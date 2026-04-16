Wednesday morning began with the capitulation of Chairman Xi.

Trump announced on Truth Social, “China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz. I am doing it for them, also—and the World. This situation will never happen again. They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran.

“President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks. We are working together smartly, and very well. Doesn’t that beat fighting? But remember, we are very good at fighting, if we have to—far better than anyone else.”

Peace through strength, stealth, speed and surprise.

Jesse Watters said, “Xi Jinping got a bit prickly about the embargo. Now wants the whole war over. He sent a letter to Trump, a love letter. Iranians want round two of peace talks and the Chinese are begging them to go back to Pakistan because now Beijing is starting to feel the heat.”

“Beijing can’t buy any more cheap sanctioned Iranian oil, and now every Chinese trade route to the West is controlled by the U.S. Navy, but the ChiComs are welcome to buy American, and they already are!

“The U.S. oil market is open for business, and it is booming. Big oil just had its biggest payday in history. The United States just hit an all time high, all week, exporting 5 million barrels a DAY.”

Hey, that qualifies us to join OPEC. Let’s see, 5 million barrels times $80 a barrel equals a lot of money. Maybe the neocon dream of having the enemy pay for the war with its oil will come true.

By the way, 20 years ago we imported 10 million barrels of oil per day. That was just under half of the oil we used then (and now).

Hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling opened billion of barrels of oil in New Mexico, North Dakota and of course, Texas. We have all the oil we need.

Watters also said, “Over 100 tankers are lining up off the Gulf of America to get their frantic little hands on our sweet, sweet crude, and it’s not just crude. We’re shipping everything from gas, jet fuel, diesel at record levels, and we’re getting over a million barrels a day from our new amigos in Venezuela.

“Oil futures for June just dropped into the 80s. Prices at the pump are down from last week’s highs and still falling!”

But there is more.

Robert Greenway of the Heritage Foundation tweeted, “One of the most important but least discussed lessons gleaned from U.S. military actions taken against Venezuela and Iran is not the breathtaking success but that China and Russia are neither willing nor able to stop us or come to the aid of their allies, and that the assistance provided them was utterly useless.

“As states consider a multipolar world one nation stands apart.”

If you can’t run with the big dog stay on the porch.

From their perches on the porch, Matt Drudge and the Deep State spun the victory as a defeat with the Drudge Report by splashing propaganda by the Islamic Regime.

While Iran is posting memes, no one really is in charge and no one is safe. The ayatollah’s negotiators could not fly back to Tehran from Pakistan fearing their plane would be shot down by an Iranian missile. Instead they flew to Masshad and then drove 11 hours by land to Tehran.

The struggle for power is real. Even an impoverished nation of 92 million people is worth the effort to take over the government—especially when it has 208 billion barrels of proven oil reserves.

But Trump won’t let them sell a drop.

Nick Sortor tweeted, “President Trump’s blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is costing Iran $400 MILLION PER DAY, per Fox. $12 billion a MONTH! Plus, the Iranians can only store oil for about two weeks before they have to start SHUTTING OFF wells.

“The Iranians can’t outlast us. The world’s turning to US for energy. Over 120 empty oil tankers are on their way to the Gulf of America.”

As usual, the Internet journalist is spot on.

Drudge played up a report in the Telegraph:

Saudi Arabia is pressing the United States to scale back its war in the Middle East, fearing Iran could retaliate by blockading the Red Sea and paralyzing the kingdom’s economy. Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi crown prince, wants Donald Trump to lift his naval quarantine of Iranian ports in the Persian Gulf and return to negotiations, Gulf diplomats say. The Saudi lobbying reflects concerns in Riyadh that Tehran would retaliate against the U.S. blockade by instructing its Houthi allies in Yemen to seal the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, a Red Sea chokepoint through which much of the kingdom’s oil supplies pass.

It is not a quarantine. It is a blockade. Quarantine is the word JFK used to avoid a blockade, which was an act of war. The USSR went along with the charade because all things considered, Cuba wasn’t worth another world war.

Trump does not have to engage in semantics.

Democrats do. Journalists, too.

But John Fetterman seems to be the only straight talker in the Democrat Party. He said, “What President Trump decided to do was deal with the Iranian regime. “Every single president since 1979 wanted to deal with it, and now, how could you turn your back pretend that was—could you imagine if Iran acquired nuclear bomb where they would be right now?

“Or if they were able to build the kinds of missiles that could reach Europe or the other American assets in the region for that. So, that was necessary. That’s if right side of history for me.”

“And I will be only Democrat that supported it publicly but I guarantee I am not only Democrat, at least privately, refused to acknowledge because politically it’s very toxic as a Democrat.”

Why is celebrating an American victory toxic? Surely the rank-and-file Democrat voters are happy to see the misogynist and homophobic Islamic Republic regime go down in flames like a Blue Swallow missile landing in the ayatollah’s tea cup.

If you follow the money, it all leads to foreigners—Chinese, oil sheikhs, drug cartels—and when they speak, Democrats listen. Act Blue laundered the money in millions of small exchanges so they would not be tracked. Democrats are pretty good at crime.

But L’Affaire L’Rapist L’Swalwell shows that Democrats have more than one way to keep their elected officials in line. Blackmail.

Steven Tavares bragged in a tweet, “I’ve covered Eric Swalwell since he was a member of the Dublin City Council. Shortly after being elected to Congress in 2013, his behavior towards women was known by all levels of our local government and the Alameda County Democrat Party.”

Great job of hiding the story for 13 years, newsboy.

Buying a politician is nice but you keep having to feed the squirrel, which is why blackmailing one is even better.

Trump’s right-hand man Stephen Miller said, “The most important part about this story, and look, Swalwell is a scumbag, he is a terrible person, the worst of the worst, the lowest of the low, the most dishonest of the most dishonest.

“But the real story here is how the Democrat Party controls its members through blackmail. It’s got a blackmail file on all of its politicians and it uses them to leverage and control them until it’s time to release it.

“That is how sick and twisted the Democrat Party is. That’s the next thread we have to pull out here.”

Democrats are not alone in this venture because look at what people are willing to do to run Iran. Now imagine what people would do to run the best nation in the world with control of a $7 trillion-a-year government spending machine. The kickbacks should easily top a trillion a year.

Trump accomplished regime change the moment Operation Epic Fury began because Israel and the United States killed the ayatollah and his top henchmen. The attempt to make the son the ayatollah has failed because either he’s dead or badly wounded or too afraid to make a public appearance. His greatest fear likely is not Israel or America but his fellow mullahs.

Erasing the head of the Death To America government in Iran after 47 years of terrorism and torture should warm the cockles of the heart that beats in any patriot.

So naturally, the Wall Street Journal threw shade on that with a story called, “Iran’s Regime Has Changed—for the Worse.

“The U.S.-Israeli attack fast-tracked the ascent of hard-liners and apocalyptic religious followers, raising doubts about a lasting peace.”

The story is not a parody.

Only a fool would believe that a regime could be worse than one that puts half its population in black hoods and mows down 40,000 protesters in a couple of days.

Only a fool would believe a regime could be worse than one that finances terrorists in a half-dozen other countries in its neighborhood.

Only a fool would believe that the Islamic Republic of Iran ever wanted peace.

The Wall Street Journal also reported, Red “China’s largely muted public reaction to President Trump’s Iran campaign reflects a measured effort to avoid risk while safeguarding its interests.”

That’s a fancy way of saying Trump won the proxy war and there ain’t jack that Xi can do about it except buy oil from the USA,—which is embarrassing as having his military hardware revealed as impressive-looking and expensive junk.

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