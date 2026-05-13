Don Surber

Don Surber

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BlasterJack's avatar
BlasterJack
2h

Don, kicking out Minnesota makes perfect sense. Could become a colony of Somalia. Already flying their flag.

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Tmitsss's avatar
Tmitsss
2h

Robert Smalls was born a slave in 1839. At age 14, His master hired him out to the owner of the steamship Planter in Charleston. In the early morning hours of May 13, 1862, Smalls (aged 22) freed himself, his crew, their families and 4 Confederate harbor defense cannons by commandeering the ship, and sailing it from the Confederate-controlled waters past Fort Sumter to the U.S. blockade that surrounded the harbor. He was later elected to the United States Congress as a Republican.

Late in his life Democrats used lawfare to end his political career.

I have a copy of The New Simms History of South Carolina published in 1940 and adopted as the official public school text book on SC history. It has an orange cover but, the cover should be white. It is definitely not a book written by the victors. It was written by the granddaughter of William Gilmore Simms, a famous antebellum pro slavery author, and it shows. A former slave Robert Smalls, sa brave Civil War hero and Republican Congressman is not mentioned. Robert Smalls should be in Statuary Hall.

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