If you still read a newspaper for news, you would believe that Democrats defeated President Trump in the Battle of West Mogadischu, Minnesota.

Then again, you would also believe Ivermectin is horse paste, cloth masks stop viruses and Donald Trump has triggered World War 3 six times in his two presidencies.

When we started, Governor Walz refused to turn in to ICE convicted illegal aliens, refused to protect ICE from mobs organized by Marxists, and sent the Minnesota National Guard to give the obstructionists coffee and doughnuts.

The Walznuts—as we now call his supporters—thought they struck gold when a VA nurse named Alex Pretti died in a confrontation with Border Patrol agents on Saturday.

But a funny thing happened on Sunday. Data Republican got ahold of data that showed the obstruction of ICE was plotted, planned and paid for. The twitter star found a list of the 5,000-plus donors to the cause.

On Monday, Walz called President Trump to surrender. Minnesota will honor detainers. Local and state police will aid in the arrest of illegal aliens. And police will protect ICE. No more coffee and donuts for people breaking the law under the guise of protest.

The capitulation enabled Trump to send the Border Patrol to another mission. He doesn’t need as many ICE agents in Minneapolis now. Border Czar Tom “Not a Kamala” Homan will take over running the operation.

So how did the press react? They treated it the same way as the Tet Offensive 58 years ago, turning the public’s perception of an American military victory into its opposite.

Via Grok:

The Tet Offensive largely decimated the Viet Cong as an effective independent military and political force in South Vietnam, though the word “decimate” (which literally means reducing by about 10%) understates the scale of the losses—they suffered far heavier proportional damage. The Tet Offensive (January–March 1968, including follow-on “Mini-Tet” attacks) was a major military failure for the communist side. North Vietnamese and Viet Cong forces launched surprise coordinated attacks on cities, towns, and military installations across South Vietnam during the Lunar New Year holiday. While they achieved initial tactical surprise and temporary gains (e.g., partial control of Hue and attacks on Saigon, including the U.S. Embassy grounds), U.S. and South Vietnamese (ARVN) forces quickly counterattacked, regained lost ground, and inflicted devastating casualties.

How did the American press treat this stunning victory, Grok?

Much of the American press—particularly television networks and major newspapers—treated the Tet Offensive as a significant setback or even a defeat for the U.S. and its South Vietnamese allies, despite it being a clear military victory for them on the battlefield.

On February 27, 1968, CBS anchor Walter Cronkite declared, “To say that we are closer to victory today is to believe in the face of the evidence, the optimists who have been wrong in the past. To say that we are mired in stalemate seems the only realistic, yet unsatisfactory conclusion.”

The Battle of Mogadischu-apolis is nowhere near the Tet Offensive. 4,000 American soldiers died in the Tet Offensive. I use it to illustrate how terrible the press is.

Nothing has changed because liars in the media go unpunished. Cronkite died a journalistic legend, as will Woodward and Bernstein. But a journalistic legend lasts only as long as journalism lasts—and journalism is disappearing like the Cheshire cat.

Still the ink-stained wretches churn out garbage.

USA Today reported:

Dan McGregor, 38, said he’s hopeful Bovino’s departure—which he characterized as a firing—signals Trump is feeling the pressure from the ongoing protests. McGregor said he believes Trump will eventually fold under continued public pressure, a phenomenon some of the president’s critics have dubbed “Trump Always Chickens Out,” or TACO. “I think Trump’s TACO-ing right now with firing Bovino,” McGregor said. “Even Trump’s normal defenders are now deciding that they need to speak out and distance themselves from this ideology, this incident. So I think that’s why Trump is chickening out. He can read the room, that he’s losing popular support even from his supporters.”

The Guardian reported:

It’s too early to be sure, but it sounded like the third case of TACO—Trump always chickens out—in a week. First there was Greenland, which the president insisted that the US must control until he was persuaded to swallow a vague “framework” compromise by the NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte. Then it was a diplomatic crisis over Trump claiming that Nato troops “stayed a little back” from frontlines in Afghanistan, which provoked uproar in Britain, which lost 457 lives in the war. A rebuke from Keir Starmer, with a reported assist from King Charles, forced Trump into perhaps the closest he has ever come to an apology.

But Walz was the one who did the 180 degree flip and agreed to assist and to help protect ICE.

The obstructionists know the truth. Fox tweeted with video, “‘DO YOUR JOB’: An anti-ICE crowd swarmed Governor Tim Walz’s office at Minnesota’s Capitol on Tuesday.”

None of the media outlets called the governor a WACO—Walz always chickens out. Perhaps that’s because Walz already proved that when he suddenly retired from the National Guard ahead of his unit’s deployment to Iraq.

Likely reporters are unfamiliar with negotiating—the art of asking for the stars and settling for the moon.

Fortune magazine reported, “Trump backing down: a pattern that stretches far beyond Minneapolis.”

He’s been doing that all his life. It made him a billionaire.

Meanwhile, newspapers die daily. Too many reporters go down with the ship instead of accepting buyouts.

Brian Stelter (ex-New York Times potato) tweeted, “A top Post reporter tells me ‘there’s now a strong sense’ across the newsroom ‘that neither Jeff Bezos nor Will Lewis are serious, good-faith stewards of the Washington Post.’”

John Podhoretz replied, “Bezos isn’t a steward. He’s an owner. Lewis isn’t a steward. He works for Bezos. Newspapermen are often comical in their inability see the difference between the view they hold of their own importance and the fact that they are not. I worked for newspapers for 35 years.”

An actual steward of a newspaper would ensure the news isn’t spun. There are no stewards, only galley slaves in newspapers. You can see why they envy and hate Trump because billionaire is a synonym for successful businessman.

As for readers who believe Trump is going wobbly, I can see why. We have all been sold out by so many politicians over the years, we trust no one—for good reason.

But Twitter star unseen 1 tweeted:

What Trump is doing at this moment with ICE is what he did during the gun debate during his 1st term after that FL school shooting. If you remember correctly the Panicans had a fit then also and said he was caving on guns and in the end the Democrats and the GOP establishment lost the argument. Some fig leafs were passed like updating the database and the Trump admin continued supporting gun rights. He is basically stealing the narrative back from the Democrats and diffusing the issue to the point where the Democrats will once again be seen as the fanatics on the issue all while continuing the core mission of deportations and securing the border. He isn’t giving them any scalps, he isn’t changing any policies, he isn’t allowing them to have any victories on this, but he is creating a de-escalation environment where he appears to be the moderate and further attacks by the left just make them look like fanatics.

Keep the faith, baby. Trump deported 2 million last year (both voluntarily and involuntarily). The numbers will climb this year and next. Crime will fall, the economy will grow.

Me? I’m looking into the feasibility of turning Old Baldy Mountain near Mount Rushmore into Mount Trumpmore.

