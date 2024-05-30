Among the many, many, many oddities in the persecution of President Trump by an increasingly totalitarian Democrat Party is that two of the six judges involved are natives of Colombia. One is being impartial, the other sides with the prosecution.

The media is OK with the partisanship of Democrat hack Judge Juan Merchan in that loony New York trial. He was born in Bogotá. He is the Ángel Hernández of criminal law. Merchan’s bribes from his party are funneled through his daughter, Hunter Merchan.

Excuse me, Loren Merchan.

The press is calling this trial a hush-money trial because instead of charging prostitute Stormy Daniels with extortion, Democrats charged Trump with 34 counts of clerical errors that add up to a potential 126 years in prison.

The only hushing is by Judge Merchan who has issued gag orders on the president. Who does Merchan think he is? Jack Dorsey?

Merchan told the jury they don’t have to be unanimous. As few as four votes can convict him of a charge in his kangaroo court.

Meanwhile, in Fort Pierce, Florida, federal Judge Aileen Cannon presides over the FBI’s Raid on Mar-a-Lago case, which was just like the IDF’s Raid on Entebbe but instead of releasing 102 hostages like the Israelis did in 1976, the FBI confiscated 100,000 documents — 99.9% of which were never classified documents. The government now claims only 100 of the documents are classified.

Like Merchan, Cannon was born in Colombia and given that her father is from Indiana, a citizen by birth. Unlike Merchan, Cannon has presumed Trump to be innocent until the prosecutors prove him guilty. She does this not because he appointed her to the bench — which he did — but because that is how all persons in American courts are treated.

Well, that is how they are supposed to be treated.

Unlike Merchan, Cannon is not siding with prosecutors. She is hip to their game of leaking stuff to the press and then demanding a gag order on the accused.

CNN reported:

Federal Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday rejected special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a gag order against Donald Trump in the classified documents case, saying that prosecutors’ efforts to confer with the defendant was “wholly lacking in substance and professional courtesy.” In a brief order, Cannon slammed prosecutors for not following the court’s rules by failing to meaningfully confer with Trump’s defense lawyers about a potential gag order before making the request. Rulings highlight how Trump’s classified documents case could have gone differently had it been brought in DC “Because the filing of the Special Counsel’s Motion did not adhere to these basic requirements, it is due to be denied without prejudice,” Cannon wrote, adding, “it should go without saying that meaningful conferral is not a perfunctory exercise.” The judge’s order highlights the cumbersome filing process that has repeatedly plagued the case as it inches towards trial.

Yes, the presumption of innocence is cumbersome. That is the whole point of having the Constitution, to stop the railroading of political opponents. The burden of proof is on the government, not the citizen.

Unhappy that the judge in Florida is not siding with the prosecution like the one in New York, NYT tried to do a hit piece on Cannon. It assigned the story to Alan Feuer, a 25-year veteran of its metro desk. He described himself as “a reporter covering extremism and political violence for The New York Times.”

He filed a report that the paper labeled, “Emerging Portrait of Judge in Trump Documents Case: Prepared, Prickly and Slow.

“Judge Aileen Cannon’s handling of court hearings offers insights into how the case accusing Donald Trump of illegally retaining classified material has become bogged down in unresolved issues.”

Well, I am no lawyer — nor is Feuer — but it does seem that this is a complicated case involving evidence that is said to be classified documents. For example, how does one deal in an open trial with evidence that maybe should not be made public? Balancing a defendant’s rights with national security is not easy. She wants to get it right.

NYT wants to get it on.

Feuer wrote:

Judge Cannon has effectively imperiled the future of a criminal prosecution that once seemed the most straightforward of the four Mr. Trump is facing. She has largely accomplished this by granting a serious hearing to almost every issue — no matter how far-fetched — that Mr. Trump’s lawyers have raised, playing directly into the former president’s strategy of delaying the case from reaching trial. It appears increasingly likely that the documents case will not go to a jury before Election Day, and that the only trial that Mr. Trump will face this year will be the one now ending in Manhattan, where jurors are expected to begin deliberating on Wednesday over whether he falsified business records in connection with hush money payments to a porn star.

NYT wants a conviction yesterday.

The hit piece said:

Judge Cannon has shown little of her human side in court, taking a businesslike approach to the proceedings, which always begin the same way. Invariably entering her courtroom on time, she first admonishes those in the gallery not to use electronic devices and reminds them of her rule forbidding getting up while a hearing is in progress. She then lays out the issues at hand and recounts the documents she has received that will inform the conversation. Even though she has been on the bench for only four years and has limited experience handling criminal cases, it is often clear that Judge Cannon has done her homework.

She’s businesslike! She’s prompt! She does her homework!

Now you know why NYT hates her. She’s an honest, hard-working judge.

Feuer, meanwhile, has a less than stellar record. The New York Post gleefully reported in 2015, “NY Times reporter reprimanded for crude tweet to Post scribe.”

The story said, “Jane Ridley, a veteran feature writer for the New York Post, chided Feuer for using the word empyrean — apparently misusing it — in his report to describe the Times writing style in relation to its tabloid rivals.”

She tweeted, “Speaking as a tabloid vet, I am proud to have never used such a wanky word as empyrean in my copy.”

He replied, “Have you ever used a wanky word like blow me?”

Reading that made me respect the guy a little because he still has a little 140year-old boy left in him.

But reading his hit piece on Cannon made me sad as I thought of all those trees felled and poisoned by ink that were wasted publishing that story.

