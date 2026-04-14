Don Surber

Don Surber

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Adorable Deplorable's avatar
Adorable Deplorable
29m

Please don't get worked up by anything that comes out of the NYT's. It is quite literally indistinguishable these day from the Babylon Bee. Although the Babylon Bee is actually profitable.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
29m

At some point, it stops being bias and starts being parody. The New York Times keeps finding ways to frame American strength as weakness and adversaries as misunderstood. That’s not nuance—it’s inversion. When coverage consistently undercuts your own country while rationalizing its enemies, people notice. And they’re tuning out. The real damage isn’t political—it’s institutional. Trust, once lost, doesn’t come back because of branding or legacy. It comes back with honesty, and that’s what’s missing here. If readers can predict the angle before they read the story, it’s not journalism anymore—it’s performance.

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