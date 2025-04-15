Dear CBS:

Maryland is not part of El Salvador.

I realize your propaganda machine foams at the mouth over the thought of President Trump but just as biology does not allow you to magically turn a man into a woman, so geography does not allow you to call a citizen of El Salvador a Maryland man.

The person in question arrived here illegally and was deported to his homeland—El Salvador, not Maryland—as required by law.

I realize, CBS, that Presidents Bush (both of them), Clinton, Obama and Biden ignored and openly defied the law with Biden serving as a human trafficker flying about a half million illegals and depositing them in places that have not declared themselves to be sanctuaries for these lawbreakers.

But President Trump is enforcing the law because the rule of law that CBS lectured on us for four years concerning Democrat lawfare against Donald Trump also applies to Kilmar Abrego Garcia—the illegal alien the USA just deported to his homeland and other people who actually commit real crimes.

Your reporting overlooks Dan Moynihan’s admonition: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.”

* * *

There. I got that off my chest. Now for the story of how Trump’s return of Abrego Garcia to his native country became a national story because Judge Paula Xinis said his deportation was a mistake.

However, Stephen Miller told reporters, “The misreporting on this has been atrocious. He was not mistakenly sent to El Salvador. He was an illegal alien from El Salvador. In 2019 he was ordered deported. He is a final removal order from the United States.

“A DOJ lawyer who has been relieved of duty, a Democrat, put into a filing incorrectly that this was a mistaken removal. It was not. It was the right person sent to the right place.”

But facts are mere obstacles to the media narrative.

CNN reported in Paragraph 10 of its story, “Xinis had initially ordered the administration to return Abrego Garcia to the US last Friday, calling the mistaken deportation an ‘illegal act,’ and setting a midnight April 7 deadline.

“The administration quickly appealed her order, first to the federal appeals court based in Richmond and then, when the intermediate court hadn’t yet ruled, to the Supreme Court, which put the deadline on hold while it considered the case.

“The high court on Thursday backed Xinis’ order but did not give the administration a deadline for when Abrego Garcia should be returned, saying instead that the district court judge’s directive was unclear and needed clarification.”

I’m surprised she didn’t order construction of a time machine to block his original return to El Salvador.

CNN gilded the lily. The Supreme Court said unanimously that the Trump administration must facilitate his return. That’s not an order. That’s a request.

The court said, “The District Court should clarify its directive, with due regard for the deference owed to the Executive Branch in the conduct of foreign affairs. For its part, the Government should be prepared to share what it can concerning the steps it has taken and the prospect of further steps.”

This may be a warning to Judge Boasberg and other members of the judiciary who want to sabotage Trump’s second presidency. Justice may be blind, but these judges are wearing binoculars.

To its credit, Rupert Murdoch’s WSJ said in an editorial, “Now that Mr. Abrego Garcia is in El Salvador, the U.S. can’t simply order that foreign government to send him back. This requires diplomacy, which is a foreign-policy function reserved for the executive. Getting those wheels in motion can’t happen literally overnight as Judge Xinis commanded.”

She cannot order the tide to stop rising.

The editorial ended, “The Supreme Court often issues deferential guidance to lower courts on remand, hoping to give judges closest to the facts in a case some leeway. But if willful judges don’t listen when the High Court includes guidelines, then the Justices may have to take firmer steps to keep lower courts in line. It’s in the best interests of the courts and the Trump Administration to avoid a constitutional brawl.”

Need I point out that Xinis was an Obama appointee who hates cops?

Before her confirmation, Jeff Sessions said, “By all accounts she’s a nice person, has a number of admirers.

“I don’t question her integrity and had an exchange with her at the Judiciary Committee when she came before the committee. But I think that this nominee has perhaps the most hostile record toward police of any I’ve seen in a long time.”

Democrats side with criminals who terrorize the populace. This explains the Democrats’ love of Muslims.

Also preposterous is the lefty spin on the case with the NPR hysterically claiming, “Why one deportation case has legal scholars afraid for even U.S. citizens.”

Oh, naturalized citizens can be stripped of citizenship and deported—if they were Nazi prison guards who helped murder of 29,000 people.

That was accepted 16 years ago but considering the left’s recent and open embrace of ridding the world of Jews from the river to the sea, I am not so a Boasberg or Xinis would go along with it.

The president of El Salvador just happened to visit the White House on Monday. Just happened. There is no crying in baseball and there are no coincidences in politics.

Unlike Gretchen Whitmer, the wicked witch of Lansing, Bukele didn’t cover his face up when the cameras came out. Mike Royko used to call gangsters who tried to block photographers as they left a courthouse the Face in the Fedora crowd.

Abrego Garcia’s fate is in Bukele’s hands, which means the former illegal alien ain’t coming back for a long long long time.

Bukele told reporters, “How can I return him to the United States? I smuggle him into the United States or what do I do? Of course, I'm not going to do it. The question is preposterous.”

The Constitution limits the powers of a judge—and if that doesn’t work, reality steps in.

