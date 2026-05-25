Don Surber

Don Surber

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MLR's avatar
MLR
1h

The criminal justice system in this country is a joke. There is no justice here until Derek Chauvin is exonerated and released from prison! Our brave soldiers did not sacrifice themselves to preserve a system rife with corruption.

Reply
Share
2 replies
William Robinette's avatar
William Robinette
1h

ANY real father would do the same to protect his daughter and there was a time when most men would do this to protect women and children. I don’t see a problem except with our perverted judicial actors.

Reply
Share
3 replies
43 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Surber · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture