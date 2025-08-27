The New York Times is running a series of stories aimed at sparking Democrats after their second defeat by Donald Trump despite outspending him and owning all the media. NYT fears he’s the iceberg that hit their Titanic that for most of this century ran the country.

NYT reported, “How the Electoral College Could Tilt Further From Democrats.”

The concern of the moment is over the 2030 Census which will reflect California’s loss of actual citizens to middle class flight and the deportation of the illegal aliens that Democrats use to fluff their population totals. They literally were replacing Americans with immigrants as they tried to maintain an Electoral College advantage that California does not deserve.

President Trump is deporting that plan.

Democrats are in a mess. NYT summed it up well:

The Democrat Party already faces acute challenges after its disastrous losses in 2024, including fundraising woes, an electorate that slid decidedly to the right, a vacuum of leadership and a sharp decline in voter registrations.

I disagree with the assertion that Democrats have a vacuum of leadership. It suffers the vacuity of its leadership, which some would say I mean Barack Obama. And those somes are clearly correct. The savior of their party has in his 17 years as the party leader driven Democrats out of power.

In 2008, they nominated and elected Obama president. His arrogance became the symbol of a smug party in love with a sense of entitlement due to both its moral and intellectual superiority. He assured them that history was on the side of Democrats.

He had to be cleansed with most of his public records expunged. Barely known when he announced for the presidency in February 2007, his donors financed and promoted a video of Amber Lee Ettinger singing Crush on Obama.

What seemed odd at the time became explained in 2023 when a biographer found a letter from Obama to an ex-girlfriend in 1982, which said, “In regard to homosexuality, I must say that I believe this is an attempt to remove oneself from the present, a refusal perhaps to perpetuate the endless farce of earthly life. You see, I make love to men daily, but in the imagination.”

His personal love life aside, what hurt Democrats is his addiction to power and his duplicity. Obamacare was nothing more than a reward to insurance companies, which cost taxpayers $93 billion in 2023 alone. Over time, taxpayers have given insurers a trillion dollars or so from this program alone.

Obama used his power to force the Little Sisters of the Poor to fight for their First Amendment right not to dispense artificial birth control to their employees.

I’m not saying he is a pervert, but he used his power to finance the butchery of children in the name of transgendering.

The first black president made life miserable for everyone by dividing us by race, sex and sex life.

He used the FBI to spy on Donald Trump and likely many others as Susan Rice spent her time as the nation’s spy chief “unmasking”—that is identifying—Americans in what were supposed to be FBI recordings of foreign nationals.

But Obama’s worst sin for Democrats was hanging on to power by becoming the first ex-president to live in DC to watch his moles in government work against his successor. For four years, he harassed President Trump with false investigations, phony baloney lawsuits and ludicrous impeachments.

Under Biden, Obama had Trump’s home raided by his buddies in the FBI. Obama’s minions charges him with 91 counts of crimes that existed, as he said, “in the imagination.”

Obama did all this for a mugshot.

That mugshot won Trump the Republican nomination.

The gunshot a year later won him a second presidency, which has become Obama’s worst nightmare.

Americans cheered as Trump closed the border, threw illegal aliens out, slapped tariffs on countries that mooch off the USA, took out Iran’s nuclear program and now has cleaned up Washington DC—where the black murder rate was 13 times the national average.

Obama insisted on putting his party on the 20 side of 80/20 issues. Democrats are pro-criminals, pro-illegal aliens, pro-child mutilation and against anything and everything that Trump does.

This has been the Summer of Unloved for Democrats.

Harry Enten of CNN said, “Look, the Democrat brand right now has about the appeal with the American voter as the Cracker Barrel rebrand has with the American consumers.”

Unlike Democrats, the chain of restaurants can be salvaged. Trump tweeted:

Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before. They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again. Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was “DEAD.” Good luck!

Unlike Democrats, Cracker Barrel management listened to its former customers and followed Trump’s advice. 8 hours later, the company relented. The company’s statement said:

We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our “Old Timer” will remain. At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been—and always will be—about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family. As a proud American institution, our 70,000 hardworking employees look forward to welcoming you to our table soon.

As long as Democrats have Obama, Democrats are doomed.

Which circles back to that NYT story I mentioned. It said:

The dire post-census projections put the party in a bind between two necessary tasks: investing to win in the short term, including in the midterms, and building a future in states that have not voted for a Democrat presidential candidate in decades. Still, the looming Electoral College shift presents such an existential threat to the party that many Democrats, including the chairman of the Democrat National Committee, are adamant that planning for the next decade must begin now.

Oddly enough, like the chain of restaurants, Democrats too have kicked out the cracker. Making white supremacy the No. 1 threat to the nation instead of jihadists sent a message that white boys understood.

But with boys of other colors defecting, Democrats now need the good old boys back. NYT said:

Should the projections hold, one hope for Democrats is to do what seems, at least after the 2024 election, impossible: pivot to the South. That would mean turning states like Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana—all places Mr. Trump won by more than 20 percentage points—into competitive battlegrounds, and quickly.

Lemme give you a hint at how daunting that task is. It took Republicans nearly 100 years after the Civil War and the end of Reconstruction to start carrying those seats. Absent stuffing the ballot box with unverified ballots from the mailbox, I don’t see that happening.

It is not just the upcoming Census that hurts Democrats; it is the loss of their senses.

NYT said, “2024 showed Democrats that demographics no longer spell the party’s destiny, as Latino voters drifted significantly toward Republicans and black male voters moved slightly rightward.”

It is the open borders, stupid.

In his life, Trump built skyscrapers and restored Mar-a-Lago. Obama built nothing that will last after he is gone.

Days before the 2016 election, Trump said Obama would go down in history as the worst president ever. Obama replied well, at least I’ll go down as a president.

A week later, voters proved Obama wrong in predicting Trump would not be president.

And 9 years later, Trump is proving he was right in calling Obama the worst president.

Live long and prosper, Obama, because as long as you live, you will keep Democrats down.

* * *

