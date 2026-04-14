I am not in the mood to mince words this morning.

The New York Times not only is a communist proselytizer and apologist, but it now openly supports and defends Iran and its government-funded terrorist groups. The Marxist-Muslim partnership now openly parades itself as the latest rendition of the inevitable world conquest.

Sanadfinukum—سندفنكم.—we will bury you.

On Saturday, the New York Times front page showcased the headline: “Hezbollah stands defiant,” beneath a photo of a smoldering pile of rubble. Those plucky Iranian fanatics are invincible. They are not going to allow any stinking barrage of missiles deter them even as their leaders fall like rain in a typhoon.

The newspaper story said:

One of the big surprises of the war now engulfing the Middle East has been the intensity of attacks by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on neighboring Israel after it held its fire for more than a year. A nominal cease-fire in late 2024 ended the last Israeli-Hezbollah war, but Israel kept up near-daily strikes on Lebanon in an effort to dismantle the Iran-backed militia and diminish its ability to operate. When Hezbollah did not retaliate, many assumed that was because it had been weakened and much of its arsenal had been destroyed. Hezbollah has defied that notion by managing to launch consistent rocket barrages into Israel for more than a month now. Officials and experts say the attacks demonstrate that Hezbollah has adapted to its new circumstances, becoming more agile, operating in smaller units and mounting surprise assaults.

I am laughing. Many assumed they were weakened and much of its arsenal destroyed because that was what happened.

Hezbollah is down to its dead-enders trying to keep the cause alive. I call them the Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown Brigade, after the Hall of Fame pitcher whose handed was mangled in a childhood accident—a nod to Hezbollah’s recent experience with pagers.

A New York Times editorial—“Four Ways Trump’s War Is Weakening America”—also cheered Iran. I prefer “Wonder Bread builds strong bodies 12 ways.” I guess that makes me a hawk.

The editorial said:

[T]he current war, combined with the June attacks by the United States and Israel and other Israeli operations since 2023, weakened Iran in important ways. Its navy, air force and air defenses have been degraded, and its nuclear program has been set back. Its murderous network of regional allies—including Hamas, Hezbollah and Syria’s fallen government—has been eroded. Yet these successes cannot mask the ways in which the war has weakened the United States. We count four main setbacks for America’s national interests that are the direct result of Mr. Trump’s carelessness. These setbacks likewise weaken global democracy when authoritarians in China, Russia and elsewhere were already feeling emboldened.

The first way is making the price of oil too high! It’s $5.07 a gallon nationally. Oh wait. That was under Biden. It is $4.12 a gallon now. The newspaper discovered 20% of the world’s oil is carried through the Strait of Hormuz.

Suddenly, the newspaper supports oil. Screw climate change.

The editorial said, “The second setback is to America’s military standing around the world. This war, together with recent U.S. assistance to Ukraine, Israel and other allies, has burned through a substantial portion of the stockpile of some weapons, such as Tomahawk missiles and Patriot interceptors (which can shoot down other missiles).”

Suddenly, the newspaper supports military spending.

The editorial said, “The war’s third big cost is to America’s alliances. Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada and most of Western Europe refused to support the United States in this war—unsurprisingly, given Mr. Trump’s treatment of them.”

Suddenly, the newspaper notices NATO is a collection of frenemies who won’t let the USA use its bases or their airspace.

Finally, the editorial said, “The fourth setback is to America’s moral authority.”

Suddenly, the newspaper admits that American core values are worth something and that we are not a nation of slave-holding bigots and that we did not steal land from Indians.

But the New York Times always viewed those positions as disposable because they are nonsensical. Carbon dioxide is not killing the planet; it is keeping the planet alive as all life on Earth is carbon-based.

The newspaper and its imitators root against the country and have for a long, long time. A successful capitalist society will never embrace socialism, which is the vehicle the left will use to enslave the country. They want absolute power. Men like Elon Musk and Donald Trump inspire capitalism by setting good examples.

For the past 60 years, the American press has tried to turn military victories into defeats. Consider the misreporting of the Tet Offensive, which was a disaster for the Viet Cong who suffered a minimum of 45,000 killed in action. Allies endured 2,600 deaths including 1,000 Americans.

Likewise the press worked to make the victory in the Persian Gulf War feel like a defeat. The Iraq War was a quick and decisive victory. Then Iranian-backed terrorists swept Iraq in a second war, which the American military won. The press dismisses these two victories as one big forever war.

President Trump’s actions in Iran angered the world leaders that the newspaper serves.

Pope Leo attacked America for fighting against Iranian terrorism and its plans for nuclear power.

To everything there is a season—a time to kill and a time to heal. God commanded Joan of Arc to lead the French against England. The English burned her to death. The Catholic Church made her a saint.

Tom Friedman, the top columnist at the New York Times, was almost honest this weekend when he said on CNN:

Yes. I find myself, Michael, in a situation where I really want to see Iran defeated militarily because this regime is a terrible regime for its people in the region. And nothing would improve the region more than the replacement of this regime in Iran with one was focused on enabling its people to realize their full potential and integrating peacefully with other countries and stop occupying Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and Yemen. So I’m all for that. The problem is I really don’t want to see Bibi Netanyahu or Donald Trump politically strengthened by this war because they are two awful human beings. They are both engaged in anti- democratic projects in their own countries. They’re both alleged crooks. They are terrible, terrible people doing terrible things to America’s standing in the world and Israel standing in the world. And so I really find myself torn. I want to see Iran militarily defeated, but I do not want to see these two terrible people strengthened.

He is not torn by whom to support. He is just upset that he cannot openly endorse the mullahs.

The newspaper and its staff do not suffer TDS. That is an excuse. They do not suffer mental illness. They simply are anti-American.

After a decade of Trump as president, as an ex-president and now as a president again, Friedman knows that Trump is not the threat to the world but a threat to Friedman’s masters.

As a rookie reporter, he won a Pulitzer for international reporting and five years later, he took a second one. He won those by promoting the party line.

That’s been the case for a century. Walter Duranty, also of the New York Times, won a Pulitzer for covering up Stalin’s attempted genocide through starvation for 6 million farmers an their families in Ukraine in the 1930s.

The status quo does not serve the world but it serves well oppressive governments. The pope will defend an Islamic regime that kills protesters by the thousands. But where is his call to arms to protect Christians in Nigeria?

The Marxist-Muslim alliance reminds me of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact, a non-aggression treaty signed by Germany and Russia 8 days before both invaded Poland. The Germans went first on September 1, 1939. History glosses over Russia’s later invasion on September 17, 1939.

The lesson in this is the agreement lasted until Hitler thought he had the upper hand and launched Operation Barbarossa, the massive invasion of the Soviet Union on June 22, 1941.

Virginia’s motto is Sic semper tyrannis (“Thus ever to tyrants.”)

The Marxists and Muslims will cannibalize their movement because both want absolute power. President Trump realizes that the world just does not have time to wait for that to happen.

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