When it comes to MSNBC, I really don’t care, Margaret. That goes for Dennis and Tommy too. The news channel is not part of my life.

But Trumpenfreude is a big part of my life and boy did the network get a truckload of payback this week for all those years of attacking Trump with lies (Russiagate), more lies (first impeachment), more lies (second impeachment) and videotape (the raid on Mar-a-Lago). The news channel just accepted whatever the Official Government Line was that day.

Its ratings tanked when Biden took office in an old fashioned coup d’election box stuffing. Trump’s return has not salvaged its ratings and Comcast—its owner—wants to jettison MSNBC. Management is dumping the lowest hanging fruits and Reid’s show is a banana on the ground.

The Daily Mail reported, “MSNBC has axed another three of its stars’ shows after canceling Joy Reid's program.

“Katie Phang, Jonathan Capehart and Ayman Mohyeldin have also been given the boot from their current timeslots, according to the New York Post—who obtained the insight from a network source.”

Phang.

Phyllis Diller will go back to being the sole breadwinner in that family.

The rest of the network’s prime-time hosts are panicked because they know they are about to lose their phony baloney jobs. They rallied behind her for her last show.

Rachel Maddow bellyached, “I will tell you, it is also unnerving to see that on a network where we’ve got two, count ’em, two nonwhite hosts in primetime, both of our nonwhite hosts in primetime are losing their shows, as is Katie Phang on the weekend. And that feels worse than bad, no matter who replaces them. That feels indefensible. And I do not defend it.”

Wow, Maddow really laid out how racist MSNBC is, but she didn’t quit in protest. That means she is cool with working for a racist company.

When it comes to race for liberals, it’s always 1964 and everyone is either Martin Luther King or Bull Connor. King originally was a Republican. Connor was always a Democrat. Like Mormons baptizing Moses and other biblical heroes, liberals have switched his party registration.

Reid’s departure has drawn a backlash or shall I call it a blacklash?

Curtis Houck of News Busters tweeted with a video:

Former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross refers to the network as a bunch of “colonizers” who take advantage of black women like Joy Reid and have fired her because she has “truth-telling courage.” She adds it’s a lie being peddled in the press that her ratings weren’t good.

Cross said, “Don’t watch where you’re not welcome! Don’t shop where they won’t hire you! The same thing they say. Don’t even hate-watch!”

Don’t go where you’re not welcomed? So what were the protests at the lunch counter at Woolworth’s all about?

Cross also said, “And don’t believe the hype, because what comes next are the attacks where they just start making up stuff. So brace yourself because y’all are going to hear the things and they don’t try to say some things because when movement happens, they don’t know how black women move! And because they don’t know that, they move like colonizers and then they try to put out an attack.”

Colonizers? Kamala is not the only word salad tosser.

Reid was a little more coherent in her take of her firing on her final show. She pointed out that Morning Joe’s ratings tanked after he visited Mar-a-Lago after the election to kiss The Donald’s ring.

Reid said, “When you are in the midst of a crisis, and specifically a crisis of democracy, how do you resist? When fascism isn’t just coming, it’s already here.

“So what, if anything, can you do about it? Well, for one thing, you can try to learn from history. From what people in this situation, in countries around the world and in America have done before.

“As my friend Rachel Maddow always says, history is here to help. America hasn’t always been a free country for everyone, and we’ve had resistance movements from day one, from enslaved people fighting their captivity.”

Reid is rather full of herself. The Independent reported:

Citing Harriet Tubman, the Civil War, the women’s rights movement and the gay rights movement as examples, Reid said that Americans have always been fighting to make the United States a “free country for everyone” and a “true multiracial democracy.”

Did I say it is always 1964? For some, it is always 1864 and they are Harriet Tubman,

But Reid’s rise to the Foaming Mouth at MSNBC had some decidedly different detours.

Variety reminded its readers:

Before her rise to fame, Reid blogged at a site called The Reid Report. There—between 2007 and 2009, Reid blogged about then-Florida Governor Charlie Crist, referring to him as “Miss Charlie” and tagging the posts “gay politicians.” (Crist, twice married to women, identifies as straight.) For this, Reid apologized, in 2018, when the posts emerged in the midst of her burgeoning career as a MSNBC weekend morning hosts. But further posts bubbled up on social media, in which—among other things—the liberal blogger continued to speculate in a crass manner about Crist’s personal life, suggested that gay men prey on young men “in a way that many people consider to be immoral,” and said she was repulsed by the film Brokeback Mountain and said “Does that make me homophobic? Probably.” And for these, she did not apologize, exactly.

How dare she say there are groomers among the gays! The truth is no defense in the la-la-land of liberalism.

But she got a pass because she is, as you may have noticed, a black woman.

Variety said, “The moment during which Reid was actively blogging was, legitimately, a very different time as regards gay rights; Barack Obama, for instance, swept into office in 2008 without supporting gay marriage, the same night that the gay marriage ban Proposition 8 won a majority of ballots in blue-state California. A Reid who was capable of admitting that she had written fairly out-of-pocket but not out-of-the-mainstream things at a different moment in history might have been a study in how views evolve—she might, funnily enough, have been a still more compelling broadcast figure, for the evolution she plainly underwent.”

So they gave her a pass for being homophobic. Got it.

Now liberals reap what they sowed. MSNBC dared to fire her and now the network is stuck with the R-word. No, not that one; the other one. No, not that one either or that other one. The word is RACIST.

Reid’s staff of about 30 flunkies also were canned. And Media-ite reported, “Most of Maddow’s Staff To Be Let Go Amid MSNBC Cuts: Report.”

Not that I really care, Mister Wilson.

