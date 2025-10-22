The Hill reported, “GOP senators balk at Trump targeting blue states.”

Their argument, as articulated by West Virginia’s Shelley Moore Capito, used the wet noodle logic of just flopping down and giving up on pressuring Democrats.

The Hill story said:

Asked if it’s appropriate to terminate funding in blue states just because they are represented by Democrats in Washington, Capito said: “I wouldn’t think so.” “The shoe’s going to be on the other foot someday and I don’t think that’s a good precedent to set,” Capito added. She noted former President Obama targeted Republican-led states such as West Virginia when Democrats controlled Washington by cracking down on coal and fossil-fuel production, something that hurt her home state’s economy. “During the Obama administration, he basically killed my red state,” she said.

So by doing to blue states what Obama did to her state, Trump is setting a precedent that will allow a future Obama to do what Obama did.

Capito’s convoluted thinking shows why West Virginia went 56 years without a Republican senator. Say what you may about Bobby “Kleagle” Byrd but he played hardball.

As did Biden. Under FJB, FEMA refused to aid North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. FEMA officials skipped houses that had Trump signs on them.

No one in Washington complained.

But complaints about Trump pile up from both sides of the aisle like, um, road apples. The Hill story said:

Asked if Trump’s threat to “terminate” funding for projects such as Gateway in blue states is appropriate, Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Susan Collins (R-Maine) replied: “No.” Collins said Monday she does not favor the administration’s plan to halt funding for infrastructure projects primarily in blue states during the shutdown. “I’m not for that. I’m not in favor of that,” she said. But Collins faulted Democrats for repeatedly blocking a “clean” House-passed government funding stopgap over the past few weeks.

Unlike Capito, she also called Democrats out.

Murkowski called only Trump out. The Hill story said:

“You show me one blue state in America where you don’t have pockets, maybe even big pockets, of Republicans, of conservatives, of MAGA people, of pro-Trump. Do we not care about them?” she said. “Are we just saying, ‘If you don’t like it, you should move to a place where you’ve got a Republican governor?’” she added. “It makes no sense. Why are we being punitive? It’s hard enough when the government is not operating as it should be. Let’s not be punitive to Americans just to score political points.”

While these gals are doing everything they can to piss off MAGA voters, Bernie Sanders and AOC are courting MAGA.

Bernie went on The Daily Show and Jon Stewart didn’t play softball with him. Stewart played T-ball, setting him up and handing him a bat.

STEWART: “So when you see Donald Trump go to them and say, ‘You’re giving me ten percent of your company if we’re helping you out? Or, we’re going to do that, but here’s the thing: you’re not going to charge these people anymore? Does that change the calculus now for Democrats to govern with more balls?” SANDERS: “I think it does. They’ve seen a boldness in Trump using his power in a way we’ve never seen before.”

Bernie is primarying Establishment Democrats, seeking to replace them with Mamdani and AOC protegees. His praise of Trump is to appeal to young Trump supporters. You don’t get votes by telling a voter he was stupid. Bernie’s message is your heart was in the right place, but you went with the wrong person.

“Donald Trump, he may be crazy, he may be a pathological liar, but he’s not stupid. The message that he gives off is: ‘The system is broken and only I can fix it.’ “The truth is: The system is broken. He is making it worse, but the Democrats have got to acknowledge that the system is broken.”

That is a powerful message. I totally disagree with Bernie but he is framing his evil in a manner naive people will support.

Bernie and AOC have been holding rallies offering free health care and free college tuition. They are doing better than MAGA wants to admit. Voters love free stuff.

The Schumer-Jeffries Team of Losers responded to the threat from the left with a dumb No Kings parade of old white liberals. I am surprised Capito, Collins and Murkowski didn’t join in. No Kings failed because no one wants to see a bunch of old farts milling around for no apparent reason.

The losers are scared to death of AOC because she is young, pretty and so empty-headed that she will parrot the CCP line. Schimer’s fear of AOC primarying him is why Schumer refuses to budge on the budget and the shutdown—no matter how much it hurts his party.

Scott Adams tweeted:

Trump already won the government shutdown battle, at least with the public. Now Democrats need some face-saving way to back down and reopen. But Trump probably doesn’t care either way. Democrats need a “fake because” to reopen government. Perhaps they can now claim reopening is the only way Democrats can stop Trump from stealing your Democracy.

As I said, Democrat leaders are on the run, caught between AOC and Trump, they fear her more.

Senator John Kennedy said, “Sen. Schumer thinks he should get $1.5 trillion in new spending in exchange for reopening the government. He needs to put down the bong.”

Congress has the power of the purse. The shutdown cedes the power to the president. Clinton didn’t figure this out and the result was interns running the White House, which introduced that woman, Miss Lewinsky, to the horndog in chief.

Trump figured it out. He is using this crisis to do things he ordinarily could not do.

Betsy Warren is heap big mad: “These firings are illegal. They were illegal before the shutdown and they are illegal after the shutdown. The shutdown gives Donald Trump no more power to lay people off en masse like this than he had before.

“Republicans are willing to just stand by and watch him do that. That is a form of cruelty that no leader of a nation anywhere should impose on the people that he supposedly represents.”

Then pass a continuing resolution and stop him.

Trump is winning on every issue. He has illegal aliens self-deporting. He has brought peace to the Middle East. He is blowing up the speedboats that deliver poisonous drugs to America. He is dropping the woke and restoring readiness in the military. He is going after Big Pharma. He is buttressing revenues with tariffs—a tax slapped on importers.

In his first year back, Trump is setting the Republican Party up for dominance.

The weak sisters are the problem now.

