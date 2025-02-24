Viktor Orbán, Prime Minister of Hungary, tweeted, “Our fears have come true: the globalist-liberal-Soros NGO network is fleeing to Brussels, after President Trump dealt a huge blow to their activities in the US. Now 63 of them are asking Brussels for money, under the guise of various human rights projects. Not going to happen! We will not let them find safe haven in Europe! The USAID-files exposed the dark practices of the globalist network. We will not take the bait again!”

If they are non-government organizations, why do they receive government funding?

He linked the International Commission of Jurists, one of those patsy communist NGOs that promote the New World Order under the guise of fighting for human rights.

The CIA formed the ICJ in 1953 to counter Stalin’s International Association of Democratic Lawyers. Stalin arrested and executed the first head of the ICJ. 30 years later, ICJ became the very thing it was supposed to oppose.

Anyway, ICJ said, “The International Commission of Jurists, together with over 60 civil society organizations, has joined an urgent appeal calling on EU leaders to take immediate action to address the global development aid crisis triggered by recent decisions by the U.S. administration.”

What action? This:

Provide emergency funding to mitigate the financial shortfalls created by the U.S. aid freeze and Global Gag Rule;

Prioritize funding for sectors most affected, including reproductive rights, gender equality, and LGBTIQ rights;

Reduce administrative barriers to ensure accessibility of funding for civil society organizations;

Take diplomatic action to urge the U.S. administration to reverse course.

Feed me, Seymour.

AP—which has raked in $37.5 million from taxpayers in the last few years—attacked the duly elected leader of Hungary.

It reported, “Hungary’s Orbán says he will do away with pro-democracy and rights groups receiving U.S. aid.”

But AP lied. Orbán never called these groups pro-democracy. In fact, he said the opposite, warning that these faux charities called NGOs want to topple his government.

Don’t laugh. NGOs convinced EU to overrule Romania’s recent election. I propose the European parliament make its slogan EU über alles.

Orbán said, “Now is the moment when these international networks have to be taken down, they have to be swept away. It is necessary to make their existence legally impossible.”

The Hungarian Conservative publication provided a good briefing on the matter:

Trump has been critical of USAID since his first presidential campaign and throughout his presidency. In 2018, his administration initiated reforms to make the agency more effective. These reforms focused on facilitating countries’ transition away from dependence on foreign assistance by promoting self-reliance, ultimately aiming to reduce the amount of US taxpayers’ money spent on aiding foreign nations. However, such an approach does not align with the interests of the globalist Democratic elite, for whom aid dependency serves as a means to exert influence and pressure on recipient countries. Following Joe Biden’s election victory in 2020, it was back to business as usual. Hungary also has experience with USAID, and, unsurprisingly, it is not a positive one. In December 2022, roughly three months after the arrival of Biden-appointed Ambassador to Hungary, David Pressman, the US Embassy announced the return of USAID to the country. According to the announcement, USAID’s mission was to ‘strengthen democratic institutions, civil society, and independent media.’ The agency pledged to support its partners in Central Europe by increasing the capacity of civil society to uphold democratic principles, strengthening the financial independence of independent media, enhancing civil society and media watchdog skills to promote the rule of law, and combating corruption. Following this, significant grants began flowing to opposition media outlets, government-critical NGOs, and other actors perceived as potential challengers to Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and his government. USAID collaborated closely with Pressman in attacking the Hungarian government by financing an extensive media network that amplified every critical statement made by the US Ambassador. As a last parting gift, the US Embassy allocated substantial grants to several opposition and left-leaning media outlets on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration. In February 2023, Samantha Power, former Administrator of USAID, even visited Budapest, where she met with opposition journalists—described as ‘independent’ in US Embassy reports—members of the LGBTQ community, and held a press conference where she made pointed criticisms of Hungary’s political landscape.

Eliminate USAID and you eliminate a worldwide, totalitarian government run out of DC by the Democrat Party. Hoo boy. What a catastrophically bad idea having Democrats run the world. Democrats cannot even run our government. From Boston to LA, Democrats have shown they cannot run a city. Democrats run DC so poorly that Trump wants to take back home rule.

Lefties inadvertently paid Orbán a compliment when the European Council on Foreign Relations warned in October, “The Orbánization of America: Hungary’s lessons for Donald Trump.”

Its story said, “Viktor Orbán has seized control of nearly all the levers of power in Hungary since he became prime minister in 2010, effectively turning the country into an electoral autocracy.”

An electoral autocracy? That means voters elected someone who is a threat to the elitists who have been running the world into the ground.

The story also said, “Republicans in the US have noticed Orbán’s success. Orbán’s Fidesz party and the Republicans have lately strengthened their links significantly; Republicans appear to have learned from the former’s march through Hungarian institutions.

“In the four years since President Donald Trump left office, veterans of his administration have thought hard about how to make a new administration more effective than the last. Many believe that a similar seizure of control of the instruments of US governance is necessary.”

If true, thank you PM Orbán.

Oh how the elitists fear the wrath of the voters. The ECFR admitted, “Liberal democracies are increasingly less likely to collapse due to coups d’états or blatant electoral fraud. More frequently, they are undermined by state-led erosion of their institutions and electoral manipulation. Hungary under Orban serves as the paradigmatic example of this type of modern democratic erosion. Since 2010, Hungary has experienced a gradual but severe democratic decline driven by these initially democratically elected officials, who expanded their grip on power while upholding the façade of democracy.”

Actually, the façade of democracy has always come from the left.

David Strom wrote, “Ukraine is Schrödinger’s democracy. As long as we don't measure whether Zelensky is democratically supported by his population, we can pretend that he is the legitimately elected leader of a democratic regime.

“Zelensky was legitimately elected, but his term was to have expired last year. He is currently empowered by martial law to remain in power, and implicitly by the fact that the US government pays all Ukraine's bills, including the salaries of the government, the budget for the military, the pensions, the media, the everything. Zelensky is an American satrap.”

The deep state installed this a satrap to protect the bribes and money laundering that keep Congress from challenging the deep state. Bought men tell no tales.

Be of good cheer. Trump, Orbán, Milei, Bukele and to some extent Meloni are restoring democracy. To make it permanent, DOGE is defunding the left. ’Tis a grand time to be an American.

A Hungarian.

An Argentinian.

A Salvadoran.

And of course, an Italian—although they always seem to be having a grand time.

