s friends floated the idea of giving those taxpaying households one-fifth of the loot or $5,000 each.

So the government would still keep $4 for every $1 it rebates.

As expected, CBS threw ice water on that idea. It quoted economist Brian Reidl, who became Jessica Reidl 16 days ago, of the Manhattan Institute.

Reidl said, “It is completely impossible for DOGE to save $2 trillion. Two-thirds of the $7 trillion federal budget goes to Social Security, Medicare, defense, veterans and interest on the debt—all of which has been taken off the table by President Trump.”

While that is true even if DOGE cuts are “only” a trillion dollars a year that is a saving of $10 trillion over the next decade. A one-time rebate of $200 billion to taxpayers next year would stimulate the economy and likely produce more tax revenue as well as reducing the need for welfare.

So it is doable.

All we need is the will, the drive and the determination to do the right thing by actual taxpayers.

We are opposed by morons. ABC asked, “Trump says he likes the idea of giving some of the savings from DOGE back to Americans. Would you support that?"

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett replied, “No. We are not in the business of giving out money, and honestly, I don’t know what $5,000 will do for you.”

Wow. She suddenly opposes welfare, food stamps and housing vouchers. Does that extend to reparations?

Unfortunately, we are led by cowards. House Speaker Mike Johnson told CPAC, “I mean, politically, that would be great for us, but if you think about our core principles, fiscal responsibility is what we do as conservatives. That’s our brand. And we have a $36 trillion federal debt. We have a giant deficit that we’re contending with. I think we need to pay down the credit card.”

When a Republican who has been in DC for 8 years talks about our core principles, he means his donors. Mike just began his fifth term in Congress. His brand is a national debt that will be $40 trillion by the end of the year. It is time to stop pretending there is any virtue left.

Mike is more worried about how he wins than winning. It is peacock politics. Republicans have been doing this throughout my life. They make the most graceful losers you have ever seen.

I’m MAGA and I really don’t care how we win. Just win, baby.

The DOGE dividend is a must. Otherwise, the people get nothing out of this debate. It is one thing to bitch about buying condoms for terrorists. It is quite another thing to take that money and put it to good use—like buying an ostrich leather coat like the one Paul Manafort had.

Without a DOGE dividend, this exercise becomes just one more political football game played by people who belong in nursing homes and 98-pound weaklings named Mike and Hakeem. The public will tune the DOGE thing out, which may be Mike’s aim. I don’t know enough about Mike to say.

But the way to grab and hold the public’s interest is spelled M-O-N-E-Y.

$5,000 checks will capture attention and will show that Republicans stand for something more than airy principles. Those checks will represent victory over fraud and tranny comic books in Peru.

James Fishback, CEO of the Azoria investment firm, made the original proposal in a tweet to Musk. Fishback’s point was that unlike stimulus checks that come from the federal printing press, the DOGE dividend will actually be paid for without running up the deficit.

He tweeted, “American taxpayers deserve a DOGE Dividend: 20% the money that DOGE saves should be sent back to hard-working Americans as a tax refund check. It was their money in the first place!

“At $2 trillion in DOGE savings and 78 million tax-paying households, this is a $5,000 refund per household, with the remaining used to pay down the national debt. Elon Musk, let’s do this! This is how we rebuild trust in our government.”

That last sentence is important. Right now, no one with a lick of sense has any reason to trust the government. In God we trust, all others pay cash, right?

Since Reagan left office was people stopped caring about the government. We lost interest. We gave up and the crooks and the kooks took over.

We wound up hopelessly in debt with Bozos like these running the show.

Giving taxpayers a $5,000 cut of that trillion dollars in savings would go a long way in assuring the public that this is a fight worth waging—that the outcome does affect us—and that we can win it.

But I have good news for those who disagree with me. If you want the money to go to paying off the national debt, you are free to do that.

Many years ago, I donated a hundred bucks to the IRS just to show Warren Buffett that he could pay more taxes if he wanted to. I had to write a check and mail it to an obscure post office box in Maryland.

Now you can do it online almost instantly by bank transfer, credit card, debit card, PayPal, Deutsche Marks or dollars. American Express will do nicely, thank you.

You collect your $5,000, you do what you want with it. But it is your money, not Mike Johnson’s. Or Jasmine Crockett’s. Or Donald Trump’s for that matter.

