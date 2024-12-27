While history points to Democrats retaking the House in 2026, the question is will that majority be Tim Walz crazy or just Joe Manchin duplicitous?

The media is doing debriefings of defeated Democrats as they exit stage left—really, really, really left. These pieces amuse me but the stories also inspire me because these exit interviews underscore how we can stop Democrats from destroying America.

Readers may believe I am being too harsh in my assessment, but look at the way the Gay Transportation Secretary destroyed miles of interstate highways in the name of fixing racism from 60 years ago.

Governor Brylcreem is destroying dams in the name of saving endangered fish; the dam removal killed the very fish Newsom said he was saving.

Money that should go to building things such as water reservoirs and bridges goes to Ukraine and luxury hotels that house illegal aliens instead. Democrats are feeding the seed corn to the birds.

The best way to stop Democrats and cleanse Washington is to remove the craziest communists.

Sure, they come from the safest seats in Congress. Past attempts to oust a Maxine Waters in the general election proved to be a way to pluck money from naïve donors in the hinterlands. I do not care how many times they appear of Fox, the looney tune lefties will never lose in a safe Democrat district to a Republican.

But that actually makes them easier targets because you just have to go after them in the primary elections, which get little attention and have fewer voters.

I will use Liz Cheney as an example. There was no way a Democrat would win a general election against her in Wyoming, the Trumpiest place on Earth (well, outside of Mar-a-Lago). Harriet Hageman dunked her like a witch in Salem in the primary.

This year, Republicans used Democrats to dump Cori Bush and Jamaal Bowman.

Bush was a Squad member who primaried Democrat Congressman Lacy Clay (no relation to Lacey Underall) in 2020. Clay held the seat for 20 years, inheriting it from his daddy who held it for 32 years.

St. Louis prosecutor Wesley Bell primaried her in August. AIPAC spent a lot of money trying to oust Squad members and primaried her and Jamaal Bowman. Musk should bear that in mind. The way to change DC is to flush bad Democrats from safe districts out as well because the lefties are unrepentant.

In a softball interview with Politico, Bush said:

The Squad will keep fighting. First of all, the Squad is big. And I know we want to make the Squad just out to be a few people, but we don’t do this work by ourselves. The numbers will be lower for the 119th Congress, but they will keep fighting for people who have the greatest need. They’re not going to change their priorities and what they believe. The number of people in Congress on the team will just be smaller. But they’ve never been silent. Anyone who underestimates our power is severely mistaken, because we aren’t going anywhere, and I will always be Squad. I’m not going far.

As a Trump supporter, I encourage her to hang around.

Bowman showed a half-teaspoon of humility in his interview with Spectrum News, as he said, “I wish I didn't pull that damn fire alarm, you know what I’m saying?”

I agree. He was a jackass, For example, he sought out and got in the face of Thomas Massie who was on his way to his office. House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries officially endorsed him in the primary, but wouldn’t travel from Brooklyn to the Bronx to campaign for him.

Bush couldn’t play the race card because she was beaten by a black man, but Bowman could. He threw that card down immediately. He said, “As a party, you should have never let a right-wing Democrat who’s a bit older challenge Jamaal Bowman in his primary, because that became a public execution for the country to see. Democrats, you’re going to allow this black man to be attacked in this way, without any pushback, without any recourse?”

What can I say? Democrats are racist. In West Virginia in 2012, 41% of the Democrat voters went for Keith Russell Judd, a white prison inmate, over Obama.

FJB’s departure was also the result of being primaried. Obama decided in June to replace him.

Democrats arranged an early debate with Trump, which showcased FJB’s dementia, and which was followed up by a demented interview with George Stephanopoulos, the ABC fake newsman who cost its owner, Disney, $16 million to settle a defamation lawsuit with President Trump.

Readers realize just how difficult it is for a president to win a libel suit but George was so awful—calling him a convicted rapist 10 times in one interview—that Disney had no choice.

While history points to Democrats retaking the House in 2026, the question is will that majority be Tim Walz crazy or just Joe Manchin duplicitous? Ordinarily, crazy would be preferable because the sane Senate served as a safeguard but we left ordinary times with the re-election of Obama.

However, NBC pointed out:

The demographic and geographic specifics of President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in 2024 mean the next battle for the House will be fought mostly in districts that Trump carried, giving Republicans hope they can buck historical midterm trends and expand their majority in two years. The National Republican Congressional Committee’s chairman, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., told NBC News that there are now more than a dozen Democrats in districts Trump carried, with just three Republicans in districts Vice President Kamala Harris won.

In primarying Democrats, Republicans should not to switch parties and vote in because that could fire up Democrats to protect their incumbents. In fact, not running a candidate in the fall may help because that makes voting against an incumbent Democrat less threatening.

AIPAC—which lobbies for Israel—opposed the Hamas-loving Squad but was wise enough not to bring the subject up because 80 years after defeating Hitler, the Democrat Party has gone back to its KKK roots of anti-Semitism.

Trump supporters do not have to succeed that many times to send the message. The fall of Bush and Bowman should convince Democrats to show some sanity next year.

Nobody in the Republican Party wants to be Cheney’d. The threat alone keeps them in line. I noticed Joni Ernst quickly became Pete Hegseth’s best friend after she looked at the calendar and saw that it was re-election time.

